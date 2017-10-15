Mendocino County Today: Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

by AVA News Service, October 15, 2017

NOTES FROM SATURDAY’S FIRE UPDATE MEETING IN WILLITS

The California National Guard is in County and providing lots of support labor.

Most of the area has been opened for repopulation off of East and West Roads in Round Valley.

No reports of houses burgled.

Fire crews made more progress Saturday.

No new fatalities and no unreported, unaccountable missing people. All persons reported missing have been found and accounted for.

Eight deaths so far. Responders are moving forward to make sure it’s not nine.

For fire Information and resources call: 707-467-6428 and Sheriff’s office personnel will respond.

Areas being opened up soon include: Tomki Road, Cave Creek Road, Pine Mountain, Van Arsdale, Road I/East and Road I North, West Road north of Laughlin, and Baker Creek subdivision.

Sheriff is still worried about crooks and looters and private photographers putting things on facebook or twitter unofficially.

The Shelters at Willits High and Ukiah High are being moved to Mendocino College gymnasium so school can start on Monday.

The area has been declared a federal disaster area and FEMA is opening up a local assistance center, also at Mendocino College. One stop shop for shelter and services. Mendolanders will qualify for FEMA support. Details of what will be offered not yet available. Hope to be open from 10am-7pm starting Tuesday, and stay open as long as needed.

FEMA typically offers housing assistance such as rent and hotel vouchers and personal property replacement of essential housing items. Local agencies can also help with some of those things to make up a recovery package. FEMA has set up an 800 number to register and apply. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov for more info. Apps for cellphones are also set up to file applications. Takes about 20 minutes to do an application. Best to use on-line to avoid waiting in line.

Calfire says they are now getting ahead of fire and gaining containment. They started with 350 firefighters first night and are now up to about 2200 from all over. It will be a long-term recovery effort. Still smokes and flare ups up inside boundary lines so still unsafe in some areas.

PG&E rep said more customers in Willits area are reconnected and re-lit, process will continue in next few days.

Calfire damage assessments are ongoing. Finished most on the south and east boundaries and cleared most of the west side along 101 to the top boundary. Not finished on northern boundary. 292 residences have been confirmed destroyed and 16 significantly damaged. Hundreds of outbuildings also destroyed.

Potter Valley schools will reopen Monday with bus service.

Gun fire was heard near some firefighters which resulted in one arrest. (Presumably John Heron, see Catch of the Day, below.)

Sheriff Allman urged neighbors to help anyone they know who needs help.

Phone scammers continue asking for money or offering to take money and deliver it to victims. The Sheriff said to tell them to call the Sheriff’s office.

Mental Health has had counselors at the shelter sites and will continue work with victims at the Mendocino College shelter. Use the 467-6428 contact number if needed.

Supervisor John McCowen: This is the worst disaster in local memory. Supes are committed to see that government assistance is sought and received. The Board will discuss more ways to assist victims on Tuesday. The Library system will give priority computer availability to victims for FEMA applications. Permit streamlining planned for reconstruction. There was a critical need for housing in Mendocino County before the fire and now it’s worse. County needs solutions for housing needs for everyone. County employees have been working around the clock since Monday morning. North Coast Opportunites at 467=3236 offers quickest financial assistance for fire victims. One more update meeting is set for Sunday night and with luck that will be the last one.

Specific changes in Ukiah and Willits Shelter locations:

On October 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm the shelters at the Ukiah High School and Willits High School will close and displaced residents will be welcomed at the new shelter at the Mendocino College. The Mendocino College will open October 15, 2017 at noon.

===============================

FIRE NOTES

TWENTY CalFire inspectors are roaming fire areas from Sonoma County north through Mendo. PG&E says it may not have the money to pay off claimants if it's confirmed they're the responsible party, which you can translate as, "Rate increases on the way."

FOOD SHORTAGES were reported Saturday by the Santa Rosa shelters. 2800 homes in Santa Rosa have been destroyed so far.

THE "REPOPULATION" of Redwood Valley included people who produced proof that their marijuana grows were licensed; mere applicants were denied repopulation status. But more areas are being opened up each day.

CALFIRE says the "wild land/urban interface" has complicated the firefighting effort. Translation: Thousands of people are living in wooded areas where people haven't lived before.

TIM BOGARDUS described his trip up 101 to Boonville on Friday as "like driving through nuclear winter."

SURGICAL AND CONSTRUCTION masks were sold out Thursday everywhere in Marin County where smoke was so heavy Mount Tamalpais was not visible.

===============================

REDWOOD / POTTER FIRES (MENDOCINO LAKE COMPLEX) INCIDENT INFORMATION:

Last Updated: October 14, 2017 8:59 pm

Date/Time Started: October 08, 2017 10:36 pm

Administrative Unit: CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit

County: Mendocino County

Location: North of Hwy 20, west of Mendocino National Forest, south of Black Bart

Acres Burned: 35,000 acres

Containment: 30% contained

Evacuations: See the latest Incident Update for current information on this fire.

