Announcements 8/14/2025

Let them eat Ice Cream!

Once again, we are roaring through summer and careening towards Labor Day. Do you know what that means? The most important event of the Yorkville calendar!! It’s Ice Cream Social time, Monday September 1st, 11:00-4:00. Join us and all your friends and neighbors for a fun filled day at the Yorkville Post Office/Community Center/Fire Station.

The highlight of the day is, of course, Ice Cream! But we’ll also be grilling’ burgers and sausages, serving up Street Tacos, shucking Oysters, dishing up tons o’ homemade salads, cookies, cakes and pies. For fun for all ages the Galbreath Preserve will be educating us on all sorts of cool nature things. There’ll be games and face painting. Check out how to improve the fire safety around your home. Play corn hole and Ping Pong. Frosty and Joanie will be dancing round the Cake Walk, where you can actually win an entire cake! And, of course, there is the Book Sale. Hundreds of gently used books for sale by the inch. Come stock up your library for the winter months. Oh, and bring your wallet because you’ll want to bid on all the amazing items in the Silent Auction.

Please join us all on Labor Day Monday, you won’t want to miss a minute! All proceeds from this event go directly to support the Yorkville Fire Station. If you'd like to volunteer for set-up, day of activities, or break down please contact Valerie Hanelt We are also looking for donations of salads, cookies, cakes and pies.

Please contact Valerie Hanelt for that as well. And, if you have a cool adventure or interesting item to donate to the Silent Auction we'd love to have it. Please contact Lisa Bauer.

Spring Flinging 2025

This year, in our becoming-annual Spring Fling on April 26th, we had the pleasure of premiering our awesome and highly collaborative new Yorkville mural.

We hope it will welcome visitors and residents for years to come. If you have not done so already, walk around the back of the new Fire Station, and look at the lovely artwork that is included in each letter. More about this mural elsewhere in this newsletter.

The Spring Fling was developed by the YCBA to offer our community a no-cost opportunity to get together, break bread and celebrate each other and all that is wonderful about Yorkville. We highlight good things that have happened during the previous year, and welcome folks to share stories and camaraderie after a long winter inside.

Generous community members have underwritten the cost of food in years past. We hope you have enjoyed the event, and if you haven’t attended one yet, plan on doing so next Spring. It’s a fun time for all.

The Yorkville Mural Unveiled!

The new Yorkville Mural was officially unveiled at this year's Spring Fling. The unveiling of the mural marked the conclusion of over a year’s efforts by members across our community. Five artists both designed and executed these letters, donating their time - Adrian Card painted the I and second L, Curtis Frost (Frosty) painted the K, Paula Grey painted the V and first L, Sterling Hoffmann painted the O, and Tom Rodriquez painted the Y and E. All 5 artists worked collaboratively on the R onsite in the Mailliard redwoods. Other Yorkville Community members donated funds, or custom-made letter fasteners. Some volunteered hours of time, ordering supplies, cutting out the letters, cutting down brush and trees to facilitate a good view, and installing the letters on the building. Your YCBA funded the materials for the execution and installation of the mural. This mural and its installation truly represents the community working together to make something wonderful that we all can enjoy for years to come. Thanks to all who helped to make this happen.

We Are Keeping It Cool (or Warm)

Yorkville now has a heating and cooling center. The YCBA has purchased and installed a heater and air conditioner in our community room, and we are now installing a generator. These pieces of equipment will allow us to offer the community a place to get warm in the cold weather if the power is out, and also a place to cool down on exceptionally warm days.

We will watch the summer temperatures, and if the forecast is for 100° F or more for the following day, we will open the Community Room from noon to 4 PM that next day, and make sure the air conditioner is turned on and cooling to 72Ëš D. There will be cool drinks in the fridge, and the wifi password for checking your emails or working if you need to. In the winter, we will also watch the weather forecast, and if the power goes out for more than a day, we will open the Community Room as a heating center for those who might only have electric heat options.

There may be other emergency situations in which we will open the Community Room for those who may need to use it. If that is the case, we will send out an email to notify the community of the opening of the Community room for this purpose. Your donations have helped to fund this process, in conjunction with a grant from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County. We are also grateful to Rick DeWitt for his skill and donated installation time.

Thank you, Yorkville!

Pictured left to right: Cinthia, Teacher Casey Farber, Natalie

The latest Community Scholarship Recipients!

Natalie Marcum-Soto and Cinthia Garcia-Parra, both high achieving students and athletes from the Anderson Valley High School graduating class of 2025, were awarded the Yorkville Community Scholarship to support their desire to continue their education. Cinthia will be attending Sacramento State University and Natalie will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. We are immensely proud of these young Yorkville women for all they have accomplished thus far and all they will accomplish moving forward.

Yorkville Community Garage Sale Benefits All

The YCBA is trying out some new things… to see if they reflect the needs and wants of the community. I think we have a new winner! On Sunday July 6th we hosted a sweet little Garage Sale in the parking lot of the Community Center/Post Office/Fire Station.

Some comments made by sellers reflect just how successful this event really was. “I had a good day at the Garage Sale. I made $130 and got rid of a lot of stuff. Loved how friendly and talkative folks were. I had a bunch of memorable conversations. I hope we plan another one next year.” The most unique response was, “All proceeds from the sale (for this seller) approximately $300 were sent to Kenyan student, Eddie Ochieng who is studying at the Mombasa Technical Institute.”

Summing it all up another seller said, “It was an enjoyable community event- everyone won, the sellers, the buyers, the community and the planet (lots of goods were recycled and repurposed that might have otherwise ended up at the dump). There were 9 sellers, one of which was a group of local kids selling lemonade and horchata, the rest were selling everything from scented soaps to machine shop quality chain saw sharpeners. The YCBA loaned the tables and set up 10 x 10' pop-ups for shade which was great as the day was very sunny and hot.

We also had a FireWise Yorkville table, sharing all sorts of great ways to improve your home's fire safety. It was advertised for weeks in advance with posters all around the Valley and our traditional "Burma Shave" signs on the highway. And we had many, many out-of-towners/bright lighters stop to shop our wares as well as a horde of locals looking for bargains and Yorkville unique stuff. We plan on hosting this fun event again next year and would love your participation and comments. Currently we are looking for that perfect spot on the calendar, your suggestions for this and any other new events are really welcome.

Reach out to us anytime [email protected]

The 2025 Quilt is beautiful, of course!

You can get your quilt tickets now. Contact Tina at [email protected] Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5 or 12 for $20. This lovely artistic masterpiece is created and donated to the YCBA thanks to the Yorkville Ladies Sewing Circle and Terrorist Society. This will be the 33nd year of their creative collaboration and generous donation. You’ll also be able to purchase tickets at the Social and the Apple Fair, but why wait when you can get them now.

