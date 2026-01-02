Valley People 1/2/2026

TEX SAWYER (Philo):

That was one hell of a wind storm! It moved our patio furniture around, pushed the BBQ into the table, blew the cover off the fire pit, flattened the grass below the deck & knocked trees down. Whew!@

AS OF TUESDAY EVENING, HENDY WOODS IS STILL CLOSED.

A lot of trees fell during the storm and it is taking a while to get things cleaned up so it's safe to drive in. Hendy Woods Community usually pays the Day Use Fee for all Mendocino County locals on New Year's Day. But at this time, it's more likely than not that the park will still be closed by then. People are parking outside and walking in but caution is definitely required.

— Kathy Bailey

DAWN TRYGSTAD

In case my local Mendocino County peeps need to know …

Anderson Valley Grange Provides Power and Support During Outages in the Navarro River Watershed

As storm season arrives in the Navarro River Watershed, the Anderson Valley Grange is once again prepared to serve the community during power outages by providing access to electricity and essential support. (From the mouth of the river, up to Comptche, to the Yorkville Highlands and beyond)

Power outages are an expected part of winter weather in our region. While PG&E works to restore service as quickly as possible, history has shown that outages can sometimes last longer than anticipated. The Anderson Valley Grange stands ready to help neighbors bridge that gap safely and reliably.

The Grange Hall is equipped with a propane-fueled backup generator capable of powering the building to meet critical community needs. During outages, residents may access the Grange to recharge cell phones and other battery-operated devices. In addition, for individuals who rely on electricity for medical needs—such as CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, or infusion devices—the Grange has portable battery packs and a small generator available for loan.

For individual assistance during a power outage, community members are encouraged to call 707-972-2326. In the event of a widespread outage, the Grange will open its doors as a community recharging and support center as needs arise.

The Anderson Valley Grange is a volunteer-driven organization, and community volunteers are always welcome to help staff the building when it is open during outages.

For more information, please email [email protected] or contact Laura at 707-972-2326.

Please let your neighbors who may not utilize email or FaceBook know there is a resource for them when the power is out.

Anderson Valley Grange #669 Post Box 363 Philo, CA 95466 707-684-9340

CLIFF C. SORENSEN passed away on 12/25/25

He was a resident deputy in Boonville for a few years before leaving to do some farming in Potter Valley in a veal operation. Deputy from 10/23/73 to 04/04/1977. He will be sorely missed. Great guy. (via Ron Parker)

11 MEN SHEEP SHEARING. Inscription on the back of photo:"3rd man from left Charlie Wallach 5th man from left E.B. Hiatt Mendocino Co." Believed to be taken in Yorkville.

Sheep was a profitable business in Mendocino County, meat and wool became a common export like apples and hops. Several valleys of Mendocino County, including Anderson Valley, became landscaped with sheep.

The sheep industry even contributed to another quintessential Mendocino County industry, the McNab Shepherd. Alexander McNab listed '2900 head of stock sheep' in his will when he passed in 1901. Through this work the McNab Shepherd reputation grew. Follow this link https://www.mcnabshepherdhs.com/ to learn more about the McNab Shepherd history.

(via Ron Parker)

ST. JOHN'S FOUNTAIN and Grocery Store became Wieses's in 1940 Boonville Ca

(Ed note: Across the alley next door to the Farrer Building)

WENDLING/NAVARRO HOTEL AINSLIE

for Deep-end Mill workers (via Ron Parker)

