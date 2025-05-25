Announcements 5/25/2025

AVON CLINTON RAY

March 4, 1944 - May 8, 2025

Avon Clinton Ray, beloved husband, son and friend, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2025, at the age of 81.

Born on March 4, 1944, at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco, Avon was the son of Lenore E. Ray and Avon C. Ray. He carried his family’s name with pride throughout his life.

On April 17, 1965, Avon married the love of his life, Carrie. Their marriage was marked by unwavering devotion and enduring companionship, and was a testament to their deep bond and shared journey.

Avon was employed in the food and beverage industry until his retirement. He was an active and engaged member of his community throughout his life. He was a proud member of the Evening Active 2030 Club where he held numerous leadership positions and contributed meaningfully to the club’s mission of service and fellowship. He was also an accomplished cribbage player, participating in the American Cribbage Congress Grassroots Program where he earned numerous awards for his skill and sportsmanship.

An avid outdoorsman, Avon was a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited and cherished the camaraderie and tradition of hunting with his close circle of hunting buddies. He had a competitive streak and a steady aim, winning many belt buckles for trap shooting. He found joy in the friendships and memories built during those times.

Avon is survived by his loving wife Carrie who stood by his side for 60 years of marriage, his brother Michael Ray, sister-in-law Virginia, Ray, and his nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held to honor his life and memory and a later time.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

by Superintendent Kristin Balliet

We have a new principal for 2025-26 for Anderson Valley Elementary School. We instituted a new, very rigorous selection process, which resulted in a deep field of qualified candidates. The press release is attached.

Jennifer “Jenny” Bailey Selected As Anderson Valley Elementary School’s New Principal

Jennifer Bailey

Anderson Valley Elementary School (AVES) is proud to announce the appointment of its new principal, Jenny Bailey, a seasoned education professional with over 18 years of teaching and leadership experience in Ukiah Unified School District and across Mendocino County. She lives locally in Ukiah with her three teenagers, a daughter who will be attending Occidental College in the fall and twin boys who will be sophomores next year. She maintains an active lifestyle working in her garden and enjoying the outdoors.

With dual teaching credentials in Multiple Subject and Single Subject Social Studies, as well as an Administrative Credential, Ms. Bailey holds a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from Western Governors University and a BA in History from UC Berkeley. Her extensive career includes recent work as an Education Specialist with Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE), developing professional learning opportunities and supporting district-wide initiatives in math and literacy throughout Mendocino County. In fact, Ms. Bailey has been instrumental in our own professional development in AVUSD in recent years, making her already well known to our staff. Throughout her career, Ms. Bailey has been deeply involved in curriculum adoption processes, professional development facilitation, and assessment coordination, with a particular focus on supporting English Learners and students with diverse learning needs. Her collaborative approach and commitment to equity will be vital in advancing AVES’s mission to provide high-quality education to all students.

“I am honored to lead Anderson Valley Elementary School, a community known for its dedicated staff, passionate students, and engaged families,” Ms. Bailey said. “Together we will work to create a nurturing and effective learning environment that equips students with the skills they need to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society. I look forward to collaborating with teachers, families, and the community to make this vision a reality.”

For more information, contact Kristin Larson Balliet at klarson@avpanthers.org

Photos: #1 - Dr. Richard Browning speaking at the Ribbon Cutting, #2 - Alondra Espinosa, Teresa Malfavon, Dr. Richard Browning, Mayte Malfavon, and Esmeralda Espinosa by the dedication plaque, #3-#7 additional photos from the Ribbon Cutting ceremony and tour (#6 principal Heath McNerney and student Soliel Cornejo cut the ribbon)

Dear Anderson Valley USD Community,

It has been a wonderful week, honoring Anderson Valley Unified School District history and planning for the future!

Many thanks to those who came out to the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at AVHS. We honored Dr. Richard Browning and William “Bill” Sterling with the formal dedication of our new Science labs, in recognition of their longtime commitment to AVUSD’s facilities and programs. Special thanks to alumni and representatives of Wings of Learning, as well as our fabulous librarian and longtime friend of Bill Sterling, Teresa Malfavon; each of these people took the time to share special memories as we planned and also during the ceremony. Also honored, though not able to attend, was former superintendent Louise Simson, whose hard work and expertise were integral to getting this project up and running! Finally, we thanked Cupples Construction for their quality work. Attendees enjoyed a tour of the beautiful new facilities that our students will enjoy for years to come! (Please read the article below if you would like to know more about this event!)

On Saturday, staff, students, and families came out to the “AVES Family Work Party.” We worked and played hard, and the day culminated in a barbecue hot dog feast with “Mr. Dave” at the grill! Many thanks to Cora Hubbert and Nat Corey-Moran for planning this awesome event! A great time was had by all and the campus looks fantastic!

