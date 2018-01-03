Sarahs at Tallman

by AVA News Service, January 3, 2018

[Jan 28]

The annual winter concert series at the Tallman Hotel in Upper Lake opens it’s 2018 season on Sunday January 28 at 3 PM in Riffe’s Meeting House next to the Hotel. The performers will be the delightful Anderson Valley harmonic trio The Real Sarahs consisting of Sarah Ryan, Sarah Rose McMahon and Sarah “Songbird” Larkin.

“We really enjoy these concerts,” says Tallman owner Bernie Butcher. “We pick great musicians in a variety of genres and give them a chance to express themselves musically and verbally in front of a friendly, receptive audience.”

With harmonies that uplift the spirit, The Real Sarahs share their special gift of vocal synergy. Embracing many genres of music, the audience will hear threads of folk, blues, and country running through their songs. Singing from the stories of their own life journeys and experiences, their original music is honest, evocative and heartfelt.

As if by fate, Sarah 'Songbird' Larkin and Sarah Ryan were introduced in 2011 and quickly discovered a mutual love for harmony, singing and songwriting. Almost immediately, they began writing and performing together. Honing their trademark harmonic vocal style and original compositions, they recorded their first CD together in 2013 and The Real Sarahs was born. As neighbors in the tight knit Anderson Valley musical community, it was inevitable that Sarah Rose would find her way to The Real Sarahs. The duo initially brought her in to record cello tracks on their forthcoming album, and after months of flirting with collaborations and learning each other’s tunes, 'Rosie' officially joined the group in January of 2017.

Rosie’s strengths as a singer/songwriter, harmony singer and cellist made her a natural fit. In May 2017, The Real Sarahs released their first full length album, Afternoon with the Dirty Birds, featuring Sarah Rose on cello, and they have spent the year since sharing it and their new repertoire with audiences from Santa Cruz to Shelter Cove.

Just in the past year, the group has emerged as a featured act at major local festivals including the Railroad Square Music Festival in Santa Rosa, the Kate Wolf Festival in Laytonville and the Sundays in the Park concert series in Ukiah. They recently participated in Nat Keefe's Concert Carnival in San Francisco which was broadcast live on KPFA. They have enjoyed playing at venues large and small, all the while growing their regional and international fanbase.

In May 2017, the trio played for the first time at The Tallman Hotel and Blue Wing Restaurant. “We really enjoyed the friendly, appreciative audience, amazing staff and beautiful setting,” says Sarah Larkin. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to connect even more deeply in the intimate, 'listening room' setting of the Concerts with Conversation series. Upper Lake is a charming town and we’re impressed with the musical scene that is being cultivated there.”

“This will be a great Sunday afternoon opportunity for people in Lake County to see and hear these wonderful musicians up close and personal,” says Butcher.

More information on the group can be obtained on their web site www.therealsarahs.com.

Tickets at $25 + tax are available by calling the Tallman Hotel at (707) 275-2244 ext. 0. Coffee and cookies are served to guests. The Hotel is also offering a 10% discount on hotel bookings for Sunday January 28 for people purchasing tickets to the concert.

