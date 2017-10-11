Letters (Oct. 11, 2017)

by AVA News Service, October 11, 2017

VILE & STUPID

Editor:

Once again I hear in the media the proliferation and perpetuation of another idiotic phrase: “Now is not the time for political discussion” and then valiant accounts of brave responders. Let’s be honest. We are a vain, uncivilized, vile and stupid people who have brought this upon ourselves, revisiting this tragedy over and over and taking no action to prevent it.

Jeff Mulanix

Santa Rosa

MEASURE B: NEEDED FACILITIES

Letter to the Editor

Every one of us is touched by mental illness in some form or another regardless of whether we realize it or not. NAMI Mendocino feels that Measure B is such an important issue that we as a community must take the lead now as it has become painfully obvious that if we do not (state and federal mental health funding is dwindling) we will find ourselves in a catastrophic financial situation of monies being wasted by not having the needed facilities at hand.

Too many of our emergency room beds are occupied, sometimes for days, by men and women with a mental illness or suffering from addiction. Early treatment of mental illness and drug addiction breaks the cycle of the revolving door in and out of hospitals, in and out of jail, and reduces costs to taxpayers. The earlier one receives the proper care, as with any disease, the better the prognosis.

Measure B tax dollars will stay in Mendocino County. Tough legal restrictions ensure they cannot be diverted by state or federal officials. An independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will review annual audits to ensure that all Measure B funds are spent appropriately.

Voting YES on Measure B will improve the quality of life for everyone in Mendocino County by making mental health services available to traumatized veterans, the homeless and our residents who need them. Thereby allowing us, their loved ones, friends and community to also function better and be more productive in our respective occupations, families and community.

Sincerely,

NAMI Mendocino County

Board of Directors

Donna Moschetti, Chair

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Editor:

The shock jock national anthem protest movement is spreading across the nation, presenting a looming threat to national security.

What next? From a simple, humble genuflection the movement could devolve into a chaotic, sordid spectacle of mass moonings during the national anthem by athletes and their supporters, including cheerleaders.

In Mendopia, we're already being assaulted by bare breasts used as political weapons.

America should defuse the movement by adopting "America the Beautiful" as our national anthem - the Ray Charles version, an emotional tearjerker.

Tweet, Tweet

Don Morris, Ghostown Willits

PS. From Catholic school, I recall the genuflection as a sign of servile obedience, respect, or worship.

EMPTY RHETORIC

Editor:

Another mass shooting massacre. After Sandy Hook, I really believed something would be done regarding gun laws. Every time I hear a member of Congress say “my thoughts and prayers are with the families,” I feel like screaming. Actions speak louder than words.

Jeannette McConnell

Santa Rosa

GUNS FOR WOMEN ONLY

Editor,

I have an idea for easing the tension between the need to maintain Second Amendment rights and the even stronger need for gun control. Under my plan, guns would remain freely available, but only women could have them. No other regulation would be necessary — no fussing about bump stocks or anything else, really.

Women, of course, could use their guns for self-defense, and would also be available to form militias if, in fact, the government becomes tyrannical. But after a possibly difficult transition period, the number of mass shootings would plunge, probably to zero.

Elizabeth Morrison

San Bruno

ONLY THE RICHEST

Dear Editor,

Looks like the Right Wing Republicans are still at it.

They’re in power so let’s raid the Treasurey, kick people off their health care and give that money to the sickest people in the country. The current scam? They need to get rid of the inheritance tax. Why? It doesn’t apply to 90% of the people. Anyone can have $5 million to their heirs with no tax.

So who does this affect? Only the richest 10% of Americans. If you’re a CEO of a health insurance corporation, you make $250,000 a week. That’s over $6,000 per hour, and now you want to leave hundreds of millions to your spoiled kids without paying any estate tax?

Why not leave your kids the $5 million you didn’t pay tax on and give the rest to charity or at least pay the tax thereby kicking back some money to the country that let you accumulate all of that wealth in the first place?

Don Phillips

Manchester

PS. Actually the tax is $5.49 million and that’s per person, so a couple can leave nearly $11 million tax free. The remainder is taxed at 40%. We need some higher brackets for the really rich.

TRAINING TOO

To the AVA:

Ballot measure B, as printed on the ballot is, "To provide funding for mental health care and facilities in Mendocino County to diagnose and treat mental illness and addiction." However, the full text of Measure B includes a second use of the funds: "Developing a regional behavioral health training facility to be used by behavioral health professionals, public safety and other first responders." I have heard no mention from any of the people sponsoring and supporting Measure B that part of the funds are for a training facility. I agree that people who deal with the mentally ill need to be trained, but I thought we were voting to build and staff a mental health facility, not a training program. Besides, shouldn't "behavioral health professionals" already be trained?

J. Homer, Laytonville

STAND UP FOR TAKING A KNEE

Editor,

So many war vets have fought and died for our rights, and peaceful protest is a fundamental one. I know the educated majority understand this simple and profound truth.

That's why I respect the NFL players who are taking a knee and exercising their rights. It's an American tradition, like Mohamed Ali and others who followed their conscience to oppose tyranny.

It's a fact that widespread systemic civil rights violations have been going on for many decades here, the US Dept. of Justice found.

Now, these murders of unarmed citizens, by cops is too much. Besides jury verdicts, the taxpayers are out paying millions in wrongful death suits. It's crazy to train the cops to kill, when there are non-lethal means to subdue the problem perps or the mistaken citizens.

The videos of insanely angry cops, killing for no good reason.. have shocked this nation’s conscience. I'm grateful to those who stand, sit, kneel or work on any level to make this world a better place. It's their right and duty.

Shame on the ignorant hicks who refuse to grasp compassion or empathy, especially for those who are less fortunate or oppressed. You Suck!

Best Regards,

Rob Mahon

Covelo

PS. Double shame for Trump and his ongoing verbal abuse-athon, especially his Puerto Rico remarks. 35% approval rate, not mentioned on NPR or most mainstream ho media. Sickness.