Cause: Under Investigation

Cooperating Agencies: Mendocino County; Lake County; Lake County Sheriff’s Office; CAL OES; California Highway Patrol; CALTRANS; California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation; American Red Cross; PG&E; United States Forest Service; California National Guard; National Weather Service; California Conservation Corps

Conditions: Significant progress towards containment has been achieved in the last 24 hours throughout both fire areas. Crews will continue to mop up and patrol the Sulphur Fire with suppression repair expected to begin on Monday. Total changes to the Sulphur Fire have been updated to reflect more accurate mapping. The total acreage of the Redwood Fire continues to present challenges as resources actively mop up and extinguish hotspots around structures, however, the Southwest perimeter of the fire continues to hold. There are approximately 2,000 evacuees affected by the Redwood Fire.

See the latest Incident Update for current evacuations and road closures.

[Evacuation orders are in place for multiple communities within the incident.

Evacution Orders:

Redwood Valley: West Road North of Laughlin Way, East Rd North of Held Road. Bakers Creek Road north of Laughlin Way.

Potter Valley: Eel River Rd North of the Stroh Ranch. Van Arsdale area north of Eel River; Cave Creek subdivision including scenic Appaloosa and including all feeder roads; Van Arsdale road south of the Eel River.]

Perimeter Map as of midnight on 10/14 [Perimeter map shows no significant expansion since yesterday.]

Phone Numbers: (707) 467-6428 (Fire Information Line )

===============================

FROM THE SHERIFF

As of 10-13-2017 the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office continues to assist with the recovery and re-population of the areas of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley and Willits that have been impacted by the Mendocino Lake Complex Fire. In the recent days the Mendocino County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has received numerous reports of persons who have not been in communication with their friends and families since the fire impacted those communities. Attempts to locate many of these persons have been successful but have been a time consuming process by EOC personnel. In an attempt to focus more resources on recovery, it is requested that fire survivors living in the current mandatory evacuation areas of Redwood Valley, Potter Valley and Willits call the EOC call center at 707-467-6428 and provide the following information:

Name Address Telephone number Are all occupants of the residence safe and accounted for Name of any person who did not leave/escape the property during the fire

The public's assistance in providing this information will help EOC personnel identify actual missing persons.

===============================

REDWOOD VALLEY FIRE PROTECTORS:

A few men took a stand against the Redwood Valley fire and saved their community

===============================

TWENTY OF THE 36 victims of the deadly California wildfires have been identified as hundreds of firefighters struggle to maintain the blaze. Among them are a couple who recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary, a 14-year-old boy who was trying to outrun the fire, and a woman who died in a pool in her husband's arms. Santa Rosa has been hit the hardest with 19 dead in total and a total of 256 reported missing.

(Pictured, from left to right, top row: Carmen Berriz, Carol Collins-Swasey, LeRoy and Donna Halbur, Sharon Robinson; second row: Christina Hanson, Roy Bowman, Karen Aycock, Lynne Powell; bottom row: Suiko Grant, Arthur Grant, Mike Grabow, Charles and Sara Rippey).

===============================

BOONVILLE PITCHES IN

During this tremendously awful time we have felt helpless seeing, hearing and living the tragedy that is ravaging our county and neighbors across Northern California. We are grateful and fortunate to have a fully outfitted commercial kitchen and we’re ready to put it to use! We will have our doors open to help those in need as well as support the hardworking men and women keeping us safe.

Starting this Saturday, October 14 to ALL evacuees and first responders, we'll offer you a big hug and comforting plate of food! Pennyroyal Farm, 14930 Highway 128, Boonville, will be open for a free meal from 7 AM to 7 PM. We're hoping to continue this effort through Friday, October 20!

We hope that you, your family and loved ones stay safe during this horrific disaster. For those that have lost everything, our condolences are with you and your families.

We have you all in our hearts,

Pennyroyal Farm

* * *

THE KEPHART FAMILY has put out donation jars at Lauren’s Restaurant, the Redwood Drive-In, and at Boont Berry Farm Store for donations of $1.00 or more which will be collected and sent to Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild burned out homes.

===============================

PG&E CORPORATE HQ tries to dodge responsibility.

California fire mystery: PG&E lines fell in winds that weren’t ‘hurricane strength’

As investigators probe how the Wine Country fires began, weather records show that PG&E lines fell in winds that were not nearly as strong as the utility company claimed.

Excerpt: “’This is classic PG&E — trying to spin things without first taking a look at the hard facts,’ said Burlingame attorney Frank Pitre. ‘The winds were well within the threshold of design standards. If they failed, this was a failure in their system’.”

* * *

AN MSP READER NOTES: The real problem is that many homeowners refuse to allow PG&E to cut any and all trees that can touch the line or if they fall hit the line. I have seen this first hand on my road in Willits but most of the times the storms come in the winter so when the trees knock down the lines no fires are started.

PG&E used to be able to just cut the trees they wanted or disconnect the customer from the grid but that practice has been stopped also.

My neighbor had a dead snag fir tree that sat 50 feet from the line and was over a 150 feet tall. PG&E fought with him for years to be allowed to take the tree down but he claimed it was beautiful and would not allow it. One winter storm the tree fell and it took out the high tension lines that ran through his property and the power was out for two days.

