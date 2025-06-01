Announcements 6/1/2025

EVELYN EILEEN PRONSOLINO

Eileen was born December 6, 1930 in Crescent City to John and Dorothy Brown, she passed away on Thursday, May 8, 2025 in Cloverdale.

Eileen’s family moved to Anderson Valley when she was 2 1/2 years old. She attended school in Boonville until her family relocated to Eureka where she graduated High School. She briefly studied at Eureka Business College before getting a job at Bank of America. Eileen met Angelo Pronsolino in December of 1945 when he told his friend he would marry Eileen. They married July 9, 1949 and were together until his passing in 2023. They had three children of which Eileen was proud of raising and being involved in their education and sports.

In the early years she helped out on the ranch working in the orchards and fields. After the children were in their late teens she worked as a bank teller at First National Bank until 1986 and then in the tasting room at Greenwood Ridge Winery.

Eileen was very involved in her community and will be remembered for her service which included the PTA, American Legion Auxiliary, ICW (Independent Career Women), Unity Club and the Anderson Valley Museum. She and Angelo loved to bowl and were in leagues in Ukiah for many years. Eileen loved to travel all over the world.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (George), sons David (Marilyn) and Gary (Cindy), sister MaryJane, brother George, ten grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Eileen’s quote for entering the Pearly Gates: “Welcome Eileen, you’ve lived a pretty good life, with a few exceptions.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at 1pm at the Pronsolino Ranch in Philo. Barbeque will be provided. Please bring your favorite side dish. Memorial contributions to Ukiah Hospice or the Boonville Fire Department are preferred.

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Before we go our separate ways to see family and friends; before the heat of Summer sets in; before Fire Season returns in earnest, come to the June Unity Club meeting on June 5th, at 1:30, in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. Mary Ann Grzenda and Alice Bonner will serve as our hostesses, providing snacks, coffee and tea. We will revisit some ideas from May’s meeting, and enjoy time together socializing.

Great News from our Lending Library: the “$5 a bag of books” Sale will continue for May until the end of July. Try new authors. Read that Baldacci book you missed somehow. Pick up some children’s books for the grandkids. For $5 you can’t go wrong. The Library will be closed August and September, in preparation for the County Apple Fair. If all goes well, it will reopen around the second week of October.

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

Whew, we just harvested 400 Russian Tzan hard neck garlic! A back breaking job, but it smells good. I also collected the scapes (flower stalks) which Trudy has already canned. Once pulled, the entire garlic plant must be laid flat, out of full sun, and given enough room to breathe while it dries down. Finding space for so much garlic is difficult, and this is the first to ripen of the five different hard neck varieties we planted. In total there will be 800+ heads.

Eight hundred garlic heads may seem like a lot but the kitchen goes through it in a year since nearly all of our canned pickled products take garlic as an ingredient, and what’s left we pickle as whole cloves. These garlics are both spicy and flavorful. Once dried, the head needs to be detached from the plant, the roots trimmed, and the dried greens composted. I then select the 10-15 largest heads to set aside for the November planting, because the biggest cloves grow the biggest heads. We’ve found that keeping garlic visible in the kitchen is not a good idea since every customer who sees it wants to buy some. We just can’t produce enough to supply both our canning needs and our customers’ desires!

Juan made two grafts to one of two rootstock pear trees earlier this spring. We grafted one tree to Magness and one to Warren, both dessert pears. Several of the grafts seem to have taken on each tree. Once they are strong enough, we’ll cut the rootstock head back and let the trees fill out.

Take care and stay healthy. Also, please be careful about what you eat, there are lots of recalls and food deaths lately.

Nikki Auschitt and Steve Krieg

AVUSD NEWS

Dear Students, Families, and Staff,

As we come to the close of Memorial Day, I want to take a moment to honor and remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. Their sacrifice ensures the freedoms we enjoy each day, and their legacy reminds us of the courage and dedication it takes to protect our nation.

To all veterans in our school community and beyond—thank you for your service. Your commitment has made a lasting impact, and we are deeply grateful. Let us use this day to reflect, show appreciation, and teach our students the importance of remembering those who served with honor.

