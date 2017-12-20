Bird’s Eye View (Dec. 20, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, December 20, 2017

It’s the holiday season and the end of yet another year just around the corner. What happened to 2017? It was just beginning and now it’s about to end. It would appear that, just like many other folks, I was just too busy living it to really enjoy it. That’s too bad and a lesson to be learned.

But before the arrival of 2018, it's Christmas/Hannukah/Kwanzai or whatever, and all of the razzamatazz, hype, and pressure that this event smothers so many with. Every year it seems to get more frantic. However, up here at The Nest we plan to have a relatively calm and very relaxing few days. In fact, let’s be honest, ultimately this is only really for a couple of groups of people. As a result of spending many Christmas holidays in San Francisco as the only straight fellow on a construction crew of five, I feel that I can state with a degree of authority that Christmas is primarily for the enjoyment of gay men (they have the best Xmas parties) and children (for all the obvious reasons). Not that there is anything wrong with this of course. Meanwhile, if you’re out Xmas shopping try to remember that I’m an XXL; otherwise fresh carrion is always good.

Evening Dining in the Valley

The Buckhorn Pub’s winter hours: Monday and Wednesday: 4pm open, 11pm bar; Thursday: 11am open, 11pm bar; Friday: 11am open, midnight bar; Saturday: 10am open, midnight bar; Sunday: 10am open, 11pm bar; Kitchen open until 9pm every night; Brunch served at weekends 10am-3pm; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel is open Friday and Saturday evenings serving their family-style, prix fixe menu and Sunday Midday meal at 1pm (?). Reservations: (707)-895-2210. Stone and Embers in The Madrones south of Philo is open three evenings a week in December, Noon to 8pm, Friday - Sunday. Closed January. In the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig’s winter dinner hours are 5-8.30pm Thursday-Sunday. Crab Feed special on January 19, but otherwise closed from January 1-24, reopening Thursday, January 25. Lauren’s Restaurant and Lizbby’s are only closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. The Redwood Drive-In is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day only, otherwise regular hours over the holidays.

For the naysayers, Carl Sagan, creator and presenter of the wonderful series ‘Cosmos’ once said, “Used properly, television can educate and inspire awe as well as any book, painting, or film."

Public Service Announcements

#544. Early heads-up for tickets to the best Valley-centric gatherings of the year — excellent holiday gifts too: our Crab Feeds! The Senior Center Crab Feed is Saturday, January 20 at The Apple Hall in Boonville. Tickets $40, available at the Senior Center, AV Market, and Lemons’ Market. The Gloria Ross Original Crab Feed, at the same venue two weeks later, on Saturday, February 3, benefits the Catholic Church: $45 for 12 and older, $25 for kids 1-11 years old. It’s all you can eat crab, all the wine you can drink, and margaritas for sale. Tickets available from John Shultz 895-9552; Terry Rhoades 621-1153; and Jorge 895-2778.

#545. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

#546. The Winter Boonville Farmers’ Market continues outside at Seabass Winery/General Store in Boonville every Saturday morning, 9.30am-Noon. Cindy: 895-2949.

#547. The Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville is now closed for the holidays, re-opening Tuesday, January 2.

From The Old Buzzard, comes, “The Approach of the Apocalypse”: “I just wish to thank each and everyone of the readers for supporting the newspaper, particularly my thoughts every week. I may come across as a something of a curmudgeon but that’s not really me. I’m just trying to prepare folks for the inevitable Apocalypse. Merry Christmas to you all. Here is a brief, off-the-top-of-my-head list of Valley things to seriously consider enjoying this holiday season. The fresh popcorn at the AV Market. The spectacular Christmas lights at the Navarro Store. The superbly satisfying Meatloaf at Lauren’s Restaurant. The almost perfect draft Guinness at The Buckhorn. The delicious Potato beignets at Stone and Embers. The always satisfying Roast beef deli sandwich at Lemons’ Market.

I’m outta here. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. If you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, Let us prey. Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. On the sheep, Grace. Missing the Venerable Pheasant.

Share this:



Tweet



