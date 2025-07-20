Announcements 7/20/2025

DEBBIE HOLMER

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend Debbie Lynn Holmer passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 24, 2025, at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast Hospital in Fort Bragg. Born on July 2, 1944, to Bernard J. St.Germain and Hilda V. Laney in Bakersfield. She was 80.

Smart, creative and magnetic, Debbie set a high bar for herself throughout her life. She had three careers, the first as executive assistant to CEOs of large corporations such as Nissan Motor in Tennessee and to presidents of universities including the Citadel Military College of South Carolina. After earning her master’s degree in business education from Indiana University Pennsylvania, she began her second career as a professor at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN. She then became director of education at Barclay College in Orange County, Southern California. Her career and further doctorate degree studies were derailed by the onset of multiple sclerosis in her forties.

Debbie and her husband David moved to Lodi and then to the cooler Mendocino Coast. In 1997 she was hired as a typesetter at the Fort Bragg Advocate-News and The Mendocino Beacon where Publisher Sharon DiMauro tapped her many talents and nicknamed her “Flame.”

Over the 24 years of her third career, she was an arts and entertainment reporter, history columnist, and calendar, spiritual, almanac, and sports pages editor, and pinch-hit in the circulation and classified departments.

An engaging interviewer and prolific writer, she authored hundreds of feature articles, reviews and profiles on every aspect of the coast’s cultural scene for the newspapers, Mendocino Art Center’s A&E magazine, and other publications.

During their 40-year marriage, Debbie and David often boated the lakes, rivers and coast of Southern California, including trips to the Channel Islands and Catalina. After moving to Lodi, they spent many happy days exploring the San Joaquin delta on their houseboat. Once they settled in Fort Bragg, Debbie embarked on her lifelong dream of seeing the world, which she funded by working up to six part-time jobs at once. Over the last 20 years, she journeyed to China, Europe, the Mediterranean, Panama, and made seven trips to Paris. In the spring of 2014, Debbie met up with friends Connie and Joe Mickey in India for three weeks. Unlike most foreigners, she was fearless of anything she encountered, from riding open air tuk tuks on the Delhi freeway, to drinking spicy masala chais from street stalls, and even made friends with street dogs; everything except its complex menu, but she soon discovered that Indians can do anything with potatoes.

A master of the art of friendship, she cultivated lasting relationships with people at home and abroad, often well in advance of arriving at her travel destinations. She truly never met a stranger. Outside of work, Debbie was active in her community, which she loved. She belonged to and handled publicity for the Mendocino Study Club and the hospital auxiliary, and volunteered for the Mendocino Music Festival for many years. In recent months, she found a new creative outlet in watercolors, delighting family and friends with her work.

Debbie is survived by her soulmate and husband David Holmer, daughters Cheryl Lynn and Ann, three granddaughters, stepdaughters Lisa, Lynette and Julie, six step grandchildren, four half sisters and a half brother, and many great-grandchildren and extended family. Her treasured brother Bernard “Bernie” Lee St. Germain died 10 years ago. At Debbie’s request, no services will be held. Her family suggests honoring her life by donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Mendocino Music Festival, Symphony of the Redwoods, Dharamsala Animal Rescue, or to your favorite charity.

PHYLLIS ROSEMARY PERKUT HARRISON

September 28, 1924 – May 5, 2025

Phyllis was born in San Francisco, an only child to Pete and Ida (Nelson) Perkut. She was married to Bernie Harrison (the love and joy of her life) for 72 years and together they raised their three children in Fort Bragg. They eventually moved to Ukiah where Phyllis spent most of her career as the Administrative Assistant to the County Administrator (Al Beltrami).

Phyllis is survived by her children Jerry Harrison (Sandy), Kris Harrison Wilson and Ken Harrison. She was blessed with many grandchildren: Kimberley Harrison, Todd Wilson, Kellie Magna, Shannon Kane, Angela Blanchard, Ben Harrison and Darrel Harrison. Phyllis is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandson, who was born this past year.

