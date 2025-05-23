Valley People 5/23/2025

YOU’RE GETTING to be an old timer if you remember when the Anderson Valley Health Center was located in the Ricard complex, as was a bar, a feed store, a health food business, and a laundromat. Next door we had the First National Bank of Cloverdale and, in the other direction, at the Mannix Building, present-day site of the Bennett-Weintraub development, we enjoyed the basic amenity of a drug store.

BILL KIMBERLIN: I did a lot of mowing over the last few days so I could sit here and enjoy the few.

SONIA GILL PAINTS PEACHLAND ROAD

Come and see at the Flea Market on May 23 - 26 at the Anderson Valley Senior Center in Boonville.

AN OUTFIT called “MGE Engineering” based in Sacramento is being hired to manage the long-planned Lambert Lane Bridge Replacement project in downtown Boonville. The footings of the old Lambert Lane bridge over Robinson Creek collapsed under heavy rains about a decade ago and the stalwart County road crew shored up the bank and then installed an old-fashioned war surplus “Bailey Bridge” in its place “temporarily” ever since while the County went through the arduous and costly hoops to arrange for the bridge replacement project.

Some utility prep work has already been done at the site in anticipation of the bridge project. The Sacto engineering outfit will be paid $63k starting soon and continuing through June 30 of 2027 when, presumably, the replacement project will be completed.

RED FLAG WARNING (and it's only May)

Low humidity and strong winds are forecast through Monday, prompting a red flag warning for a swath of Northern California. By midweek, temperatures may reach the 90s in parts of the inland Bay Area.

A red flag warning is in effect from Redding to Modesto between 8 a.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service is forecasting gusting winds up to 35 mph, especially along the Interstate 5 corridor, and low relative humidity. “The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity,” the weather service said in its forecast. …

As of Sunday morning, PG&E does not anticipate turning off power preemptively; you can check for future public safety power shutoffs on the agency’s website.

BEDS STILL AVAILABLE IN THE AV COMMUNITY GARDEN

"The Community Garden at the Elder Home in Boonville has beds available for AV community members. One raised bed (5'x20') and in-ground beds at 5'x20' and 10'x 20'. Water, topsoil and compost are provided, tools are available for gardeners to use. There is a very low annual fee (depending on bed size).

Join your neighbors, make new friends, grow food and flowers. It's a grand experience.

For information and to apply, contact: avehcommunitygarden@gmail.com

VERN PETERMAN: Apple Dryer at the Day Ranch, with notes from the AV Historical Society.

JESSICA SURRYHNE

This is a bit embarrassing, but our community is small, and I'm going out on a limb of hope.

I have recently had a turn of bad luck and lost my phone. It was last seen Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. on Hwy 128 between just before the fairgrounds and Anderson Valley's Market; it may have been flung from the car's roof. This is a long shot, but if anyone has found it, I would be ever so grateful to have it back. It is an Android phone with a darker blue case and a sticker of a baby dinosaur on the back. If you found it while it was still on, the home lock screen would be visible; there would be a picture of my sons. Thank you! Feeling hopeful…

KIRK VODOPALS (Navarro)

Right To Rescue

Drove through Petaluma Friday evening on our way to Novato for girls basketball tournament.

On passing Petaluma I saw a large billboard depicting a young girl holding a chicken in her arm with the statement below: “Should she got to prison for rescuing this chicken?”

https://righttorescue.com

My initial reaction was, Yes: you’d both be safer there.

Saw the billboard on the way home and felt instant relief of returning to the Mendo bubble as I hit Cloverdale onto the 128. Society is crazy.

TERRY SITES REPORTS that the Sonoma-Marin Rapid Transit commuter train will open a new station in Windsor on June 15, 2025 and funding is in place for a station in Healdsburg after that. Seniors and students can ride for free. “It’s a good way to get to Sonoma, Marin or San Francisco,” said Sites, “and you only have to drive to Windsor. You can make a day trip out of it and get back in time to drive home from Windsor in the afternoon.”