===============================

(photo by Hannah Foster)

===============================

IS LAKE BURNING?

KPFZ (88.1 FM, Lakeport/www.kpfz.org) has been covering the multiple wildfires in the region, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, and Lake counties since about 6 a.m. on Monday, October 9 —with waning attention today but for the pre-dawn surprise out in Spring Valley / Long Valley. Quick work by local Fire departmetns and support staff squelched that one quickly.

We were all fortunate not to have strong winds re-energizing the thus-far quiescent hotspots in the City of Clearlake. About 150 homes have been lost in that area (rough numbers, no factual data to report). There is still a 7pm to 7am curfew for anyone who is not a resident in the area. (For anyone who is not familiar with that neck of the woods, the roads are miserably narrow, shoulderless asphalt pathways wending around the contours of the peninsula extending west from the City proper to a narrow spit called Windflower Point.)

South County residents remain on tenterhooks while the Tubbs Fire [Napa County] threatens Middletown (again, but for the benign wind and the fantastic efforts of multiple agencies…), and the Pocket Fire around Mercuryville in Sonoma County, potentially threatening the geothermal steam field operations at Calpine.

Evacuees from the Potter Valley Fire joined our local displaced fire survivors at the Adventist Church in North Lakeport, which took on the “care and shelter” operations after the American Red Cross decamped from the Grace Evangelical Church in Kelseyville, a couple of days ago.

Fears that the Potter Valley fires could travel through the southern territory of Mendocino National Forest promped evacuation advisories for residents in the Lake Pillsbury area, but we have not heard from anyone up that way.

For anyone wanting close-to-real-time info the most efficient (if not the most accurate) sources of information about our disasters have been Facebook, KPFZ, and email. On the first day of the major firestorms (October 9), Lake County "communication sysems” (mobile phone service, internet) were almost entirely out of commission (except for pockets where AT&T worked) and, of course, KPFZ.

Betsy Cawn

The Essential Public Information CenterUpper Lake CA

===============================

FIREBREAK

For $2 a day or $1 an hour, scores of men and women are fighting the wildfires ravaging California’s wine country.

They’re on call 7 days a week, on the frontlines, and make up 35 to 40 percent of CalFire, the state’s firefighting force.

And they’re inmates serving time for nonviolent crimes. In recent years, some residents have called them “angels in orange.”

“It’s a real good experience. It’s better than sitting (in the prison) yard. I like getting in there and helping people,” one 33-year-old inmate, Deshan Heard, told the OC Register this week. Heard, of Los Angeles, is serving six years behind bars for robbery.

Heard is assigned to one of 43 conservation camps across the state, a network of prison-funded fire companies from the borders of Oregon to Mexico. The convict crew, run by the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and in part by Cal Fire or the Los Angeles Fire Department, has roughly 3,800 to 4,000 inmates a week.

About 200 of those inmates are women, battling a rash of infernos that are the deadliest California has ever seen. The fires have claimed the lives of 31 people as of Thursday night and left at least 400 people missing.

On Monday, a day after the blazes started, Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for swaths of Northern California’s wine country, including Napa and Sonoma counties. The fires wiped out entire neighborhoods in Santa Rosa, decimating about 2,834 homes and 400,000 square feet of commercial space.

(Kate Briquelet, The Daily Beast)

===============================

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY

For Mendocino County

Saturday, October 14, 2017 and Sunday, October 15, 2017

Smoke and haze from the wildfires in northern California and the Redwood – Lake Complex in Redwood and Potter Valleys are degrading the air quality and reducing visibility. Current active wildfires are within and to the north, east, and south of Mendocino County.

Weather forecast models are for light and variable northerly winds with patchy smoke. Communities downwind from these wildfires are most likely to be impacted: Redwood Valley, Potter Valley, Calpella, Ukiah, Hopland, and Willits. While surrounding wildfires are active expect unpredictable intense smoke impacts to air quality followed by multiple periods of some relief.

Currently air monitors show particulate matter concentrations in the 'Good' range for most of Mendocino County. However, inland areas of Mendocino County are experiencing episodes of 'Unhealthy' ranges. This may continue for the rest of this week and the next until the fires are out.

Air quality in the 'Unhealthy' range affects everyone. When air quality is in this range, it is advised to limit prolonged or heavy activity and time spent outdoors. If possible, stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity.

Smoke in heavy concentrations can cause eye and throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. People who are at greatest risk of experiencing symptoms due to smoke include: those with respiratory disease (such as asthma), those with heart disease, young children, and older adults. These sensitive populations should stay indoors and avoid prolonged activity. Even healthy adults can be affected by smoke. When air conditions are 'Unhealthy,' everyone should limit prolonged or heavy exertion activities outdoors.

Persons experiencing any of the following symptoms should contact a health care provider: Headache; Repeated Coughing; Chest Tightness Or Pain; Difficulty In Breathing; or Nausea.

According to Mendocino County’s Public Health Officer, Constance Caldwell, M.D., “Heavy smoke can pose a danger to everyone. If you can smell or taste smoke, or experience itchy eyes or a scratchy throat, this is unhealthy and you should stay indoors as much as possible. Those with heart or lung disease, including asthma, should consider leaving areas of heavy smoke if possible. If not, individuals with these health conditions should stay indoors with doors and windows closed as much as possible. In heavy smoke, everyone should avoid unnecessary strenuous outdoor activity.”

