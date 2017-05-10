Open Studio

by AVA News Service, May 10, 2017

[May 27-29]

Hello friends, collectors, seekers of beauty, connoisseurs of fine art, back road treasure hunters, fog eaters and Valley locals,

I invite you to visit my studio on Memorial Weekend. My work has a contemporary point of view yet conveys the unique feel of rural open space. This year NEW YORK MAGAZINE and FORBES both suggest, when in Northern California, my studio is the place to visit. If you are curious come and see, if you have already visited please come again. There is always something NEW.

Hope to see you soon,

Rebecca Johnson

www.rebeccajohnsonart.com

