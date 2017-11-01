Letters (Nov. 1, 2017)

by AVA News Service, November 1, 2017

MEASURE B: FOR THE KIDS TOO

Dear Editor,

We are writing to encourage our community to vote for Measure B on the November ballot. Measure B will allow Mendocino County to address and improve mental health services, and set us as an example for the rest of the state! As representatives of the school district, we both believe this is an overdue start to developing facilities and services for people in our communities who are suffering from mental health issues. Law enforcement officers are not trained in working with mental illness, yet they are the responders to 911 calls to intervene with the mentally ill. The mentally ill are not criminals and should not take time from an already spread thin law enforcement officer. The investment now into the infrastructure and development of services will address the current need and the growing problem that is seen countywide in our youth. Please use the vote by mail ballot that will have arrived or be arriving in the mail this week to vote for Measure B!

Michelle Hutchins & Donna Pierson-Pugh

Boonville

SIMS SAYS YES ON B

Editor:

I’ve been following your comments, and you support albeit with some reservations regarding Measure B. I don’t know how much I can add to the discussion. I was for the measure last time, and continue favoring with some of the changes favoring more effective management this time. As you know, being somewhat under a cloud from early childhood until midway through high school when something clicked in and I managed to become more competent to manage the educational programs that were offered, I see educational dysfunction as a central factor in disordered living. Catching on made an enormous difference in my life and still plays a major role for me today. As you know I put a program together that worked rather well for the students at Unicorn, and was sorry to see that program didn’t continue. I believe Measure B would help us centralize our efforts to have a mutually cooperative involvement with individuals who have educational, social or motivational problems also with drug use and depression. But I quite agree, when you and one of your recent readers/writers asked how would it be different than Hospitality House in Ft Bragg? People who are aware of the need to persistently be involved in managing growth oriented focus for clients need to be part of an engaged team. It can be done by an engaged team. I’ve been part of several, and would be a willing member of this one.

Regards,

Gregory K. Sims, PhD

Boonville

KILL SWITCH

To the Editor:

For the next several years, as PG&E, the insurance industry, and the government play the blame game, I think I know how to prevent more than half of the loss of life and property due to fire.

We all love our trees and privacy and any home worth having includes landscaping close around our house.

When the weatherman predicts a windy spell, over say 30 m.p.h., PG&E can and should kill electric service to the area. For just less than $5,000 per home, a transfer switch next to our 200 amp reset service box would energize select outlets in the home from an inverter and deep cycle battery hookup to give us furnace heat, 6 or 8 led bulb lighting and just two amps for the fridge, TV and power for our phones.

A little gadget for $30 keeps batteries from sulfating.

If the PG&E dropout lasts too long, any old car alternator will put out 14 volts dc to recharge a battery bank without the recoil start generator noise. Trees will fall but bringing down dead electric wires or pole transformers will not start a fire. Small money to save a nice neighborhood and lives lost to a preventable fire.

Gene Hoggren

Redwood Valley

PUT IT ON THE WESTSIDE

To the Editor (UDJ):

I find the article in today’s Journal about someone wanting to open a pot dispensary in the old Savings Bank building at the corner of Low Gap and State Street to be very disturbing. It especially bothers me as Low Gap Road is one of the main routes leading to the high school, and, call me old fashioned, but I just can’t imagine a dope dealer, oh excuse me, a medical pot dispenser, not selling weed to a high schooler.

I realize that our fine, upstanding city council is undoubtedly behind this location because all they can envision is dollar signs from the pot sales and what better place to push the product than on the main drag of town?

I am personally of the opinion that a dispensary should be in a little more laid back neighborhood and I think I know just the one. I think that Ruddock Avenue would be ideal. It’s quiet and there is a nice house for sale where Ruddock meets with North School Street with a large yard that could be converted to a parking lot, and, since the north side of the yard borders Orr Creek, the dispensary can service its homeless customers, of which I’m sure they will have many, who can gain access to the dispensary from Orr Creek itself, since I’m told many homeless camp there.

I think the planning commission should investigate this site rather than the old Savings Bank site.

David Anderson

Ukiah

SHOULD HAVE USED WARNING SYSTEM

Editor:

I find attempts to excuse the county’s failure to use the emergency alert system to be absurd. When will bureaucrats ever take personal responsibility for their lack of judgment? Because the emergency alert system wasn’t used, based on the ludicrous notion that it might cause panic, people died. Once people found out about the fire, they started running anyway. At least then they had a chance.

Why have this system if you aren’t going to use it?

This is a case of profound failure of judgment. I hope the people who made the decision not to use this are prosecuted for criminal negligence.

No number of lawsuits against the county and the people involved in this debacle will bring those loved ones back to life. Someone, please stop trying to excuse inexcusable behavior and take responsibility.

Keith Marcum

Rohnert Park

CUT THE JUICE

Editor:

On the night the fires broke out, there were certain known risks. Besides a red-flag warning with severe winds expected, we knew that PG&E lines weren’t maintained properly. Why not proactively shut down parts of the non-essential power grid during the wind event until a damage assessment could be done? Especially in rural areas.

I believe they did this in Puerto Rico recently in anticipation of the hurricanes to try to save as much equipment as they could and prevent fires when the hurricanes struck.

Ian Sewell

Santa Rosa

KEEP IT IN THE LOCKER ROOM

Editor,

I want to reply to Mr. Peter Lit’s letter. I think he was right on the money on several issues. Very well done. I disagree with him on a couple of counts. One, regarding President Trump, I don’t believe a word of it. I think President Trump is trying to drain the swamp, trying to get rid of a lot of things that are wrong. The liberals have had 24 years to get embedded in our society and political life and it will take a long time to get over it.

As far as the NFL people who are kneeling, I don’t think it’s right. I think those black people should understand that in the Civil War thousands of people died, including blacks and whites, to free them from slavery. My great-grandfather was shot through the belly in the Battle of Petersburg. These guys got millions of dollars; it doesn’t make sense not to stand up for the American flag. People who have different opinions than the traditional beliefs about our flag that we’ve worshiped for so long because it stands for our freedom can have their different opinions in the locker room. But when they come out in public they should stand up and honor the flag.

So I disagree with Peter’s opinion on that. Other than that he did a good job.

Thank you and God bless Donald Trump.

Jerry Philbrick

Comptche

MAKING AMENDS

Hello,

I can't believe how fast this year has flown by. It seemed like just a couple of months ago I looked at the subscription date on my paper and I it was almost a year off.

I was sorry to see the red stamp on my paper. I am grateful for your generosity. I look forward to it every week and all the guys from Mendo who I pass it off to enjoy it also.

I don't have any funny stories to tell and no shit to talk about anyone. I've made my peace and it takes too much energy and life is too short. At the end of the day as I lay in his tiny concrete cell I know I am responsible for my situation.

It took me a while to come to that conclusion. I had to run through the whole list and at the end of the list it was still just me. But if I could blame someone else I didn't have to look at me. I sure wish Sherri Scaggs would write me back. My name and number is the same. I have some amends to make.

Anyway, take care and if you extend your generosity for another few months I thank you in advance, not to mention the last four years.

Sincerely,

Walter Miller AE5304

Box 3030, Susanville, CA 96127.

Share this:



Tweet



