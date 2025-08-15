A Perfect Birthday

August 9th is famous for a number of reasons, including the resignation of President Richard Nixon, the beginning of construction on the Leaning Tower of Pisa (it took 200 years to finish!) and it is National Rice Pudding Day. In addition to these three things in 1950 it was my birthday. With inland Mendocino County sweltering in temperatures ranging from the 90s to the 100s, a Mendocino Coast celebration seemed like the logical way to go.

Happily the owners of Luna Trattoria at 955 Ukiah Street in the town of Mendocino had extended an invitation to sample their northern Italian cuisine. We took them up on it. Having interviewed Massimo Melani and Marissa Ray for Word-Of-Mouth Magazine for the summer 2025 issue #37, I knew quite a bit about their restaurant in advance.

The restaurant has a whimsical feel with many decorator touches both Italian and California casual.

All of the signage is fun to read, including “good vibes only,” “stay positive”, and “we’re all quite mad here – you’ll fit right in.” This restaurant is popular so best to make a reservation. Check out their website for details. Entering the restaurant is a bit like falling down a rabbit hole. The building is not visible from the street, but an Italian flag and archway with a sign meet the sidewalk. You follow a gravel and wooden path passing by the kitchen before you hit the front door. We knew we were in for a happy evening when we heard someone singing in the kitchen.

Who doesn’t like Italian? I was really looking forward to actually eating their food. Massimo’s exhortation to “Come to the Trattoria for the Italian experience without the passport” turned out to be apt. Although neither of them were on hand at our early reservation time (5:30) our server was quite enthusiastic with his Italian accent and expressive hand gestures. Massimo has an Italian movie star quality, and his server well mirrored his boss’s charm. The manager was equally on point as she greeted us warmly and encouraged us to relax and enjoy a special birthday meal. They presented us with menus, but we preferred to ask the kitchen to serve us what they thought we might like. In short order two appetizers appeared. The stuffed crimini mushrooms were savory and succulent. A plate of small bars with golden breadcrumbs and oozing with cheese satisfied our initial hunger. We were sipping Italian Pinot Grigio which offset the richness of both dishes.

For our entrée, my husband was served Spaghetti Carbonara, apparently a customer favorite. The pork bits were smoky and caramelized. I had little green pillows of ravioli, packed with a smooth and delicious paste. The sauce on the ravioli tasted like freshly smashed sweet summer tomatoes fresh from the garden. The very fresh tomatoes balanced out the richness of the ravioli. For dessert they had us choose and we picked “Italian style” crème brûlée. Fresh fruits surrounded the pudding with its traditional crunchy caramel topping. One beautiful strawberry in the middle held a lit birthday candle – what more could I have asked for?

A glass of Ramazzotti zinfandel with a very velvety mouth feel complemented the brûlée. The entire meal was a winner.

Adding to our enjoyment was a soundtrack that featured favorites like the Girl From Ipanema, romantic and soft. We ate inside with a good view to the garden outside. The twinkling lights, striped umbrellas and bright blooming zinnias were pretty magical. I know Marissa takes special delight in her garden and the mood it sets for her diners. For those considering a visit to Luna I counted 15 different varieties of pasta with some special “homemade from Romagna,” Massimo’s home. Steak and chicken dishes for meat lovers, and salads for veggie lovers are also on offer.

This restaurant is popular so it’s best to make a reservation. Prices are in the mid range, especially considering the ambiance and quality. Check out their website for details. If you have a special occasion coming up this just might be that special someplace that you’ve been looking for.

Lunatrattoria.com

(707) 962-3093