New fire activity and wind directions and wind speeds can change at any time. It is advised to be prepared and stay informed. Impacts to the air quality will be most noticeable in the evening to early morning hours.

Mendocino County Air Quality Management District has particulate monitors running continuously measuring our air quality. These monitors report particulate matter concentrations hourly to the air District’s website. To get the latest air quality information for Mendocino County visit: www.mendoair.org.

While visiting our website, look at the sidebar to the right, or scroll down if using a mobile device to the section titled “Air Quality for Mendocino”. The air quality index ranges from ‘Good’ (green) to ‘Hazardous’ (maroon). See example from website below:

===============================

LITTLE DOG SAYS, “There's room in my igloo for one small canine refugee, female preferred. Cats need not apply.”

===============================

ED DESK

A DISTURBING STORY in the current New Yorker is called "Birth of a Supremacist" by Andrew Marantz. Marantz describes the intellectual descent of a liberally-raised shock jock, podcast type, called Mike Enoch, whose real name is Michael Peinovich. Enoch, and apparently many thousands of his fellow neo-fascists, says he'd been "programmed" by his parents and his schools to believe in universalism and equality but, after a long journey through the Jerky Boys, libertarianism, Chomsky, Trotskyism, and what-all, he had finally liberated himself from life as a "shitlib" to the truth of nazi-ism. He says liberals "are fucking religious fanatics. They believe in the equality of human beings like a Muslim believes that he has to pray five times facing Mecca, or like a Southern Baptist hates the devil... If you're a liberal, you've never thought twice, you've never reconsidered, you've absorbed what you were taught in the government schools and by the TV."

JUST A MINUTE THERE, Mr. Jackboot, this here shitlib, like my zillions of fellow shitlibs, certainly didn't wind up on the Left via our educations. The schools, and most colleges, didn't even begin offering the flabby multi-cult curriculum until, what? 1980 or so? And when they did, what kid with even a crude hold on reality didn't know that the world outside the classroom bore no resemblance to the world inside the classroom? Left geezers of my vintage got to where we are by a combination of hard experience and our own reading, not by anything some hapless lib of a school teacher taught us.

THE INTERNET fascisti have clearly gotten many thousands of cruel-minded, naive young people believing similarly, and the fact that this Enoch character has thousands of followers should leave all us shitlibs prepared to engage them wherever and whenever we can.

SO FAR AS I'M AWARE, Mendo is relatively free of them, but I've argued with a couple of young, local doofi about their flying the Confederate flag, and from their replies they've obviously been tutored by on-line fascists. They aren't stupid, either, but nobody ever said fascism was led by dummies.

ONE PROB is that us shitlibs are so heavy on candy asses that the estranged young white boys turning to fascism don't hear from, ahem, lib-progs in terms they can relate to. "Yo, Mr. Numbnuts. That Confederate flag and that swastika going to get you a living wage?" Etc. I'm not crazy about the way Antifa operates, but I like they way they're taking the initiative against so-called white nationalism in lieu of aggressive opposition from the rest of us.

===============================

THE ODD CASE of Alan Flora. The number two man in the administration of Mendocino County has disappeared from Mendo's public employment rolls. When she was asked via e-mail, County CEO Carmel Angelo simply replied that Flora had gone. I wonder if the Supes and Angelo will now go Full Stalin by removing Flora's name and photos from all County documents. We'd assumed the guy was just about to succeed Ms. Angelo when she shuffles off into Marin's golden embrace, but here he is non-personed. We thought he had all the tools for the Boss Job. Flora was smart, articulate, fully informed, and even charming. Of course Mendo being Mendo those qualities may also have doomed him, but still...

===============================

SAMPLE BALLOTS for the November 7th election have arrived. It's simple enough consisting of the full text of Measure B and a supporting arguments. No one, not even Jared Carter, ponied up to write an opposing argument. A half-cent bump on the sales tax for five years, and one-eighth of a cent thereafter, will fund mental health facilities, which we assume is written facilities, plural, because of ancillary mental health efforts outside a central building, probably the old Howard Hospital in Willits. Of course as big spending shitlibs we're for it, but not because we harbor any illusions that the rising tide of local insanity will be entirely rolled back, but because an in-County facility other than the County Jail is much more humane and, overall, the County will be spared the huge expense of dispatching our severely mentally ill to distant facilities.

===============================

PEBBLES TRIPPET has written a lively mini-history of marijuana in Mendocino County, "a Mendocratic Perspective," she calls it. As the grand dame of the marijuana movement, Pebs is an advocate, of course, who views the downside of the movement as entirely due to marijuana's illegal status. But her pamphlet is valuable as she says as "a Mendocratic Perspective" on the Emerald Triangle's primary export crop. Send her a couple bucks to get your own mendocratic perspective. Here's the intro: "With this book, we honor Mendocino County Sheriff Tony Craver (retired), a catalyst for respectful relations between law enforcement and the medical marijuana community. After Prop 215 passed, Tony formed an ID card program out of the sheriff's office,promising a fair shake and written garden site guidelines. Without his enlightened law enforcement approach respecting our rights we could not have had a working whole. In the Craver-Vroman era, collaboration between former adversaries was proven productive at Law & Medicine Working Together, at the Medical Marijuana Patients Union Conference 2004.

