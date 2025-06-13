Valley People 6/13/2025

THE LONG-DELAYED LAMBERT LANE/ROBINSON CREEK BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT IS UNDERWAY. Crews began prep work this week behind the Boonville Hotel to prepare for the replacement of the existing Bailey Bridge (a modular one-lane temporary bridge that has been in use since the underpinnings of the old bridge essentially washed out in the heavy rains back in 2014).

County Transportation Director Howard Dashiell told us Thursday that the plan is to install a temporary bridge just to the south and below the current Bailey Bridge, then remove the Bailey Bridge and construct the replacement bridge, and then remove the temporary bridge — all in one construction season before the winter rains of 2025-2026 — if all goes well. There will be occasional interruptions in traffic during the construction as heavy equipment is moved in and around, but most of the time, with the use of the temporary bridge during construction, traffic problems should be minimized. Dashiell said he expects the contractor to provide more detailed schedule and status information as the project rolls out which will be posted on the County Transportation road closure website when available. At present the County’s website says:

“Construction of the Lambert Lane Bridge Replacement over Robinson Creek begins June 2, 2025. Construction is anticipated to be completed by November 30, 2025. Mostly, there will be two lanes of traffic open during construction, however, during certain activities, there may be one-lane controlled traffic or a temporary road closure. Check the website for updates.”

That website is: https://www.mendocinocounty.gov/departments/transportation/road-closures-and-delays

(Mark Scaramella)

JEFF BURROUGHS: The presentation at the Anderson Valley Historical Museum, the Little Red Schoolhouse on Sunday was a day to remember. For the first time ever the Anderson Valley Pomo, the first people of the Anderson Valley, were honored. The extensive research by David Severn cataloging the journey of what happened to the Native Americans of A.V. was very interesting. But the highlight of the event was of course Elizabeth Knight , with her family lineage in Anderson Valley and Yorkville possibly going back as far as 3000 years. I couldn't think of a better representative than Elizabeth, her character is of the highest quality. Thank you to Lori Laiwa Thomasfor her extensive knowledge of not only the pomo linguistics but her entertaining story telling that was truly a treat for all of us. And thank you to Sheri L Hansen who brought us all together for this special day.

FLOODGATE REOPENS

We are a family run business that is now 4 generations into working at the Floodgate! The Floodgate itself has gone through many changes, with several different proprietors adding their food options and flare to Anderson Valley. Currently we are the 3rd and 4th generations of Paula family members to be running the Floodgate Store. We are John and his partner Alyson, and Brian and his wife Cinnamon. Together we are working out our menu, schedule, and atmosphere at the Floodgate Store.

For now, John and Cinnamon are taking turns running the Store on different days. Brian and Alyson are working other jobs and fill in as needed when it's busy and behind the scenes with recipe ideas, tech, etc. It is a group effort! John and Alyson are world travelers who love to eat and be active in their community! Brian and Cinnamon have lived in Southern Humboldt for 25 years where the food options may be few, but it is a community of serious foodies with some of the best snack shacks for youth sports anywhere. These many influences between us all have helped build our menu offerings.

Our vision of what we wanted the Floodgate Store to be has been guided by long ago memories and what we thought Anderson Valley would enjoy having. Many of our recipes are family recipes that we have been using for generations, such as our pickled beets. Our paninis, sandwiches, salads, coffee, etc are all borrowed ideas and products from other places we have enjoyed eating at over the years. And some are just things we see on social media that look good. Our main menu will remain the same and we will continue to add other items to keep it fresh!

When we asked Butch Paula what he wanted for the Floodgate and what he thought was special about the place when he ran it, he said he wanted it to be a community hub again. What made it special was the diversity of people that came in. The loggers were always there doing their thing. While the newcomers, brightlighters, and back to the landers came in and they all had to mix and get to know each other. The newcomers were all doing the same things. So when one guy would talk about getting his house roofed, another person was asking who did it and getting contact info. It was a networking hub on top of a place to have a damn good time!

We couldn’t have explained our vision better! We are happy to have locals, new and old, brightlighters, etc come enjoy themselves at the Floodgate Store!

VERN PETERMAN:

This photo shows Monty Bloyd and Al Brusa unloading tanoak bark near the Christine area in the Anderson Valley. A tanoak extractor was put into operation in Anderson Valley before 1900. Tannin from the bark was reduced to liquid, shipped out to Greenwood in barrels and then to San Francisco. Tan oak harvest may have helped release coniferous forests in some areas of the watershed. Photo courtesy of the Anderson Valley Historical Society. (quoted from Krisweb - please feel free to correct, update or add information)

BILL KIMBERLIN:

I had a kind of a strange horse encounter on my run down Anderson Valley Way yesterday afternoon. I knew about this little horse spoof, but it don't know why it happens. Over the years I have noticed that if you are watching horses they mostly ignore you, but if you turn your back to them for a little over a minute or so, they will come closer. Are they curious? I don't know, but it works.