Fondly,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

Upcoming Events

May 28, 2025 FFA Drive Through dinner

May 30, Peachland Graduation

June 4, 8:00-12:00 6th grade “Orientation” visit to AV Jr/Sr High

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 11, 8th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

Friday Incident at AVHS

While many joyous “end of year activities” were happening last week, we unfortunately also had a serious behavioral incident at AHVS. On Friday, during break time, a small number of boys entered the restroom in the main hallway. During this time, a fight ensued and a student was injured. That student walked to the office to seek help. On the student's arrival, office staff called 911 for medical support, then called the sheriff at the direction of administration. The injured student left the school via ambulance and received medical care.

Deputy Avina arrived shortly after the school-based investigation ensued. Students who were in the restroom were quickly identified via video and brought to the office. Statements were taken and parents notified. Some students have been suspended while the investigation continues.

We respectfully request that any person with information about this incident contact Principal Mc Nerney at hmcnerney@avpanthers.org or Superintendent Kristin Larson Balliet at Klarson@avpanthers.org. It is important that concerns be reported to a teacher or administrator so that follow-up can happen. We take this very seriously and intend to apply the maximum penalty to any and all students who were involved with this incident. Student identities will be protected.

AV Jr/Sr High staff met Friday afternoon to debrief and are distressed that this has happened on campus and deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the injured student; this should never happen. Effective immediately, increased staff supervision will be enacted, particularly related to restroom use. Additionally, the administration is reviewing anonymous anti-bullying programs and other measures to ensure students have a safe and easy method to report concerns that may arise. We need students to follow the guidelines: If you see something, say something.

Our students deserve a safe campus where they can focus on the exceptional learning experiences we provide. We thank parents for their teamwork in identifying any concerns so that we can address them immediately

Open House at AVES

It was such a pleasure to see the bright and cheerful AVES classrooms and all the student work that was displayed. Students and parents were all smiles. The classrooms looked beautiful and, in 3rd grade, there was even an “Ornithology Museum,” complete with model birds suspended from the ceiling and extensive student-generated reports. (Mrs. Triplett has made this exhibit available to all classes in the coming week!) We are so proud of all the hard work and learning all our AVES students have done this year. They have built the foundation they will need to approach the coming year with confidence and they should be proud of themselves!

Sports Awards Ceremony at AV Jr-Sr High

What a fantastic night! Many wonderful athletes were recognized for their achievements, most of them in more than one sport. The pride of their coaches and families was on full display as students were recognized for athleticism, sportsmanship, and character. We are deeply proud of our athletes and incredibly thankful to our exceptional coaches! We look forward to continued success and to our upgraded facilities in the coming year, including the new track!

Student Trips!

Senior Trip to Lake Tahoe

We are hearing that our seniors had a wonderful time in Tahoe, after changing hotels. We look forward to all the stories and photos upon their return!

Ashland Trip

Mr. Folz will be taking students to Ashland Oregon to enjoy several Shakespearean plays, June 6-8. What a fantastic opportunity! Thank you, Mr. Folz, for putting this trip together for your students.

ASB Elections at AVHS - This Week!

Tuesday: Class Officer Speeches

Each class will have a class meeting during Advisory, as multiple students are running for certain positions. Each class will vote following all speeches.

Wednesday: HS Rally & ASB/Class Officer Recognition

We have two students running for ASB President, and therefore, they are both going to conduct a short speech, and ALL students will vote immediately. Then the ASB officers will be recognized with a certificate, and so will each of the class officers.

Join Our Community Engagement Initiative Team!

Dear AVUSD Community: we just found out that we got a 2-year Community Engagement Initiative grant and are looking to build a team. This group would also advise the Community School Partnership work; we're cautiously optimistic that we will receive funding for both sites for the coming 5-years.

We'd like to build a team of 12 people: teachers, staff, parents, students and community members, please read on if you're interested and complete the form to indicate your interest in being involved. Please complete this Google Form if you you are interested, and contact Nat Corey-Moran at natcomo@avpanthers.org or (707) 354-3330 with questions.

AV Soccer Teams to Participate in Ukiah Valley Youth Soccer League!

We're organizing co-ed Anderson Valley teams to participate in the Ukiah Valley Youth Soccer League. Practices in Anderson Valley, games in Ukiah on weekends. We're looking for players, coaches and sponsors. Sign up by June 5. More information here.

Fall Sports Registration Now Open – Due by May 31st!

Dear Panther Families,

It’s time to register for Fall Sports at Anderson Valley High School! All students interested in playing Volleyball or Soccer this fall must complete and turn in a sports packet by the end of May.

Fall Sports Offered:

CIF Girls Volleyball

CIF Boys Soccer

CIF Cross country!!! - Boys & Girls

Football season is still TBD – It will depend on student turnout during spring practice this week.

