These Lazy Days Of Summer

Here we are, it’s really summer and time to enjoy all that summer brings. Inland Mendocino and Sonoma Counties may be uncomfortably hot during the day but there’s a lot to like about these summer nights.

To beat the heat the Mendocino and Sonoma coasts beckon. When it is 100 in the Anderson Valley, Ukiah, Cloverdale or Healdsburg it is likely to be in the 60s by the ocean — so there is always a way out. However, there are some tasty solutions closer to home. Paysanne Ice Cream in Boonville makes fresh original flavors everyday. If Ukiah is your stomping grounds you can cool off by visiting the Paleteria Corazon Purepecha popsicle stores at either 1252 Airport Park Blvd. near Friedman’s or Walmart or 1311 N. State near Raley’s. (A new branch in Lakeport is in the works.) Many flavors await, all with absolutely the freshest fruit ingredients: crowd favorite is strawberries with cream. Established by locals Elizabeth Echeverria and her husband Luciano Mendoza this business makes Michoacan-style Mexican treats.

If you are looking for something more solid or need a coffee to perk you up, at the Redwood Drive-In the Suarez family offers authentic Mexican specialties, fresh homemade donuts and all American coffee. Just down the street Pilar Echeverria’s Mosswood Market makes homemade empanadas, many featuring tangy goat cheese, plus pastries, scones and salads. Here you can get any custom coffee drink you choose. While you’re thinking about a Ukiah visit remember that the city hosts a summer concert series “Sundays in the Park” at Todd Grove Park July 13 through Aug. 17 at 6 PM.

Continuing your summer wander you might range into Sonoma County for “Friday Night Live” in Cloverdale’s downtown plaza. A great family-friendly outing, there is lots of good food and drink and the bands are always rocking. Come at 6 and stay until 9; bring your own lawn chair. The Russian River runs right through Cloverdale and there is a very nice path open to pedestrians and bikes that goes right along the river route (pretty dry in the summer). A stroll and a conversation with a friend at dusk is a nice way to close out a hot summer day. After you work up an appetite walking, head back downtown for some excellent non-corporate pizza, beer or wine at Papa’s Pizza 105 N. Cloverdale Blvd.

Further down 101 in Healdsburg the Gazebo in the town square hosts music 6-8pm, July 15 through Aug. 26th at “Tuesday in the Plaza.” Also at the Gazebo are interesting talks on the history of West Sonoma County every Saturday 10-noon.

Next up, Windsor offers “Summer Nights on the Green” from July 10 to Aug. 28 at 5 PM. Windsor now has its own Smart Train station making it possible to ride all the way to Larkspur. From Larkspur you can take a ferry to SF putting all those big city attractions within reach. If you are a senior or a student you ride absolutely free on the Smart Train. Park your car at a Smart Train station and leave the driving to the train engineer. Most of these summer musical adventures require no outlay of cash beyond what you decide to spend on food and beverages.

Some other kinds of cooling summer stops include the beautiful and peaceful water garden at Ferrari Carano Vineyards at 8761 Dry Creek Road. Here you can sit in the shade and contemplate your future with a tinkling waterfall as background music. Continue down Dry Creek Road to the old Dry Creek General Store. Sit on the broad plank porch and gaze out over acres of developing grape vines. Have some of their excellent deli food and a coffee or enter their bar for some wine on tap. The bar features actual saddles as seats and lots of locals discussing daily developments in the Dry Creek Valley.

Other general cooling advice includes having oscillating fans in your house, which cool at a fraction of the cost of air conditioning. Every room you spend much time in should have its own moving fan. When out and about on the hottest days try carrying a thick terry hand towel and washrag with a good supply of water bottles. Dump a lot of water onto both wrapping the towel around your neck and putting the washrag under a broad brimmed straw hat. Even at 115 degrees these two saturated pieces of terry cloth can keep you amazingly cool.

It will be fall before you know it so savor these sweet days of summer while they last. Take a glass of chilled wine or iced tea into your backyard during the “golden hour” when the light is just beginning to fade. Sit in a comfortable chair while waiting for that slight evening breeze to blow. Summer truly is here.