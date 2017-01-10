BREAKING: Storm Update

by AVA News Service, January 10, 2017

At 10:35am Tuesday morning Sheriff Tom Allman came into the board of supervisors meeting to give an update on the storm and flooding. He said that, according to NOAA, the Russian River is expected to reach its high water mark at 9:00pm tonight, Jan 10, and may reach a height of around 26.1 feet, which will cause flooding in low-lying areas such as the Oak Manor area, Talmage area and Hopland area and may cause evacuations.

The sheriff said he is planning an evacuation center for the east side of Ukiah. The location has not been determined, but he advised members of the public to listen to radio stations KWINE, KZYX, and KWINE. Emergency services providers will be in contact with residents of Hopland and the Oak Manor neighborhood in Ukiah.

Talmage and East Perkins Roads are currently open. The Ukiah Police Department will also be issuing emergency alerts and automated calls. Updates will be available on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

There is a mudslide on Highway 20 between Willits and Fort Bragg. He advised county residents to be prepared for 72 hours of isolation, to have medications on hand and make sure animals are secured. He advised the county government to close offices early to give workers time to get home before the floods start.

OTHER UPDATES:

Highway 1 at the Garcia River is CLOSED, as of noon. The sheriff said he was working with CalTrans to have a monitor on site instead of having a closed gate, which sometimes takes hours to re-open.

Babcock, Talmage and Gobbi in eastern Ukiah were starting to flood, as 10:51am.

Power lines are down on Sears Lane at Hwy 20.

There is a tree blocking one lane of Hwy 1 near Cameron Rd. The reporting party was able to remove part of it.

Shortly after noon, a Honda Civic spun off the road at 9501 East Road in Potter Valley. No injuries were reported.

A little after noon, a tree was blocking the road at 556 Virginia Circle in Redwood Valley.

There is an unspecified traffic hazard at 43501 Hill Crest Drive near Hwy 1 north of Manchester.

At 11:39am, there were mud and boulders in the northbound lane of 101 near Jaxon Keys winery north of Hopland. At 12:17, a big rig called for a tow in the same area.

Highway 128 at the Navarro River is CLOSED and is predicted to peak at 36.5 feet, which would flood the south side of the Navarro River.

Around 1,000 residents remaining without power this morning, according to PG&E.

If you see flooding on the road, the National Weather Services reminds you to “TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN,” and report road hazards. If you need sandbags, they are available at the following locations, according to a MCSO press release:

Fort Bragg Fire Department, Laytonville / Long Valley Fire Department

Brooktrails Fire Department

Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire Department

Potter Valley Fire Department

Hopland Fire Department

Friedman’s Home Improvement in Ukiah (first 20 bags free prior to a fee)

They are also available outside the Willits Police Department on East Commercial in Willits. For a sandbag tutorial see below. Here’s more information about flood safety from NWS.

Readers are reporting that a large tree has blocked the Hearst-Willits Rd. around mile marker 5.5 in the Rock Tree Valley area. And the Tomki Creek ford is impassable.

If YOU have other information please post to Facebook or email info@mendovoice.com, readers tips are the fastest way for us to spread information.

ORIGINAL:

MENDOCINO Co. 1/10/2017 — The U.S. National Weather Service predicts high winds today that might make driving on the coast and in the mountains difficult. Expect thunderstorms and hail around the county, too. The weather service predicts one to three inches of rain, possibly up to five inches in the mountains.

Route 1: Parts of Route 1 are still fully closed in areas north and south of the county: just north of Point Arena, and one mile south of the 101 near Leggett. As of 3:22pm yesterday, CalTrans reported that Route 1 at the Garcia River was re-opened to two-way traffic but it is expected to flood later today.

Route 128 is still closed for 11 miles, from the junction of Route 1 to Flynn Creek Road.

The 175 at Hopland closed as of around 9:30am due to flooding.

In Ukiah, 540 South Orchard is closed, as of 1:03am.

At 6:27am, CHP received a report of a car hitting a telephone pole on the Comptche/Ukiah Road, 6.2 miles from Hwy 1. The motorist hit a tree that had fallen across the road. As of 6:46am, there were power lines and a tree down in the road, just south of Mendocino.

At 6:16am, a white Ford Explorer was blocking the roadway at 24500 Sherwood Road in Brooktrails.

Share this:



Tweet



