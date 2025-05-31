Redwoods Of Mendocino County – A Walk In Hendy Woods

There are plenty of ways to see redwoods in Mendocino County, but some of the best views of those majestic trees can be enjoyed right from your car.

Take the drive on Highway 20 between Willits and Fort Bragg, a twisting route to the coast that offers some of the best pullouts in the state of California, as any one of the dozens of places you can stop to let other vehicles pass can also give you some of the most impressive views of redwoods — all readily available to anyone willing to just take their foot off the gas pedal and “brake for trees.”

Another free (minus the cost of gas, of course) and even more immersive way to enjoy redwoods is to drive Highway 128 between Philo and Highway 1, a route that offers less twists and even more trees. So many trees, in fact, that some sections of Hwy. 128 feel more like a sea of redwoods than a strip of pavement.

And when you pull off that pavement, especially at a particularly large pullout just a few miles from the bridge spanning the Navarro River, you are just steps away from one of the most beautiful redwood groves you are ever likely to have all to yourself — as long as you can ignore all the evidence that other motorists used those redwoods as restrooms, of course.

So if you’d prefer walking in a redwood grove that offers proper restrooms for all to use, you can drive about 30 minutes along the trees and vineyards to Hendy Woods State Park. You do need to pay to enter, but the experience is well worth the cost, since Hendy Woods offers one of the fastest and flattest treks from parking lot to forest I’ve ever taken.

“Hendy Woods is the definitive forest-bathing forest — I really feel bathed,” my friend declared as we headed into Hendy Grove, referring to what the Japanese call shinrin-yoku, defined by Wikipedia as “the practice of spending time in nature, particularly forests, to promote mental and physical well-being.”

Even the drive to the day-use parking lot in Hendy Woods feels like a forest immersion, then once you park, it takes only a few steps (technically a few dozen, but it doesn’t feel like it) from your car to shake off all of the modern world and sink completely into the realm of silent and accepting giants.

Hendy Woods offers 80 acres of these “ancient redwood groves,” and for the next several months, visitors can learn more about the towering trees and the special ecosystem they help create by joining the free “Forest Ecology Walks” offered on Saturday mornings.

Interested participants are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. in the Day Use Picnic Area. All ages are welcome, but children must be accompanied by adults. There is no charge for the walks, but a day use fee per vehicle is charged to enter the park.