The last address we have for Pebbles is at the Medical Marijuana Patients Union, PO Box 2059 in Fort Bragg.

MY HISTORY of marijuana in Mendocino County re Sheriff Craver would remember him as the first Mendo cop to realize that the pot brigades were not only numerous but they voted in large numbers. Taking a hard line against pot people was a sure way to get yourself un-elected.

===============================

A READER sends along the September 4th issue of Time magazine whose cover features a suited-up 10-year-old eyeballing an incoming pitch. The story is about the professionalization of youth sports, and we're talking little kids on traveling all-star teams whose parents spend a fortune on gear and instruction and travel. If you're like me you haven't been around youth sports for many years, and I hadn't been around them since my own children were Little Leaguers. But I had misgivings even about Little League. It seemed to me even in 1970 the game fun had been removed by nutty parents and uniforms and a general regimentation. It's all gone much farther, and obsessive parents are much more obsessive, pushing children into adult regimens aimed at propelling Junior into the Bigs. Personal note: My grandson, age 6, is drawn to baseball and basketball. He's strong for his age and he's quick on his feet. He's already been recruited in to a special weekend class for little kids who are taught and drilled in the fundamentals by a former pro hoopster. Is it bad for him? No, he enjoys it. Will it get bad for him? It could if it goes hyper-competitive and he doesn't enjoy it. We'll see. It's half-cracked to even be discussing organized sports at his age, but Marin is teeming with youth teams for boys and girls, and I haven't seen any kid who didn't seem to be enjoying him or herself.

===============================

SUPES TO GIVE MANAGEMENT THEIR “ROUTINE” SALARY INCREASE

On Tuesday, the Supervisors also planning to hand over $100k to a Berkeley consultant to gin up a rationale to give all County employees another raise; they will “discuss” pot program status; and they are getting started on the Lovers Lane housing project just north of Ukiah.

Consent Calendar Item 5a (The First Item)

“Effective the first full pay period in October 2018, a 3% salary increase, an additional parity increase for the Assistant Public Defender and the Alternate Defender to keep parity with Mendocino County Public Attorneys Association, and a one-time supplemental payment of $2,000 to all permanent full-time and permanent part-time [management] bargaining unit employees who are employed during the first full pay period of October 2018.

Fiscal Impact: Current F/Y Cost: $54,391.40; Annual Recurring Cost: $77,702

* * *

Item 4j — “Approval of Agreement with Koff & Associates [a Berkeley based Human Resources consulting operation] in the Amount of $100,000 for the Term of November 1, 2017 through October 31, 2018, to Perform a Base Salary Study and Evaluation of the County’s Classification and Compensation Plan.”

* * *

Item 5e) Discussion and Possible Action Regarding Informational Update on the Implementation of the Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivation Program and Cannabis Compliance and Code Enforcement Unit (Sponsor: Agriculture)

In May 2017, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors directed the Department of Agriculture to provide Board updates regarding the implementation of the Cannabis Cultivation Program.

Item 5g — Discussion and Possible Action Regarding an Update and Presentation on the County’s Cannabis Working Groups — Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Planning and Building Services, and Code Enforcement will provide updates on their respective components of the Cannabis Cultivation Program including: pre-site inspections, permits issued and denied, compliance and enforcement, and impacts of recently implemented procedures.

(The Board carefully avoided “directing” anyone to provide WRITTEN reports, so there’s no record of what was said and no follow-up, just casual jawboning about pot permits and enforcement with no real substance.)

* * *

Item 4m — Vineyard Crossing (Formerly The “Lovers Lane” Project) Vesting Tentative Map Subdivision Planned Development EIR Contract Consultant Selection (Case No. S_2017-0002 and RFP No. PBS 17-003)

“The subject project involves a Vesting Tentative Subdivision Map and Development Agreement to develop a 123 lot subdivision on approximately 23.26 acres of land which would include 123 dwelling units and potential to develop 20 second residential units (accessory dwelling units). The developer’s objective is to provide a variety of housing unit types to be owner occupied or available for rent. Additional entitlements include a request for a general plan amendment, rezone and proposed planned development overlay to allow for flexibility in lot sizes and lot design. The proposal would also include design standards and park amenities and other public improvements that would be managed by a maintenance district. Access to the project site would be provided via Lovers Lane that runs along the south side of the property. The project site is located in the unincorporated area of Mendocino County approximately 1.65 miles north of the City of Ukiah town center at 156 Lovers Lane, Ukiah (Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 170-040-05 and 170-030-06).”

Project info at:

https://www.facebook.com/UkiahVineyardCrossing/

===============================

CHO MO GETS STATE PEN

David John Richard, age 52, formerly of Ukiah, appeared in the Mendocino County Superior Court Friday morning for imposition of judgment and sentencing. As previously reported, Richard was convicted by plea of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 years back on the 15th of September.

