Bird’s Eye View (Jan. 4, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, January 4, 2017

Well 2017 is upon us and may it be happy and healthy for one and all. Any New Year’s Resolutions? These are difficult to maintain of course and perhaps we should not put too much pressure on ourselves. As Benjamin Franklin so wisely once advised, “Resolve to perform what you ought to do; then perform without fail what you have resolved.” Easy right?

With the dawn of a New Year fast approaching, and with new resolutions bursting forth, Gore Vidal suggests a possible resolution for 2017: “Never miss a chance to have sex or appear on television.”

Restaurant update: Traveling northwest along Highway 128, here we go with a basic guide to evening dining in the Valley, starting in Boonville:. Lauren’s Restaurant (895-3869) continues with their regular hours of Lunch on Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm, and Dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Natalie’s Sunday Suppers are soon to be introduced at Lauren’s, an exciting and comforting new option for Valley diners. Libby’s is closed for good, but Lizbby’s is a new Mexican restaurant opening soon in downtown Boonville at the site formerly occupied by The Boonville Saloon/Lodge/etc, They plan to serve much of Libby’s menu thanks to the training of their cooks by Libby and husband Jose. The Buckhorn remains closed but a large cormorant did tell me that discussions are continuing with interested parties, but these things take time so there will probably be no draft Guinness or Dry martinis available in the Valley until early spring. The Boonville Hotel (895-2210) is now closed on Mondays, “until the apple blossoms show,” but remains open Thursday thru Sunday for their family-style, prix fixe menu. Aquarelle Café and Wine Bar (895-2767) is closed until the second week of February. The Redwood Drive-In (895-3441) is open all the time! Well almost. And not for the first time I enjoyed a very good breakfast burrito from there that proved to be a very effective hangover cure. Moving up the Valley to just before Philo, Stone and Embers (895-3471) has resumed their usual hours of Friday thru Tuesday, serving from noon till 6pm. In Philo itself, Libby’s is no more. Permanently closed. Finally, in the Deep End of The Floodgate, from The Bewildered Pig’s Mama Pig herself: “We have our regular hours this week (and last) as normal. My only caveat to opening on Christmas Eve and NYE was that we had enough rezzies to ask our wonderful staff to come in on such special holidays. There’s not been a problem with that. We’ve been full, and we are open!” Call 895-2088 for further details! The Pig is closed from January 1-17 inclusive!

Public Service Announcements. #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo next week on Thursday, January 12. Also February 2 and 23. New customers and their pets are always welcome and previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them! #546.The Mendocino Bookmobile returns to the Valley next Tuesday, January 10 — (463-4694 for confirmation) — on alternate Tuesdays for 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. Need a burn permit? From 11am to 3pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays you can get one from the Firehouse in Boonville. Call 895-2020 for more information or stop by. Service with a smile. #548. The AV Museum is closed for the winter. #549. No more Barn Sales until the spring.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners; $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, January 5, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Vegetable & Beef Soup with Birthday cupcakes for dessert. Next Tuesday, January 10, the evening meal served at 6pm, features Chicken Enchiladas with Carrot Cake for dessert. A folk dance class follows dinner. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. What a deal! Tai Chi is every Tuesday at 11am; Thursdays at 11am it is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month (today!). These trips fill up fast so don't forget to sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages are welcome at the Senior Center! Hope to see you there.

I’m outtahere. I’ve got see a man about a sheep. Be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true to you to the last beat of their hearts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. still wallowing in the honor of having the 2nd tallest tree (343.6 feet) in Hendy Woods named after me and my ilk.

Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

