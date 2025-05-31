Johnny Pinches Leaves A Lasting Legacy Of Many Laytonville Institutions

Like many of you who knew him, I was shocked to hear of the passing of John Pinches, and I’m sure for those of you who knew Johnny, memories of your connection to him came flooding in. I feel blessed to be able to call the Pinches my second family. I grew up neighbors to Sully Pinches, father of John, Jim & June. Our family’s ranch/home was down the road, and I have fond memories of walking/riding my Arabian mare Angel down the road to exercise her and I would get caught up in a conversation with Sully. Many stories of the old times of Laytonville, with of course a good horse story thrown in for good measure.

My best friend, Wes Lind, is the step-son to Jimmy Pinches, and I was fortunate to grow up close to Jimmy and Ronda Pinches, who are like a second set of parents to me. Now I have the added bonus of calling Jimmy a neighbor. Jimmy and Ronda would always save a seat at the table for Roland and I, insisting we attend their various family functions. June Sizemore, Jimmy & Johnny’s wonderful sister, has also been a big supporter of our community like her brothers and when my mom Susan passed away, June was one of the first people to spring into action and make our family feel loved and cared for by arranging for food to feed us when eating wasn’t our top priority.

In my 15 years of being the director for Laytonville Healthy Start and working to keep Harwood Memorial Park, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit afloat, I can come up with a few instances where Johnny Pinches called me to offer things that would help improve the park, Healthy Start or the community in general.

The first project I worked with Johnny on was the Harwood Park parking lot lights. Johnny was nominating the park for the County’s Tobacco Settlement money, and his idea was that the parking lot needed lighting. Johnny was one of the founders of the Laytonville Rodeo, and also wanted to be sure that lighting in the parking lot would also benefit rodeo patrons leaving after a long day of rodeo and dancing. After quite a bit of back and forth with county officials, and work on Harwood Park’s part (thank you Albert), the check was in the bank and the plan was in place. Shortly afterwards, lights went up and they successfully come on each night.

The second project, which admittedly was more exciting for me, was Johnny’s second proposal, which was to bring a county Library branch to Laytonville. I’ll never forget his phone call to me, he started by saying he had spoken to the president of the County Advisory Board, Marc Komer and Susan Bradley (my kindergarten teacher and local library advocate) and he wanted to get me/Healthy Start on board, and the rest they say, is history.

Looking back, it was apparent that Johnny cared very deeply for the Laytonville community, and he was utilizing his role as Third District Supervisor to perhaps influence the folks in Ukiah, that we mattered too. In fact, when Johnny and I would casually connect or he’d call me at Healthy Start, it was often a subject of our grumblings. Mental Health services was at the top of the list. Johnny would complain that the majority of the services were located in Ukiah, and how were folks in need supposed to get help if they had to travel over an hour to get there? Johnny inspired me to push for services to travel north. After many years of advocacy, attending a lot of Ukiah-based meetings, and building relationships, I can proudly say we have set up more services and supports in our area than we had 15 + years ago.

Johnny’s no-BS approach to politics, and life in general was inspiring and will be missed. His tireless advocacy for bettering the community (and county) will be missed. Johnny wasn’t like the world’s adults we have now, people who talk and talk and talk and never get anything done ‘cause their too busy talkin’.

If you feel like doing something to make the place you occupy a better place, best get up off your butt and get to work, just like Johnny would have done.