After hearing from the prosecutor, the victim's mother, and the defense attorney, Mendocino County Superior Court Judge John Behnke imposed on Richard the aggravated term of 16 years in state prison. The maximum fine — $10,000 — was also ordered, said fine to be paid from monies subtracted from any prison earnings he may have and will benefit the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) fund. The CalVCB helps pay bills and expenses of victims that result from violent crime.

Due to the nature of the offense, the custody credits Richard may attempt to earn in prison against this sentence are limited by law to no more than 15%. When eventually released on state parole supervision many years down the road, Richard will be required to register as a sex offender for life in any community where he is allowed to live.

The prosecutor who appeared at the sentencing hearing on behalf of the People of the State of California was Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Norman. The investigating law enforcement agency was the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

DA Press Release

Background:

http://theava.com/archives/73222#1

===============================

CATCH OF THE DAY, October 14, 2017

WILLIAM BARRY, Ukah. Disorderly conduct-alcohol. (Frequent flyer.)

KYLE BASSHAM, Clearlake/Redwood Valley. DUI, suspended license, unlawful display of registration, parole violation.

BRIAN BEHAR, San Francisco/Willits. Unspecified violation.

TREVOR COOPER, Redwood Valley. Domestic battery, stalking and threatening bodily injury, conspiracy, contempt of court, failure to appear.

BILL DOAK JR., Fort Bragg. Domestic abuse, probation revocation.

AUSTIN DUNCAN, Clearlake/Ukiah. Community supervision violation.

SERGIO ESPINOZA, Ceres/Ukiah. Stolen property, paraphernalia.

JACOB HALLOWAY, Fort Bragg. Burglary.

JOHN HERON, Redwood Valley. Discharge of firearm in grossly negligent manner, resisting.

FORTUNATA IANNETTA, Ukiah. Petty theft.

HOPE JARVIS, Clearlake. Probation revocation.

ALEC KEY, Las Vegas/Ukiah. Burglary, fugitive from justice.

EMMANUEL MACIAS-FERNANDEZ, Napa/Fort Bragg. Pot possession for sale, honey oil extraction, possession of controlled substance/narcotic, marijuana sale.

MIRANDA MULLINS, Willits. Controlled substance, paraphernalia, evasion, failure to appear.

ESTEBAN RODRIGUEZ, Redwood Valley. Controlled substance.

MICHAEL SANDOVAL, Talmage. Probation revocation.

JIMMY STEPHENS, Redwood Valley. Assault with deadly weapon not a gun, evasion.

===============================

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

In my early teens somewhere between Now Explosion and F Troop, I heard of what they called the American Love Affair With the Automobile and it set the tone for the rest of my life. I was instantly offended by the thought that some rolling hunk of junk could be so important to so many people, but I committed myself there and then to never falling for it. When I purchased my first auto, for $385.00 (a Corvair Monza rag top) to get to work, it started a career of cheap autos that eventually led to me becoming a year round motorcycle rider instead who never rode for pleasure, but only for a purpose to accomplished some form of work or other productive function. I still cannot understand how humans can derive such mindless pleasure from simple motion. I have been and always will be nonplussed by people (and I know a few) that collect up to 17 vehicles and pay $60k, $70k and $80k for a rolling highchair with two too many wheels. I suppose in a land of excess there are suckers a plenty for just about every abuse. This is why even in Hollywood’s wildest fantasies, rolling or flying highchairs are still required to placate the babies.

===============================

MCCARTY'S BAR A REFUGE

http://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Amid-fire-tragedy-Mendocino-County-town-sticks-12274714.php

===============================

===============================

‘HITLER’S AMERICAN MODEL: The United States and the Making of Nazi Race Law’

https://www.rawstory.com/2017/10/hitlers-american-model-the-united-states-and-the-making-of-nazi-race-law/

===============================

SEEING WITH NEW EYES

Editor:

In 1939, Alfred Hitchcock filmed his classic “Shadow of a Doubt,” the story of the Merry Widow Murderer starring Joseph Cotten and Theresa Wright. The action took place right here in Santa Rosa. The opening scene is an aerial shot of Courthouse Square, showing the sleepy little agricultural town while the narrator intones “Santa Rosa” in a wistful voice.

Anyone who remembers that shot from 78 years ago might currently be pondering what our next 78 days might look like, a dim prospect at best. Yet we must seek the resolve to carry on. Before the last embers are doused, those who survive will count our blessings, dark though that vision might seem, as we also honor the pain of our brothers and sisters.

The human response in times of crisis is often to find ways to see with new eyes, a way to cope and a way to ascribe meaning to suffering. Tragedy can act to strip away our defenses, exposing anew how we only move forward with one another and not against.

Hitchcock showed great fondness for our slice of heaven; may we build a new version out of these still-warm ashes.

Mike Turgeon

Santa Rosa

===============================

A MODEST PROPOSAL

Editor:

I retired to Healdsburg in 2008. In 2002, I bought a second home, which we used on weekends and vacations. My late husband and I knew we would retire here. That is the case for many second-home owners. These aren’t vacation rentals; they are people’s homes, but not their primary residences. Having a second home is a luxury, not a necessity. I ask the following:

Second-home owners in Healdsburg, give up your weekends and vacations for a year and offer at minimum a year’s lease at a reasonable rate to people who have lost their homes.