Phyllis was known for her friendships, sense of style, a good sense of humor and her dedication to her work. She was well respected by her co-workers and local business leaders. She spent her last three years at Mountain View Assisted Living and her family was grateful for their care and support. The family wishes to express their profound appreciation for the love and care given to Phyllis by her personal caregivers, Lou Koradrau and Patti Ridella.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for Sunday, August 31. For details contact [email protected].

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ukiah Valley Adventist Hospital, Adventist Health Hospice, or charity of your choice.

JIM EDDIE

With heavy hearts we would like to announce the passing of James Clyde Eddie or as we all call him Grandpa, Papa, Big Jim, Uncle Jim and Dad. This spring we celebrated his 90th Birthday surrounded by friends and family.

A Potter Valley Cemetery Service will be held on July 26th at 10 am. We will share the obituary once it is printed. Our whole family appreciates our community as they share love and prayers.

If you have favorite photos, please reach out here or to a family member. As well, write down your stories to be shared.

Thank you and God Bless.

Jim Eddie was a fine man. I had the privilege of getting to know Jim when Terese and I first arrived in Mendocino County 40 years. He was then a County Supervisor, who had bucked the local establishment with his ardent support of the county’s agricultural base. Jim’s no vote on the then controversial Vintners Village proposed by the Parducci wine interests earned him the enmity of the Ukiah Valley establishment. Jim stayed the course because that was the kind of political figure he was: speak your truth, listen to others, and then vote your conscience. It didn’t take long for Jim Eddie, and his beloved late wife, Judy, to become our friends. We enjoyed their company immensely and learned to respect their deeply rooted family convictions. Jim was a magnificent storyteller and a strong supporter of efforts to preserve local history, notably the Mendocino County Museum in Willits. Jim helped me understand my own family’s 19th-century connections to Potter Valley. My great-grandmother, Sophia Knox Burns, is buried at the historic cemetery in Potter. When I stop in occasionally to pay my respects, I always pause at Judy Eddie’s grave and remember our ties. I mourn the Eddie family and community’s loss, but Jim Eddie will be long remembered. He was a good and decent man.

— Mike Geniella

RAISE THE FLOOR, LIFT THE COMMUNITY: SUPPORT THE ANDERSON VALLEY GRANGE!

For decades, the Anderson Valley Grange has been a hub of community life—hosting pancake breakfasts, concerts, dances, classes, celebrations, and civic gatherings. Now, the building that has given so much to our valley needs a little help from us in return.

The Grange floor is in urgent need of repair. After 40 years of faithful service, the floor joists and framing beneath the building are showing signs of serious wear. You may have noticed a little sunlight sneaking in below the walls—it’s a subtle but clear sign that it’s time to act.

Thanks to a $10,000 investment last summer, new gutters and a drainage system are already protecting the building from rain and runoff. Now it’s time to restore the foundation. The good news? We’re ready to get started—with your help!

Local volunteers have already stepped up to handle demolition, debris removal, and rebuilding of the stage post construction. But the core structural repairs require skilled labor and must be completed quickly to minimize downtime for community events. That’s why the Anderson Valley Grange is launching the “Raise the Floor” campaign, with a goal of raising $25,000 for materials and professional labor.

This is more than a repair—it’s an investment in a place that brings us together.

How You Can Help

There are several easy ways to donate:For tax-deductible donations:

Send your contribution to the California State Grange Foundation, 3830 U Street, Sacramento, CA 95817. Make checks payable to California State Grange Foundation and write “Anderson Valley Grange” in the memo line. Please include a brief cover letter directing your gift to the Anderson Valley Grange “Raise the Floor” Project.

Donate online via VENMO (@AVGrange) You are in the correct account if the profile picture is the building, the security code is 9340

Donate online via GoFundMe (search: AV Grange Raise the Floor).

Mail checks directly to: AV Grange, PO Box 363, Philo, CA 95466.

You can also drop off donations at any Grange pancake breakfast or hand them to a Grange member.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps keep this vital space strong, safe, and ready to serve the Anderson Valley for decades to come.

For more information or to volunteer labor, contact Captain Rainbow at 707-472-9189.

Let’s raise the floor—so the Grange can keep lifting our community.

(Laura Baynham)