Finally, I would like to share that Jenny Bailey has been selected as the principal for AVES, starting July 1, 2025! A proven expert in the areas of instruction and learning, Jenny is the perfect fit as we take next steps in the coming year. Read more about Jenny Bailey below! We are grateful for Mr. Ramalia’s leadership throughout 2024-25; we will miss him very much and we wish him the best.

Fondly,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent, Anderson Valley Unified School District

HISTORY BOOK SALE AT KELLEY HOUSE MUSEUM

by Katy Tahja

Kelley House docent and book sale curator Katy Tahja shows some of the books awaiting buyers

Save the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend (May 25th) for a visit to the Kelley House Museum in Mendocino and their Historic Book Sale from 10AM to 3PM. Due to the donation of some excellent art and history books, a great selection will be available on the east porch. Now is the time to add some century-old books to your bookshelf, at bargain prices.

An old three-volume set on the history of freemasonry would look good there. For people who enjoy food there is a set of Culinary Arts Institute’s “cook booklets,” with 20 available. From Anchovies to Zucchini, if an object flew in the sky, walked on earth, swam in the sea, or grew from dirt there will be a recipe on how to cook it. Can’t wait for someone to make Prune Ice Cream!

A slipcovered two-volume set on the Plan of St. Gall, a church designed in 820 AD in Europe. All the original drawings survived 12 centuries and were reproduced in this University of California publication. There is a reprint of “American Engineers & Surveyors Instruments-1874” and a companion volume, “Instruments of Precision-Illustrated-1900.” Or perhaps a reader will enjoy “The Beginnings of San Francisco-1774 to 1850” by Goeth Eldredge, only 110 years old. For more recent history there is “115 Years of Headline News” by the Ft. Bragg Advocate News” from 2004. It contains 48 big pages of news pieces printed between1890 and 2004. We have many binders of “First Day Covers” for stamp collectors or readers of postmarks.

Students learning to read in 1917 used the “The New Barnes Reader” by Ladilaw Brothers Publishing. Even if the stories don’t enchant you, the illustrations should. Collage artists buy books like this for no other reason than to cut them apart for art projects. That’s OK. Sales support the Kelley House Museum. “Readings from the California Poets” by Edmund Russell was printed in San Francisco 132 years ago. Inside the 124-page volume are verses by Ina Coolbrith, Brett Harte, Joaquin Miller, and more.

For someone who enjoys doing cross-stitch embroidery there is a stack of pattern books, and for fans of hot springs there is a great book on the hot springs of Nevada. Old hippies will like “Roll Your Own,” a 1974 guide to living in a truck, bus, van or camper; they may also enjoy a classic of that era: “In Harmony with Nature—Creative Country Construction” by Christian Bruyere, with beautiful hand-drawn illustrations. There are travel books to take readers all over the USA and the world, and art books to sit by the fire with some quiet evening, knowing it’s a $40 dollar art book that was yours for $5.

The focus of the sale is history, biography, travel, philosophy, nature, art and cooking, so visitors to the sale will not find much fiction, but curator and retired librarian Katy Tahja makes allowances for fiction over 100 years old.

PINOT WEEKEND AND MEMORIAL WEEKEND A UNIQUE PAIRING

Earthy notes of turned earth, forest, and field — these flavors combine to create the taste of this remarkable place.

Barns, Color, and the Flavor of Place Art rooted in landscape

Dear Friends,

I’m delighted to invite you to experience my newest work at Domaine Anderson Tasting Room in Anderson Valley.

“Barns, Color, and the Flavor of Place” opens during the Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival (May 16-18) and will remain on view throughout the summer.

Just as terroir imparts a distinct sense of place to wine, I respond to the environment around me—breathing in the land’s textures, colors, and histories. In this dialogue between land and maker, I create art that carries the spirit and alchemy of Anderson Valley.

In addition to the tasting room show, my Studio & Sculpture Garden will also be open for two special weekends:

Saturday-Sunday, May 17-18 and Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25, from 11 AM to 5 PM each day. And open by appointment

You’re warmly invited to stop by, experience the work in person, and stroll through the Sculpture Garden.

Visiting the studio is taking a moment to slow down, have a conversation, make a connection. Whether you come to look, to talk, buy or simply to enjoy the quiet beauty of the surroundings, I welcome you.

A toast to art and spirit.

Cheers,

Rebecca Johnson

Domaine Anderson Tasting Room

9201 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

Open Thursday-Monday, 11 AM - 5 PM

(On view May 16-18 and throughout summer)

Rebecca's Studio & Sculpture Garden

1200 Highway 128, mile marker 15.08, Navarro, CA 95463

Open Saturday-Sunday, May 17-18 and May 24-2511 AM - 5 PM