Homeowners association directors, put emergency rules in effect immediately, permitting rentals of single-family homes and condominiums to verified people who lost their homes, whether a house, an apartment or a condo, in the fires this week.

Property managers, keep rents reasonable and offer minimum one-year leases to verified fire victims.

This would be a win-win — streets with empty second homes would be filled, those displaced would have a home and Healdsburg would be a community that prioritizes people and families — not Carmel of the north.

Beth Sawatzky

Healdsburg

===============================

A PRAYER

Dear AVA,

Again I am writing to request a short letter from my wife Mary Lou. This time The Ukiah Daily Journal and their free speech bias refused to print a second opinion sent to them from this family. Her note is below. Continue your excellent articles and reporting All the best, Christopher Scott, Ukiah.

* * *

Enclosed:

Dear Editor: Taking a knee turns our National Anthem into a prayer. Sincerely, Mary Lou Scott, Ukiah.

===============================

MARIJUANA CROP IS BURNING IN THE CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/13/us/california-fires-marijuana.html?ref=todayspaper

===============================

PESTICIDE USE TRAINING FOR CANNABIS CULTIVATORS

The Department of Agriculture will be conducting pesticide use trainings for cannabis cultivators on October 24 and 25, 2017.

These trainings will be held in our conference room at 890 N Bush St. in Ukiah. Please click here for information and to register: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/agriculture/calendar

If you have questions, please call our office at (707) 234-6830

===============================

ECLAIRCISSEMENT. LORE OF THE ARCANE WHIZZER.

"Oh, and this disappoints you? Do I tell him we don't have a deal, Morty? Because if we can kill our enemies but we can't jack them off, then how are we better than them?" -Rick Sanchez

The recording of last night's (2017-10-13) KNYO Memo of the Air: Good Night Radio show is ready to download for free and enjoy at any time of the day or night, via http://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com

Besides that, as usual also there you'll find a fresh batch of links to other interesting and educational goods I collected for you while putting the show together, to add to the literally astronomical number of wonders and amusements already there, that might not necessarily work on the radio because of being mostly visual. Such as:

Patriotic 1939 fascists rally to make America great again.

https://laughingsquid.com/a-night-at-the-garden/Deep inside us.http://www.neatorama.com/2017/10/10/Deep-Inside-Us/

The full benefit of the treatments. My favorite is the hookah thing that shoots hard UV up your nose. Or in your ear. Or wherever you choose to therapeutically stick it. I wouldn't do it, but it's nice to know that it's there, in case you ever need to sunburn yourself where the sun never shines.

http://www.amusingplanet.com/2017/10/inside-strange-world-of-soviet.html

And just try to keep from fidgeting in your seat with delight at what experimental genius Barnaby Dixon has thought of to augment his latest puppet.

https://theawesomer.com/bug-puppet-gets-face/449701/

–Marco McClean

===============================

DHARMA DAYS: This Sunday at 1:30pm at the Stanford Inn Third in a Series of Four Offerings to the Mendocino North Coast Community. Community Dharma Days Stanford Inn - Mendocino 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm Free Sunday, October 17, 2017 Introduction to Western Zen History & Forms Part 2 Sunday, January 21, 2018 Four Noble Truths of Existence Sunday, April 15, 2018 The Eightfold Path to Living Life Rev. Ann Myosho Kyle Brown Three more opportunities to learn about Zen, its history, meditation and the essence of Zen practice. For questions or more information, please... New from Kumeido: The Terry Lyon and James Cook Trust Kumeido is happy to announce that the gift received from the Terry Lyon and James Cook Trust will be reinvested in its entirety with Jeffry Won of Morgan Stanley. Jeffrey Won managed Terry and James' assets for more than 35 years. During that time they became dear friends. Jeffrey would like to continue to protect and grow this bequest so that their legacy is institutionalized. The Board of Trustees considered many other possible asset managers, some of the finest firms and people who represent many other Zen Centers and were very happy to receive Jeffrey Won's proposal. This investment decision will be finalized at the next board meeting in early November. The Fire and The Sonoma Mountain Zen Center As of the afternoon of Saturday, October 14, Sonoma Mountain Zen Center is still standing. Several residents and local members have stayed behind and fought fires all around the of periphery of the property. Kwong Roshi and Shinko are safe and staying with family. Two of the residents are now staying with us at Kumeido, we expect others may arrive soon. As such, Kumeido has adopted a monastic schedule for the period that they remain here. Everyone is welcome to join us if they wish. Daily Schedule Morning meditation, chanting and service: 7 a.m. Temple Cleaning: 9:15 till Noon Lunch: 12:15 Break Work Practice: 1:30 till 3 p.m. Afternoon Meditation and Kinhin: 4:30 till 6 p.m. If you wish to participate please call ahead so that we can expect you and plan accordingly. 707 937-3796 or email annkyle@kumeido.org. Please join us. The Mendocino Zen Center | 6028 Albion Little River Road, Little River, CA 95456

