Valley People 5/11/2025

AMERICAN LEGION POST 385 MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE

Evergreen Cemetery, Boonville

At 11 AM

Monday, May 26th, 2025

HOUSE PAINTER MICHAEL WILSON

AV VILLAGE:

The May Newsletter had a couple of things that needed correcting:

The bus for the CV Starr Rec Center will be leaving the Senior Center at 9:30 every Monday. Please sign up in advance.

The Pinot Festival will be donating the proceeds to the Boonville fairgrounds and is looking for volunteers to help on May 15 - 17 in exchange for participating in the event. Contact Donna Pierson-Pugh, dpp1130@gmail.com

The Brew Fest is registering the brewers in 3-hour shifts Friday from 10 until 4 in exchange for a ticket for the Beer Fest the next day and this effort will benefit the community park. Contact Donna Pierson-Pugh: dpp1130@gmail.com

Also, the food bank is on the 2nd and the 4th Wednesday of every month.

I hope nobody was inconvenienced

Cheers, Patty Liddy

CHARLIE BELL

In May of 1980 I was passing through Boonville on foot, as part of a long pedestrian lap of the country. Outside a store I met a couple of friendly men, one of whom was, by all accounts, an expert on Boontling. He and his buddy couldn’t have been friendlier to this Brightlighter, and they even let me take a picture of them back in the days before the Internet made random snapshot snapping so common.

Much to my dismay, I didn’t jot down the names of my new friends, though their jovial spirit remains vivid.

With this in mind, I confess a little sheepishly that my daughter and I are now creating a podcast in which I share stories of America during my long-ago travels. In talking about my time in Boonville in our most recent episode (#39), we were moved to look online for more information on Boontling. The clip of Charles Kuralt interviewing Jack June delighted me, as it led me here – where the picture of Jack leads me to think that he himself may have been one of the two gregarious men I met.

Although I can’t share the photo here, it appears in the 3-minute video about my trip on my website, http://www.longrun.us – near the 2:50 mark. I hope that the man on the left is indeed Jack, and I would love to know the identity of his friend on the right. In any case, I thank the folks I met in Boonville for their good humor and kindness to this stranger. In my memory, my brief time there will always be magical, even though on a Sunday afternoon in 1980 there was no place to buy bahl gorms!

WENDY READ: Today’s protest in downtown Boonville was so popular we’ve decided to do it weekly: Fridays from 4:30-5:30. Starting this Friday, May 2, 2025.

Boonville Protest (photo by Steve Derwinski)

JEFF BURROUGHS

History Quiz -

What are the 3 names given to the area that is now Boonville before it was named Boonville?

Hint, one is the Pomo's name for it.

Answers: 1. Elizabeth Knight: Lem-ko-lil, Ta-ba-the, La-tey.

There were also three white settler names for the Boonville area. The Corners, at junction of 128 and 253. Kendall City, named after founder Alonzi Kendall, the great great grandfather of Mendocino County Sheriff, Matt Kendal and then Boonville. Boonville was named after W.W. Boone, who was Daniel Boone's grand nephew.So if we want to really get things correct, Boonvile should be spelled with an "e," Booneville. I know it has been spelled with an "e" at times. Why it was dropped is something I have never found the answer to.

JEFF BURROUGHS

Correct me if I’m wrong, Elizabeth Knight, but Lem-ko-lil translates to “Place of big burnt tree” ?. While walking down Robinson Creek on day I was almost to the bridge by the high school and I found a huge redwood stump buried in the gravel bar. I can only assume that it was the remnants of the big burnt tree that once stood as a place marker for the pomo. I think Lem-ko-lil was not only a year round villiage but it served as a ceremonial center at certain times of the year. Where the high school built a trail down to the creek you can see the remnants of one of the sweat lodges and the bigger one is under the house across the creek, near where Rod Balson lives. I got to see that one when my great uncle Delmar June was repairing the floor and had the flooring removed. It was about a 25 foot wide circle. I think Shorty Rawles said that the natives would get heated up in the sweat house then rush out and jump off the cluff into the ice cold water of the creek.

Bigfoot Flynn Creek Road--Navarro (Steve Derwinski)

BLUE MEADOW FARM PLANT SALE SATURDAY &SUNDAY

Saturday, May 3, 9-3

Sunday, May 4, 9-12

Tomatoes, Peppers, Eggplant

Come early for best selection!

Blue Meadow Farm

3301 Holmes Ranch Rd, Philo

(707) 895-2071