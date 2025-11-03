What Happens When Policy, Religion Combine?

The behavior of nations or groups of people can be controlled by policy objectives, or by prophecy and religion, and when the two combine, their joint power increases greatly.

The Ayatollah Khomenei once commented that the Iranian revolution for democracy, which overthrew the Shah in 1979, would never have succeeded if religion had not taken the lead.

The Plan for the New American Century, designed by a neoconservative think tank in 1997, has governed US policy to this day. Gen. Wesley Clark revealed its scope in 2007: to destroy Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.

Meanwhile, Israeli policy, invoking Genesis 15 chapter 18, where God confers the Promised Land on Abraham, aspires to reclaim Greater Israel, stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Thus combined, the objectives of both the US, following the PNAC, and Israel, aiming for Greater Israel, are currently being consummated. The destruction of Palestine has provided the signal occasion. The world sits in a huge amphitheater, in the center of which miserable, endless lines of ragged people inch northward to their homes, reduced to corpses and rubble. Itamar Ben Givir prays, blasphemously, in the Muslim Al Aqsa compound, claiming victory. Shofars, rams’ horns are blown symbolically at the corners of the Third Temple, which Israel will construct when it demolishes Al Aqsa.

As well as the objectives, the names for both these achievements are congruent. For the US, we use the legal term, Crime. For Israel, it is the religious and moral term, Sin.

(Ellen Taylor lives in Petrolia.)