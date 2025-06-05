Valley People 6/5/2025

PILAR ECHEVERRIA, Mosswood Market Proprietor and Anderson Valley's Morning Mayor, Celebrates the Market's 15th Anniversary On Sunday

A VEHICLE DRIVING NORTHWEST on Highway 128 late Sunday night somehow veered off the highway and slammed into a power pole a few hundred yards northwest of the 128/253 junction. The incident shut off power for Boonville and parts of Yorkville for about two hours from around 10:15pm to 12:15am. Early reports said one person (presumably the driver) was observed “walking wounded,” and was transported by ambulance to medical care.

AV FIRE CHIEF ANDRES AVILA ADDS: AVFD was dispatched at 10:22 pm for a traffic collision at the intersection of Hwy 128 and 253. The wreck involved a burgundy Nissan pickup that had been traveling westbound on Highway 128. It left the roadway and took out one power pole, damaged a second, and involved the service drop to a nearby residence. The driver (unknown if local) was transported to Ukiah for moderate injuries by AV ambulance. Crews remained on scene for traffic control until PG&E could secure and restore power after midnight. I am told that the electrical power was out from Boonville at AV Way 3 to Haehl’s Grade.

MIKE JAMIESON:

The many excited fans here at the AVA (not, lol) of the Great Redwood Trail might be interested to know that work has started on the next segment: https://youtu.be/ggJNJK34Ejo?si=tbQBr3mhpOAzHeWd

Signs in this area have detailed warnings not to trespass (likely due to previous large encampments there).

MAGDALENA HOMES EXPANDS Housing Opportunities in Anderson Valley, Seeks Home Buyers and Renters, and Company Investors.

Anderson Valley – Magdalena Homes is proud to announce significant strides in addressing the housing shortage in Anderson Valley. With two newly established rental properties in downtown Boonville, the company is committed to providing high-quality, affordable housing solutions that benefit the local community.

Since the launch of these rentals, Magdalena Homes has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from tenants. One tenant shared that this has been her best housing experience in the more than 15 years that she has been renting, while another expressed that her new home has given her renewed hope and a fresh start. These testimonials underscore the impact Magdalena Homes is making in the region.

Magdalena Homes is actively seeking buyers for its thoughtfully designed homes, renters looking for a welcoming living environment, and investors interested in supporting a community-focused initiative. Our mission is to enhance Anderson Valley’s housing landscape and create sustainable, vibrant communities.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Magdalena Homes at 513-537-0974 or Nandous27@gmail.com. You can also visit our website: magdalena-homes.com. Together, we can build a brighter future for Anderson Valley.

DEAR UNCLE BRUCE:

I finished escape from Alcatraz! Apart from some technical bike difficulties that pissed me off and dragged my time by about 5-10 mins. Everything else went well and I am relatively happy with my time. You can always push yourself harder to go faster. That being said it was a one of a kind pretty amazing race and experience and I had lots of fun!

ED NOTE: My niece is a tough one, smart, too. (Honor student at Coumbia.) Escape from Alcatraz is a 1.5 mile swim from the old prison to Aquatic Park followed by an 18 mile bike sprint out to Golden Gate Park culminating in an 8-mile run that ends at Baker Beach. Just thinking about it made me lie down for a nap.

MENDO NATURE PHOTOS, Julie Buschman: Along 128, south of Yorkville

HOW TO HELP THE BOONVILLE FAIR

Are you looking for ways to support the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show, but don’t want or need to advertise a business like our traditional sponsors? We have started a GoFundMe page for an easy way for you to do that. Or you can send a donation directly to the Mendocino County Fair & Apple Show, PO Box 458, Boonville, CA 95415. Please write donation in the memo.

These donations would go towards the costs of the annual Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show held September 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2025, and some much-needed repairs of infrastructure (roofs, pavement). The Mendocino County Fair is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has held onto its old-time county fair charm while also being a place that the community can rent for its fundraisers and special events. We receive very limited state funds and rely on these rentals for the income they provide. Any donation, large or small, would be appreciated. Thank you in advance for your support!

Other ways to support the Mendocino County Fair are to enter items in the fair or just come out and enjoy the fair in September, buy a corn dog, and check out the exhibits and livestock. Entries will be opening in June. Go to Mendocountyfair.com for more information.

Thank you in advance for your support.

VERN PETERMAN: Live Oak Garage & vehicle after canopy removal, looking NW

NOT TO BE too ancient grumbling codgery about it, but to get as old as I have is to be a stranger in a strange land. Suddenly us geezers find ourselves in a social context where we share zero cultural assumptions with young people. The under-forties stare back at something I've said (when I could still talk), something I assumed was commonplace and inoffensive, basic Americano lingua franca. I asked a young college person if the local media slime had been in touch with her regarding a local scandal. “Media slime?” she wondered. “What's that?” Well, that would be me, or anyone else from the County's papers or radio stations. “Oh,” she said, not getting it. My trite (an aged) ref to media slime was, of course, the media's own little joke about how we're perceived by the general public, being one step down from lawyers.

I REMEMBER A STORY in the New York Times describing an event at the then-Navarro Boy Scout Camp called ‘Camp Grounded,’ “Which prohibits phones, computers, tablets and watches, as well as the use of real names.” Several hundred young sillies attended and, presumably, somehow survived a couple of sybaritic days without their phones. And just a couple of weeks ago, outside media was full of stories about a young woman hanging by her hair from a redwood at Navarro, thus becoming an entry in the Guiness Book of Records.

A READER asks, “I have heard that haggis is so foul that even many Scots refuse to eat it. Is that just English slander or is it true?” Both, probably. Not being an adventurous diner myself, I didn't search out the national dish during my trip to the Olde Country, nor was it thrust upon me. Scones are also supposed to have originated with our wild tribes, but the scones I consumed in Selkirk were radically inferior to those available at Mosswood and the General Store right here in Boonville. The Scots truly know how to make whiskey, though, without which their long, cold winters would be longer and colder.

MEMORIAL DAY in Vermont, a reader writes: “I communed with my fellow citizens for a few hours at a little beach in a Vermont state park. It was a family kind of place. The mommies and daddies were putting on a competitive tattoo display (along with competitive eating). So many skulls, Devil heads, snakes, screaming eagles, flags, and thunderbolts. I suppose they acquire these totem images to ward off some apprehended greater harm, the metaphysically inchoate forces marshalling at the margins of what little normal life remains in this nation of rackets, swindles, and tears. All was nonetheless tranquility, there by the little lakeside, with the weenies grilling and the pop-tops popping. A three-year-old came by where I was working on my tan on a towel in the grass, supine. He asked me if I was dead. Not yet, I told him. Behind him a skull smoking a doobie loomed in blue and red ink on his daddy’s thigh. My people. My country.”