===============================

CLIMATE NEWS

Dear Editor:

This letter follows my letter of October 8, 2017, wherein I deferred comments on two research papers regarding climate change. First , "Sixth mass extinction of wildlife also Threatens global food supplies". Earth has existed for more than 4 billion years and has sustained life for three billion years. humans have been present for only 200,000 years. Because of our profound impact on the earth scientists called our period 'The Anthropocene' - the age of humans. In this period species are becoming extinct 100 times faster than they would without human impacts,wildlife populations have more than halved since 1970, while the human population has doubled. Only 5 times has the earth have so many species and so much biodiversity been lost so quickly. The fifth was when dinosaurs were wiped out. Two hundred years ago there were less than a billion people on earth. Today the population is 7.6 bin and United Nations projected by 2050 an increase of 30% and 11 billion by 2100 if action is not taken to curtail population growth. This growth is happening as carbon dioxide in the air is at its highest level for millions of year. Also, disruption of other chemical cycles is turning seas and rivers into dead zones. The year 2016 was the hottest year since modern records began. Global warming, a result of from climate change is causing glaciers to melt,sea levels to rise, oceans to warm, floods, droughts and an increase in the frequency of hurricanes. I would offer the comment than a good part of the increase in population is the result of religion and tradition. Third world countries where children are a necessary part of the work force and care takers for elderly parents. Also, the religious groups who forbid the use of birth control devices and resist the concept of women's reproductive rights. Further, if we can not adequate feed the current world population of 7.6bn then the projected future growth will have to be resolved by mass starvation. Since I am running out of space I will defer my discussion on "Tsunami carried a million sea creatures from Japan to US west coast."

In peace and love,Jim UpdegraffSacramento

===============================

===============================

AVOIDING NUCLEAR WAR

Dear friend,

Congress Should Take Power to Start Nuclear War Away From Mr. Trump Now!

The big focus today in avoiding nuclear war is the budding Washington consensus that Congress should act soon to remove the sole power to start nuclear war from one person, namely, Mr. Trump.

In calling for Congress to use its power to remove sole command of starting nuclear war from Mr. Trump, the New York Times Editorial Board on Oct. 11 cited evidence that Mr. Trump, by threatening destruction of North Korea and showing a suicidal misunderstanding of nuclear weapons and strategy, might get us all killed in a hot second by ordering a nuclear strike.

I'm suggesting we focus on demanding that Congress join Congressman Jared Huffman, Senator Dianne Feinstein, and many others in support of requiring Congressional authorization of use of nuclear weapons before the President can launch a nuclear first-strike.

The "Restricting First-Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017," introduced now in both House and Senate, would do Congress' duty of protecting the people by following the U.S. Constitution, which clearly gives Congress the power to declare war.

Our lives are in dire threat because of Mr. Trump's nuclear madness. This move is an essential immediate move in avoiding nuclear war. The nuclear showdown between Mr. Trump and North Korea is headed toward complete world catastrophe.

China's clear statement that it would intervene if the U.S. attacks North Korea puts a whole new dimension on this crisis. China is fully able to completely disable the U.S., in whole or part, using many different means.

China also announced it would remain neutral if North Korea launches a first-strike against the U.S., while strongly urging both parties to de-escalate and negotiate. Here I see China really trying to avoid war, by clearly supporting North Korea against "nuclear blackmail" by the U.S., while restraining North Korea from launching a first strike

Another stunning development is the passage and rapid enactment of the "Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons," supported by 122 world nations, completely outlawing nuclear weapons as instruments of mass destruction. The Nobel Peace Prize went to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, the group behind this treaty, which the U.S. should sign and everyone support.

Seventy-two years and counting since the last use of a nuclear weapon, Nagasaki, Japan, Aug.19, 1945. Survivors were one of the strongest driving forces for banning nuclear weapons. This a great achievement for the human race. Long may we run!

John Lewallen

Philo

===============================

TAXES IN A TIME OF PERIL

To Paul Gullixson, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

Scanning the editorials around the country, I am dumbfounded why there is not a single editorial or any kind of pushback on Trump’s Tax Cut Proposal. Why?

Yes, I lost my house in Coffee Park.

This summer and fall we have seen disasters in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico, the Western U.S. is burning, and now this—Santa Rosa along with over 2900 structures lost, the entire Northern California area still burning.

And what do we see on major news outlets? Trump’s proposal to stick it to the middle class and give the very rich a windfall in tax relief! In a time of National Peril, and that is just what we are part of, the idea of starving the government of revenue is absolutely cruel.

We will need every penny that can be scraped together at the public level to rebuild infrastructure, make areas safer, increase the budgets for fire equipment and preparedness planning. In Sonoma alone, there will be more of what we are currently experiencing, more fire disasters. Who can say that it is more important to give the rich a tax break, and by all reckoning actually increase health insurance and taxes on the middle class is a good thing?

Face it, Santa Rosa WAS largely a middle class town. Given the way things are going, the cost of building may very well push out thousands of people who can no longer afford to live here, and take with them Trumps tax increases and increased health care.

Your editorial staff sorely needs to get on this. Call it a public service.

Franklin Graham

Navarro

