AV Elderhome 2025 Review

Every December the Elder Home provides you with an update of the year's activities, and here is the roundup for 2025.

We are so grateful that our wonderful community continues to sustain our project and mission through its donations and volunteer support.

Our fundraising goal last year was to fund two important projects. First, to continue making the Elder Home as senior-friendly as possible, we wanted to upgrade and resurface the driveway, parking area and gravel paths at the House to eliminate possible trip-and-fall sites.

To honor our commitment to "hire local" we have contracted with Brian Schreiner to do the concrete work whenever the weather permits. Meanwhile, the site has been prepped by removing a tree with invasive roots and beginning the process of removing the old concrete.

Our second goal was to complete the task of scraping, priming and repainting both the House and Duplex. That is done, and we are extremely grateful to Jerry Bloyd for doing an excellent job and for agreeing to fit the project into his busy schedule. Thanks to you, our supporters, last year's donations did cover nearly all of the cost of both projects.

Other property upgrades in 2025: the House and both Duplex units had "split" heating/AC units installed, and at the House we replaced the deteriorated fiberglass roof over the back porch with a new metal one.

Our 2025-26 fundraising goal:

In 2026 the Elder Home will be focusing on working with Mendocino County to approve our plans and move forward toward creating up to five affordable one-bedroom Cottages for independent seniors.

This year's contributions will grow our building fund.

We continue to honor our commitment to pay-as-we-build and keep the Cottages mortgage free, giving us the financial flexibility to keep rents low.

Fundraisers in 2025:

We had great fun as well as financial success at our two fundraising events this year. Together, these events brought $7,200 into our building fund. In May AV Elder Home again provided the volunteer "staff" at the AVBC Beer Fest's back gate. A big thank you to the loyal volunteers who helped us out. Thanks, too, to Jason McConnell the new owner of AV Brewing Co., for continuing the tradition of donating the Beer Fest profits to local non-profits. And again, for the 14th year, our wine and conversation niche at the Apple Fair offered generously-donated fine Valley vintages as well as a comfortable community gathering place.

More than a dozen generous wine growers have helped to support our booth since it began and their donations over the years have, along with our volunteers, helped the wine booth raise over $58,000 since 2009.

We would love to hear from anyone who would like to help us organize on-going or new events. If interested, please contact us at [email protected] and let's brainstorm.

AV Elder Home's positive financial picture:

With strong community support we continue to reduce our mortgage and increase the building fund.

Since last December, we've received contributions of $31,100 toward that fund. This generosity, combined with the net income from our rentals has increased the building fund to $240,000.

Highlighting the Community Garden at the Elder Home:

In 2015 AV Elder Home got a Community Benefit Fund grant from the County to partner with North Coast Opportunities to create a community garden on the west side of the Elder Home's property. It offers 20 raised garden beds and 13 in-ground beds to gardeners from throughout the Valley at a small annual fee. Compost and water are provided. It is at its most impressive in mid to late summer when the corn towers over some beds and the tomatoes glow in the sun. If you are interested in signing up or want more information, please email us at [email protected].

Moving into the future and hoping to expand our Board: AV Elder Home is on the verge of significant future expansion. We have an all-volunteer, hands-on Board, and we are actively seeking new members who want to support our mission and want to help realize it. If interested, please contact us.

AV Elder Home has been the beneficiary of amazing community generosity, and we hope you will contribute this year. If you would like your gift to be in memory of or in honor of someone, please note that along with your check or your online payment at www.avelderhome.net.

We wish everyone a happy and healthy 2026. And as always, we offer our heartfelt gratitude for your support.

— Arline Bloom, Susan Bridge-Mount, Jill Hannum, Cynthia McMath, Dennis Nord, Karen Ottoboni, Brian Snelling.