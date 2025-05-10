Announcements 5/10/2025

SAN FRANCISCO WILDLIFE

by Marshall Newman

San Francisco can be a wild place. While S.F. nightlife is the first thing to come to mind (not that I would know), Mother Nature continues to show her stuff in the City’s very urban environment.

With sizeable chunks of open space – including the Presidio, Golden Gate Park, Lands End, Sutro Forest and Lake Merced – San Francisco’s Richmond and Sunset Districts have an occasionally uneasy relationship with wild creatures. My own experiences include watching a red fox trot calmly along the shore of Lake Merced, staring down a coyote near Taraval Street in the Sunset, having another coyote run past me near Geary Boulevard in the Richmond, observing raccoons emerge from a neighbor’s front bushes, and seeing single hawks in flight or perched, and ducks flying in formation, in nearly every corner of town.

My current, ongoing S.F. wildlife experience features creatures considerably less showy: bumblebees.

It began a few years ago with a shady spot in our Sunset District back yard. It made little sense to plant vegetables there, so I sowed California poppies. Even they grew grudgingly; modest in size and paltry in flowers. The bumblebees did not care. They were frequent visitors during peak bloom from April through June, and occasional visitors to the declining number of flowers thereafter.

It was nice having bumblebees around. They are fascinating to watch; slow flying (mostly), industrious and very selective regarding the poppies they visit. They vary in size, from little ones barely bigger than a honey bee to giants that bend the stem of every poppy they visit. While easily disturbed, they are not aggressive. They also occasionally take breaks in their pollen gathering, resting within a flower for several minutes before resuming activity.

Fast forward two years and one move. The new-to-us house, also in the Sunset District, has a sunnier back yard and botched landscaping. Amid the plantings were lots and LOTS of weeds. Over the winter, I pulled weeds by the dozens and dropped California poppy seeds in the resulting divots.

My hope for a yard totally covered in California poppies proved way off the mark. A patchy poppy patch is the reality. Plus, despite consistently purchasing California poppy seeds, the two-toned coloration and unusual size/configuration of flowers on a few plants suggest some poppy seeds from somewhere other than here.

Patchy though it may be, my poppy field looks fine to the bumblebees. They began showing up – first a couple, then four or five together – in late March. As the number of poppy flowers increased, so have the number of bumblebees. Now, in early May, I often find a dozen or more bumblebees busily gathering pollen when I venture into the yard. A few honey bees and a few other varieties of bees (they look like bees, anyway) also are partaking in the bounty.

I hope the bumblebees stick around throughout the rest of spring and summer. Even if they do not, I take pleasure in knowing my poppy planting has made their pollen gathering easier. Maybe next year I will have that field of California poppies I envisioned when I started pulling weeds and planting seeds. Not that the bumblebees will mind; so long as there are poppies to plunder, they will be happy.

PINOT WEEKEND AND MEMORIAL WEEKEND A UNIQUE PAIRING

Taste the Colors of Anderson Valley — Art at Domaine Anderson + Open Studio Weekends May 17-18 & 24-25

Earthy notes of turned earth, forest, and field — these flavors combine to create the taste of this remarkable place.

Barns, Color, and the Flavor of Place Art rooted in landscape

Experience my newest work at Domaine Anderson Tasting Room in Anderson Valley.

Barns, Color, and the Flavor of Place opens during the Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival (May 16-18) and will remain on view throughout the summer.

Just as terroir imparts a distinct sense of place to wine, I respond to the environment around me—breathing in the land’s textures, colors, and histories. In this dialogue between land and maker, I create art that carries the spirit and alchemy of Anderson Valley.

In addition to the tasting room show, my Studio & Sculpture Garden will also be open for two special weekends:

Saturday-Sunday, May 17-18 and Saturday-Sunday, May 24-25, from 11 AM to 5 PM each day. And open by appointment

You’re warmly invited to stop by, experience the work in person, and stroll through the Sculpture Garden.

Visiting the studio is taking a moment to slow down, have a conversation, make a connection. Whether you come to look, to talk, buy or simply to enjoy the quiet beauty of the surroundings, I welcome you.