This was group of three and after a minute of back turning, this one approached and soon we were buddies and I was scratching him behind the ears. I said goodbye and ran on, but when I stopped again on my way back he came right over, I patted him hello again and started to run off beside his fence. He trotted along with me as far as he could. Tonight I will bring a apple and see what happens. Will he remember me? If you know about horses, please tell me what is going on.

MARSHALL NEWMAN:

A bizarre local tale with major international scientific implications. The late Kary Mullis and development of the technique for amplifying segments of DNA - which lies at the heart of all DNA science, from ancestry tracking to vaccine development. His epiphany on how to do it began while driving Highway 128!

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/chemistry/1993/mullis/lecture

PS. Marker 47.6 on Highway 128, where Kary Mullis stopped to write down his brainstorm, is located just south of Boonville near the junction with Highway 253. The "46.7" refers to the kilometers from Highway 128's beginning at the Navarro by the Sea bridge.

Mark Scaramella notes: I’m pretty sure the markers on Highway 128 are mile markers, not kilometer markers, which means that the Mullis epiphany spot is a few miles southeast of Yorkville near the Mountain House Road intersection, almost 47 miles from where Highway 128 begins with its intersection with Highway 1 on the Coast..

LEADERS OF ‘ORGASMIC MEDITATION’ WOMEN'S WELLNESS COMPANY ONETASTE (FORMERLY OF PHILO) CONVICTED IN FORCED LABOR TRIAL

by Philip Marcelo

The leaders of a sex-focused women’s wellness company that promoted “orgasmic meditation” have been convicted of federal forced labor charges.

A Brooklyn jury on Monday found Nicole Daedone, founder of OneTaste Inc., and Rachel Cherwitz, the California-based company’s former sales director, guilty after deliberating for less than two days following a five-week trial. The two each face up to 20 years in prison when sentenced later.

Daedone, Cherwitz

Prosecutors had argued the two women ran a yearslong scheme that groomed adherents — many of them victims of sexual trauma — to do their bidding.

They said Daedone, 57, of New York, and Cherwitz, 44, of California, used economic, sexual and psychological abuse, intimidation and indoctrination to force OneTaste members into sexual acts they found uncomfortable or repulsive, such as having sex with prospective investors or clients.

The two told followers the questionable acts were necessary in order to obtain “freedom” and “enlightenment” and demonstrate their commitment to the organization’s principles.

Prosecutors said OneTaste leaders also didn’t pay promised earnings to the members-turned-workers and even forced some of them to take out new credit cards to continue taking the company’s courses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nina Gupta, in her closing statement last week, said the defendants “built a business on the backs” of victims who “gave everything” to them, including “their money, their time, their bodies, their dignity, and ultimately their sanity.”

“The jury’s verdict has unmasked Daedone and Cherwitz for who they truly are: grifters who preyed on vulnerable victims by making empty promises of sexual empowerment and wellness only to manipulate them into performing labor and services for the defendants’ benefit,” said Joseph Nocella, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Daedone’s defense team cast her as a “ceiling-shattering feminist entrepreneur” who created a unique business around women’s sexuality and empowerment.

Cherwitz’s lawyer, Celia Cohen, argued that the witnesses who testified weren’t forced to do anything. When they didn’t like the organization anymore or wanted to try other things, she said, they simply left.

“No matter what you think about OneTaste and what they were doing, they chose it. They knew what it was about,” she said in her closing statement last week. “The fact they are regretting the actions that they took when they were younger is not evidence of a crime.”

Lawyers for the defendants said their clients maintain their innocence and intend to appeal.

“We are deeply disappointed in today’s verdict," the lawyers said in a statement Monday. "This case raised numerous novel and complex legal issues that will require review by the Second Circuit.”

Daedone co-founded OneTaste in San Francisco in 2004 as a sort of self-help commune that viewed female orgasms as key to sexual and psychological wellness and interpersonal connection.

A centerpiece was “orgasmic meditation,” or “OM,” which was carried out by men manually stimulating women in a group setting.

The company enjoyed glowing media coverage in the 2010s and quickly opened outposts from Los Angeles to London. Portrayed as a cutting-edge enterprise that prioritized women’s sexual pleasure, it generated revenue by providing courses, coaching, OM events, and other sexual practices for a fee.

Daedone sold her stake in the company in 2017 for $12 million — a year before OneTaste’s marketing and labor practices came under scrutiny.

The company’s current owners, who have rebranded it the Institute of OM Foundation, have said its work has been misconstrued and the charges against its former executives were unjustified.

They maintain sexual consent has always been a cornerstone of the organization. The company didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

BOONVILLE MAKES ARTCHITECTURAL DIGEST’S ’55 BEST SMALL TOWNS’ LIST. (Although their reasons leave a little to be desired.)

18: Boonville, California

“A rural community of less than 1,000 people, Boonville remains much as it has been for the past couple of centuries, with vineyards and farms spread across its land. Farm workers in the late 19th century developed their own jargon, Boontling, and many of the words reflect the rural lifestyle of the town.”

https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/most-beautiful-small-towns-in-america