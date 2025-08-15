The Recall Effort Against DA Eyster

A Ukiah woman unsatisfied with the performance of Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster has launched an effort to recall him from his position.

“I don’t think the county can afford his ego,” said Helen Sizemore, referring to expenditures such as the lawyer fees she said were related to a criminal case filed against Chamise Cubbison, who returned to her job as Mendocino County Auditor in February, more than a year after Eyster filed felony criminal charges against both Cubbison and the county’s former Payroll Manager Paula June Kennedy.

As Mike Geniella reported previously in the UDJ, “the charges focused on $68,000 in extra pay for Kennedy, (and) were tossed by (Superior Court Judge Ann) Moorman at the end of a lengthy preliminary hearing.”

After that, Geniella wrote, “Cubbison’s attention then shifted to her efforts to win 17 months of back pay and benefits from the county, and for damages to her professional reputation. So far, the county has spent more than a quarter of a million dollars resisting her claims.”

Sizemore pointed out that one of the main reasons for her even considering an attempt to recall Eyster is that his current term was extended by recent state legislation aligning the terms of District Attorneys with presidential elections.

“I would not be doing this if his term was still expiring in 2026,” she said, noting that she was opposed to “Eyster’s term being longer that what voters elected him to,” noting that it was extended to 2028.

Eyster did not respond to a request for comment from him on the recall effort.

When asked for a summation of the official recall process, Mendocino County Registrar of Voters Katrina Bartolomie said Tuesday that Sizemore was “working on the petition and will submit 2 copies for our review.”

Once her office approves the format, Bartolomie said Sizemore and the team she enlisted to help “will have 160 calendar days to gather about 8,200 valid signatures. Once submitted, my office will have 30 working days to check signatures. We are still in the beginning of this process, (which includes) reviewing all code sections to ensure all processes are followed.”

(Ukiah Daily Journal)