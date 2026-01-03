Assignment: Ukiah – Promises, Promises

Going back further than any of us can remember we have listened to political candidates telling us in loud, plain, repetitive language that their Number One priority is to bring good jobs to Ukiah and Mendocino County.

Lacking employment opportunities that rival those in other towns and counties, they say, means Ukiah will continue to see generation after generation of young adults pack up for elsewhere.

It has always and forever been about the economy, stupid, and every one of these wannabe office holders has promised to make more jobs a reality.

How would the newly elected leaders accomplish this? Why, by sweet-talking people they’ve never met into bringing mostly imaginary high paying clean industry to the area. Why? Because Mendocino County and Ukiah need the jobs, that’s why.

Oh, say the entrepreneurs and business owners. Right. Don’t call us, we’ll call you.

And those promises all get shelved until the next election.

Meanwhile, back in the land of reality for a long a time, and a lot of elections cycles, there has been a one-man local job creator. Through the years, and without bragging about it or running for office, Ross Liberty has built a modest empire just north of Ukiah on the acreage formerly home to Masonite.

(Note: Masonite was once, and for many years, a mill that employed plenty of workers in the lumber industry and in the various businesses that supported it. But the arrival of uninvited hippies to the area starting in the 1970s doomed the thriving timber industry. The jobs have never come back. The hippies all took jobs in government agencies and have now retired to Hawaii and Arizona via fat taxpayer-funded pensions. You’re welcome!)

For years after the old mill buildings had been scraped to the ground the land lay barren. Ross Liberty had the idea he could return the acreage to a thriving spread.

He went to work. Soon the barren earth sprouted fresh new growth, and already emerging are vigorous new businesses hiring workers with, as far as I know, no assistance from the politicians who will probably try to take credit, come the next election cycle, for all the clean industry and great jobs they brought to the area.

The scorecard of Liberty’s new operations thus far:

1) Amazon is already building a 70,000 square foot center on the site.

2) U-Haul truck and storage rentals is shifting to the new facility.

3) Rhys Winery, a super high end winemaker is up and running.

4) Reuser makes soil amendments from mill waste, purchased 17 acres.

Plus Ross Liberty’s own Factory Pipe, fabricators of high end exhaust systems used in Polaris and other vehicles.

Way to go Ross! Maybe the city and county will have a parade for you.

A LEMON FOR THE AGES

Isn’t a point of industry to improve and refine products over the years until the models from, say 2025, are superior in every almost every way when compared to similar products from, say, 1955?

Don’t businesses aim to improve their reputations by building better mousetraps and better widgets than they built in the past, and superior to their competitors? Wife Trophy and I recently bought a new appliance that fails every category.

Take Amana washing machines. Please. Pretty please.

Friends advised us what we already knew: Pick a model with the least number of blinking lights and soft chimes and automatic sensing and any of a dozen other alleged improvements in washing machines.

If our new machine had any fewer options it would have been a washboard. And I wish it was a washboard, starting with the $500 price tag and (so far) merging with a $465 repair to the computer dashboard that activates what few blinking lights, automatic sensors, remote door locks, Blue Tooth enabled Tide pod-casts, turbo reverse rinse and exclusive Fast Forward Enhanced Malfunction capabilities.

Our shiny Amana is a 2023 model. When it came off the assembly line it should have gone straight to the crusher instead of allowing it to take the scenic route through our house.

The day it was repaired our new (purchased in North Carolina, 2021) microwave oven rolled over and coughed up a nasty blast of metal-on-metal shrieks. I hastily departed the kitchen, fearing radioactive contamination.

Neither of us have gone near the toaster all week.

(Tom Hine and TWK say Happy New Year to all, and promise to be back for more hot column action in 2026. And we hope Factory Pipe will buy Amana and begin making washing machines here.)