Girls soccer is also TBD and will be ran as an independent club team - looking for volunteers to help coach and develop the program.

We are excited to begin our second year of Cross Country at Anderson Valley High School!

Last year, a few brave athletes stepped up to try this sport for the first time, and we were proud to see their growth, effort, and perseverance. Cross country is a unique and rewarding challenge that involves running a 3-mile course over varied terrain—far different from a flat track.

Runners will navigate trails that may include sandy stretches, steep hills, forest paths, and areas near lakes or open fields. Each course is a little different, but all test an athlete’s endurance, mental toughness, and determination.

Whether you are a seasoned runner or just looking to try something new and build your fitness, cross country is a welcoming and supportive sport that encourages personal growth and team spirit.

First Day of Practice For All Fall Sports: August 11th

Please make or adjust your family plans now so your student can attend practice starting Day One. Daily attendance is expected from the first day forward. Teams without enough committed players during Week One may be disbanded.

Sports registration packets are available:

In the high school office

Or you can print one at this link: https://4.files.edl.io/423b/05/06/25/224512-83db717f-0bd9-416e-ab51-b21f58dc11c9.pdf

You must have proof of insurance and a physical performed within the last calendar year to participate.

Spots on teams will not be held for students delinquent on their paperwork or physicals so make sure it is schedule ahead of time.

Let’s get ready for a great fall season, Panthers! If you have any questions, please reach out.– Anderson Valley High School Athletics

Below, you will find important information that has already been shared, but will be kept here for your reference!

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided

(bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities.

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet Superintendent Anderson Valley Unified School District klarson@avpanthers.org

THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN FORD: A TALE OF CALIFORNIA, by Robert Winn

Book review by Victoria Patterson, PhD

In 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, a young lawyer named Noah Ford made a trip to California to find out about the life of his uncle, Henry Ford, who lived near the village of Mendocino and who died of a gunshot wound from his own pistol. In his quest to find out more about his uncle and his untimely death, Noah became involved with a variety of early settlers to the county and was more and more convinced that his uncle was murdered.

As he discovered the reality of life in this uncharted environment, he was exposed to the contradictions in this remote outpost as well as to what was truly happening in two of California's early Indian reservations in Mendocino and Round Valley. He was shocked by the cruelty shown to the area's Native people.

This novel, written by Robert Winn, a former history professor at College of the Redwoods, is set in and around Mendocino County and early San Francisco. It is a skillful blend of fact and fiction. Many of the characters are historical personages. In the parts of the novel where they appear, Winn tried to accurately reflect the historical record, at times by using their actual words. The work is extensively researched and is based on the correspondence between the Office of Indian Affairs found on microfilm at the Universities of Oregon and California, papers of Judge John Wilson, and accounts of the Bear Flag Rebellion at the Bancroft Library, as well as testimony on the Mendocino Wars. Other original sources are documented at the end of the book. Also, at the end of the book, the fictional characters invented to round out the novel are clearly identified as such.

Winn, who lived on the Mendocino Coast for years, was intimately familiar with the landscape. His descriptions of the forests and coast of Mendocino County are filled with trees and plants and flowers that are completely recognizable even today. A reader who is familiar with the county can easily trace the journey on horseback from the coast to Round Valley and can see it as it must have once been.

Although the history of California, with a detailed description of the Bear Flag rebellion, forms part of the narrative, it is not a dry history text. The saga of Ford's attempt to find out the truth of his uncle's death is filled with danger and intrigue. There are cut-throat settlers motivated by greed for land, reservation officials guilty of corruption, and ordinary citizens trying to find a role in a new society. There are three feisty and principled women characters, one of whom is a Native American, who stand up for their opinions and actions.

‘The Death of Captain Ford’ is an engaging read that combines a mystery, a piece of the history of California, a truthful description of 1860's life in Mendocino County, and an exposé of the brutality which the Native people experienced at the hands of many early settlers as well as the kindness of a few.

It is based on extensive research and combines that with an imaginative eye for period detail. It is a wonderful addition to our understanding of the Mendocino County that many of us call home.

(The book is available at the Historical Society of Mendocino County for $17.95. Courtesy, the Historical Society of Mendocino County; Archives & Held-Poage Memorial Home, 200 So. Dora St. Ukiah CA 95482. 707 462-6969. www.mendocinocountyhistory.org, info@mendocinocountyhistory.org.)