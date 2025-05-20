Announcements 5/20/2025

THE 40TH ANNUAL BOONTLING CLASSIC 5K FOOTRACE

Thank you all so much for attending the 40th Annual Boontling Classic 5k Footrace. The overall Female, Male, and Non-Binary winners for this year's event were Kalea Boudoures, with a time of 24:15; Anthony Cortes, with a time of 15:50; and Aster Arbanovella, with a time of 56:14.

Here are the winners of each age division.

It was a great success, with over 220 runners and walkers of all ages. We managed to raise approximately $2,500 for the AV Food Bank due to your participation and generous donations!

Thank you all for coming out and I hope to see you all next year!

Sincerely,

Zane Colfax, Race Director

Ages 0-9:

Zora Boudoures/Mateo Boudoures Noelle Carter/Juju Foley Rylee Page/Lawrence Stoner

Ages 10-13:

Kalea Boudoures/Joey O'Ferrall Leela Foley/Kaimana Ibrahim Skyler White/Fisher Page

Ages 14-17:

Kylee Vlasak/Nicholas Espinoza/Aster Arbanovella Alexandra Ramos/Pele Esserman-Melville Nicole Velasco/Nico Capri

Ages 18-29:

Alondra Mendoza/Harrison Frankl Abi Stearn/Ramon Alverez Madeline Sy/Phil Cliburn

Ages 30-39:

Laura Lancier/Anthony Cortes Nicolet Houtz/Nicolas Knoebbler Samantha Skowron/Oliver MacDonald

Ages 40-49:

Noor Dawood/Nat Corey-Moran Sara Hill/Gregory Baer Pamala Bacani/Enrique Velasco

Ages 50-59:

Peggy Prendergast/Liam Kidd Rinat Klein/Patrick Pekin Sara Esserman-Melville/Ronnie DeSoto

Ages 60-69:

Sue Mauren/Tim Riley Yoriko Kishimoto/Fred Ehnow Mary Bowers/Scott Smith

Ages 70-79:

Anttoinette Von Grone/Rodger Schwartz Deborah Elufson/Anthony Flemming Kathy James/William Ross

Ages 80+:

Nancy Riley/Wally Hesseltine Lynn Hesseltine

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley USD Community,

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and grandmothers in our school community! We send our heartfelt thanks for the unwavering love, support, and guidance you provide to your children and to so many others in our community. Your dedication shapes not only the lives of your families but also strengthens the foundation of our schools and neighborhoods!

As a relative newcomer to Anderson Valley, I am enjoying both the gorgeous weather and the wonderful traditions and celebrations that happen during this time of year in our district!

Day of the Child was just magical, last Sunday! Students, staff, and families enjoyed an impressive array of activities and treats - all cost free! There was a salsa competition, games for all ages, a taco potluck, a firetruck (and a big fire hose spraying water for kids to run through!), the Boontling Classic footrace, and more! Many, many thanks to Sueno Latino group, the Anderson Valley Fire Department, the Mendocino Historical Society, the Mendo Library, and the many, many staff members, former staff members, alumni, parents, and grandparents, who worked together to make this event a success. What an amazing, heartwarming community event!

Agriculture Day at AVES was an absolute blast last Thursday! Our amazing FFA students came out to AVES with various animals and activities for all of our elementary students to enjoy! Each grade level at AVES had the opportunity to pet goats and rabbits, engage in a balloon swatting race against a giant blow-up cow, take a photo on a saddled hay bale, and play various games. It was delightful to see the high school students sharing their expertise with the “littles” and the sheer admiration in the eyes of our elementary school students for the “big kids.” What a foundational experience for everyone. Many, many thanks to the exceptional students of the FFA and to Beth Swehle and Alexys Bautista for their endless work to make this program one of the very best in the state!

Staff Appreciation Week concluded at AVHS on Friday and will begin at AVES this week! Thank you to students and families who have taken a moment to express your gratitude to our awesome staff members. There’s still time, especially at AVES, as they will be celebrating in the coming week!

COMING: Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday at 4pm. Join us as we celebrate the completion of the updates to our main wing and science rooms. We will be dedicating science rooms to Dr. Richard Browning and William “Bill” Sterling, and enjoying a brief reception and tour of the new rooms. The rooms are gorgeous and we are deeply thankful to former superintendent Louse Simson for spearheading this effort!

I will continue to update our calendar of events below. Please keep an eye on it, as some new activities will be added and some dates or times may change. We look forward to seeing you as we enjoy the many activities and celebrations to come!

Fondly,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

NAVARRO-BY-THE-SEA DAY RETURNS!

MendoParks is thrilled to announce the return of Navarro-by-the-Sea Day at Captain Fletcher’s Inn at Navarro Beach (Navarro River Redwoods State Park) on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from noon to 5:00 pm.

This free, open-house community event features live music, BBQ, raffle, tours of Captain Fletcher’s Inn (led by State Park Interpreter, Michelle Levesque), and the breathtaking Navarro State Beach! The event’s music includes a return of the “Uke Jam” from noon until 1 (bring your uke or just come and enjoy!) and an afternoon lineup of amazing music. Proceeds from the event will go to the continued restoration of the Inn and MendoParks’ mission of supporting Mendocino Coast’s State Park events and educational programs.

“As with MendoParks’ King Tide event last November, I am looking forward to once again bringing locals and visitors to Captain Fletcher’s Inn. I love the building, the surrounding State Park, and the incredible coastal residents who are so passionate about the building and want it open on a regular basis,” says MendoParks Executive Director, Sid Garza-Hillman. “Navarro-by-the-Sea Day was last held in June of 2019, right before the pandemic. It was produced by the former non-profit that led the effort to save the historic Inn — Navarro-by-the-Sea Center, or NSCR. I’ve heard such great things about the event — that it brought the community together and was instrumental in saving Captain Fletcher’s Inn. I couldn’t be happier to help bring it back! Lucky for MendoParks, past NSCR president Jim Martin and long-time coastal resident Pattie DeMatteo have been lending an invaluable hand to help get the event back off the ground. Pattie has pulled together a fantastic afternoon of music for all to enjoy. I think this will be spectacular for the whole family.”

“Navarro-by-the-Sea Day was always such a wonderful way to bring supporters and the larger community together for a great cause!” says Jim Martin. “Some might think I’m crazy for stepping up to help revive Navarro-by-the-Sea Day in its new form. But I’m really happy to see it revived and have already heard from many past volunteers who want to help out. I am looking forward to seeing both new and familiar faces!”

The Inn was built by Fletcher in 1865 to house sailors, coastal travelers, and mill workers at the original town of Navarro. The mill closed during a big recession in the 1890s, and the original town succumbed to floods, fires, and the 1906 earthquake, leaving only the Inn and the historic Mill Superintendent’s House (circa 1864) as the surviving structures. The Inn continued to serve as an important destination for fishermen and tourists alike and became known as Navarro-by-the-Sea until it closed in the 1980s. Both buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2009 and continue to symbolize the rich history of our coast. By 2010, the Inn was on the verge of collapse, and NSCR stepped up to lead the charge in saving it. They held special events like Navarro-by-the-Sea Day, wrote and secured grants, and eventually oversaw the stabilization and reconstruction of the building. Since NSCR dissolved as a non-profit, MendoParks took over to open the historic Inn to the public by bringing back both the King Tide Open House and Navarro-by-the-Sea Day. MendoParks’ next step is to once again open the historic Inn as a visitor center to share its rich cultural and natural history.

For more Info: call 707-937-4700 or email director@mendoparks.org