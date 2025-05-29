Valley People 5/29/2025

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

A lot of people have posted here about issues with this school and violence… and then this happens…

There really needs to be a resolution… Kids are supposed to be and feel safe at school. Instead those who comment or make statements are made to be ridiculed and not taken seriously. Prayers to the student who was injured and those who witnessed such ugliness today. Moving forward it would be great to see some changes. Outside volunteers, donating your time or stepping up for our valley kids in one way or another could go along way. What could we as a community do to help engage our youth, and bring them together to teach them that this isn’t how we behave or what we tolerate? Seems far fetched but is it? There’s got to be something that can be done.

(Mendo Action News)

ED NOTE: The incident is under investigation. We expect to get a statement of the facts from AV Superintendent Larson early next week.

THE INCIDENT AT THE AV HIGH RESTROOM

On Friday, during break time at Anderson Valley High School, a small number of boys entered the restroom in the main hallway. During this time, a fight ensued and a student was injured. That student walked to the office to seek help. On the student’s arrival, office staff called 911 for medical support, then called the Sheriff at the direction of administration. The injured student left the school via ambulance and received medical care.

Deputy Avina arrived shortly after the school-based investigation ensued. Students who were in the restroom were quickly identified via video and brought to the office. Statements were taken and parents notified. Some students have been suspended while the investigation continues.

We respectfully request that any person with information about this incident contact Principal McNerney at hmcnerney@avpanthers.org or Superintendent Kristin Larson Balliet at Klarson@avpanthers.org. It is important that concerns be reported to a teacher or administrator so that follow-up can happen. We take this very seriously and intend to apply the maximum penalty to any and all students who were involved with this incident. Student identities will be protected.

AV Jr/Sr High staff met Friday afternoon to debrief and are distressed that this has happened on campus and deeply concerned about the wellbeing of the injured student; this should never happen. Effective immediately, increased staff supervision will be enacted, particularly related to restroom use. Additionally, the administration is reviewing anonymous anti-bullying programs and other measures to ensure students have a safe and easy method to report concerns that may arise. We need students to follow the guidelines: If you see something, say something.

Our students deserve a safe campus where they can focus on the exceptional learning experiences we provide. We thank parents for their teamwork in identifying any concerns so that we can address them immediately.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent, Anderson Valley Unified School District

THE VERY SLIM ODDS that downtown Boonville will ever get its utility wires undergrounded went up just a bit this week with an announcement from Community Services Director Sash Williams that he’s been in private conversations with Caltrans, talking about their plans for the possibly upcoming water/sewer project and the possibility of incorporating utility underground in Boonville into that project if it’s approved by local parcel owners and funded by the State Water Board. Williams noted that it took about ten years for Gualala to have its utility wires undergrounded, and that seems to be the standard amount of time. If Boonville were somehow able to have its undergrounding merged with the water/sewer project the time line would be aggressively shorter. Williams also said that Boonville is behind Caspar on the Coast in line for undergrounding in Mendocino County, but that Caltrans/Caspar may be willing to accept a delay to allow the Boonville Undergrounding to dovetail with the water/sewer project. However, that would require a “rush” job (if five years or so can be considered a rush job) to make it happen in that time frame. Caltrans apparently also envisions a pedestrian/bicycle friendly paving project in downtown Boonville which would involve their 80-foot wide right-of-way swath running the length of Boonville. Besides CalTrans, the undergrounding also requires coordination with PG&E and AT&T. The water sewer project itself requires coordination with Caltrans, the State Water Board and associated financial offices, at least two County departments, and the Local Area Formation Commission. (And we probably left one or two out.) Several easements, permits, and approvals will also be required. So even with Mr. Williams somewhat promising report, the odds of Boonville’s utility lines going underground in our lifetimes remain slim. But not very slim.

(Mark Scaramella)

GARDEN BEDS AVAILABLE!

The Community Garden at the Elder Home in Boonville has beds available for AV community members. Two raised beds ( both 5'x20') and two in-ground beds (one 5'x20' and one 10 x 20'). Drip irrigation, water and compost provided for a low annual fee (depending on bed size).

Join your neighbors, make new friends, grow food and flowers. It's a grand experience.

For information and to apply, contact: avehcommunitygarden@gmail.com.

VALLEY ROADWORK (CalTrans)

Electrical work from the CalFire Boonville Station to the Robinson Creek Bridge will occur on Thursday, May 29. Lane closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should expect up to 5-minute delays.

Road work on Highway 253 at Butler Ranch Road continues. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect up to 5-minute delays.

(Caltrans)

MORGAN BAYNHAM: Veterans Day Remembered.

On this day i remember my dad, Col LF Baynham. He retired from the USAF after 40 yrs. This is him standing in front of Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest during WW ll. Another pic of him @ the road to Berchtesgaden Germany in the Alps. He was ordered there to gleen any information he could after the alies captured it. Not a war hero just doing his assignment. He got that order because he spoke & could write 4 languages. A British emigrant in 1938. Sometimes people are just so grateful to live here that they give back.

THE FLOODGATE STORE IS OPEN!

There have been a lot of changes at The Floodgate in the last 9 decades! Stop by and see what's new! If the open sign is out, we are in!

AV WINEGROWERS SCHOLARSHIPS

This past week, we were proud to award scholarships to four inspiring local high school students (one unable to attend), made possible through funds we raised combined with the generous support from American AgCredit and @AtlasVineyardManagement.

Each of these students showed focus, leadership, and determination as they worked to overcome challenges in their lives.

To be eligible, applicants needed to have a parent working in the Anderson Valley wine industry—a community whose hard work helps make some of the finest cool-climate wines in the world. We’re honored to give back to the families who help make this region so special.

Keily plans to pursue construction management

Cinthia is heading into nursing and business management

Julian is aiming for a career in law enforcement

We couldn’t be more excited to see what’s ahead for them!