Two Shootings in Covelo This Morning

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was located by a Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputy near Covelo around 8:15 a.m. today. The victim, who had been shot in the chest and lower body, told deputies he had been carjacked. An air ambulance was requested to transport him for medical treatment. REACH 80 is responding to pick up the shooting victim found this morning.

The discovery comes just hours after deputies responded to another fatal shooting incident nearby.

While law enforcement was out investigating an unoccupied vehicle in the 8000 block of Mina Road, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after midnight. A Spanish-speaking 911 caller reported seeing flashing lights near Hulls Valley Road, a rural area east of Covelo. Deputies responded and located another individual, believed to be deceased from a gunshot wound. Medical units were canceled, and the coroner and a chief deputy were notified.

At 5:30 a.m., the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office issued a public advisory, stating: “Situational Awareness: Law Enforcement activity in the COVELO area, Hulls Valley Rd closed due to on going investigation. There is a unit parked at each end of Hulls Valley Rd that will assist people who reside in the affected area.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are linked though we believe they are. Deputies remain on scene, and Hulls Valley Road is closed to through traffic as the investigation continues. We have reached out to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department requesting more information but deputies are still on scene investigating what occurred.

Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather it. However, some of the information coming from witnesses and initial official reports could be wrong. We will do our best to get the facts but, in the case that something is inaccurate, we will update with correct information as soon as we can.

UPDATE 9:22 a.m.: The patient has been loaded onto the REACH air ambulance to be taken to an out of an area hospital.