A toast to art and spirit.

Cheers,

Rebecca Johnson

Visit Details:

Domaine Anderson Tasting Room

9201 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

Open Thursday-Monday, 11 AM - 5 PM

(On view May 16-18 and throughout summer)

Rebecca’s Studio & Sculpture Garden

1200 Highway 128, mile marker 15.08, Navarro, CA 95463

Open Saturday-Sunday, May 17-18 and May 24-25

11 AM - 5 PM

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Come to the Unity Club meeting this Thursday, May 8th at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room, and you will receive a fist full of Money. Funny Money that is. Our auctioneer will be Ellen Fontaine and she will keep the bidding fast and furious. Bring an item you’d like to give to a new home, or plant starts that didn’t make it to the Wildflower Show. No matter what you bring, you’ll be sure to come home with treasures. Our Hostess team for the May meeting are Dawn Trygstad, Ali Nemchonok, and Jean Condon. They will provide delicious snacks and beverages.

Our Community Lending Library had an amazing book sale during the Wildflower Show, only $5 for a bag of books. I wonder, will the sale continue for the whole month of May? Find out at the May 8th meeting. Hours remain Tuesdays from 1:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 12:30 to 2:30. When the Fairgrounds are rented out, the Library will not be open.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

On this beautiful Day of the Child in Anderson Valley, we are celebrating! Please come out to celebrate with us today at Anderson Valley Elementary, 1:00-3:00!

Another celebration is coming - a celebration of our educators! Staff Appreciation Weeks are here! Our teachers and classified staff are second to none. Many of them have been members of the community all their lives and all of them go above and beyond every day, supporting our students and families. Whether it’s planning a lesson, cleaning up a skinned knee, or organizing or attending a community event, our educators go the extra mile! Please take a moment to encourage your child to pick a flower, bring a goodie, or write a note of appreciation for an educator who has made a positive impact on their life!

AV Jr/Sr High will be celebrating THIS WEEK, May 5th-9th

AVES will be celebrating May 19-23

Fondly,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

UPDATED Upcoming Events - Mark your Calendars!

April 22-May 9 - CAASPP Testing at AVES (3rd-6th)

May 4, Day of the Child at the AVES campus

May 5, AVES TK-3 trips to the Wildflower Show

May 5-9 Staff Appreciation Week at AV Jr/Sr High

May 12-16 - CAASPP Testing at AV Jr/Sr High

May 15 - Agriculture Day at AVES

May 13, 4:00 p.m., Board Meeting Ribbon Cutting Event

May 19-23, Staff Appreciation Week at AVES

May 20, 225 Sports awards dinner

May 22-26, 2025 Senior trip

May 22, 5:30 AVES Open House

May 26, 2025 no school

May 28, 2025 FFA Drive Through dinner

May 30, Peachland Graduation

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 11, 8th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

College Day TBD

6th to 7th Orientation: date TBD

Ribbon Cutting - Final Details

We are thrilled that construction is nearly completed! Many, many thanks to former superintendent Louise Simson, who spearheaded the myriad updates to our facilities during her time with the district. These renovations simply would not have happened without her. Mrs. Simson is not able to attend the ribbon cutting but sends her best wishes to the school community, to whom she dedicated her tireless efforts.

To coincide with our Board meeting, the Ribbon Cutting will take place on May 13 at 4:00 p.m, just before the Board meeting. All community members are welcome to attend.

We are thrilled to dedicate our new Science wing to Dr. Richard Browning, who has served on our school board for many years, and Mr. William Sterling, in memoriam, for his many contributions to Anderson Valley Unified School district. The facilities are spectacular!

The ribbon cutting will start in the vestibule near the front office of AVHS; we will cut the ribbon right at the hallway that leads to the new Science rooms. Sparkling cider and cookies will be served, and we will tour the new labs, then the renovated front wing of the school as well. We hope you join us!

Prom

What a lovely, wholesome, fun prom our high school students had last week! Our students showed up dressed to the nines and enjoyed hours of dancing, fun, and treats. The venue at the fairgrounds was transformed by the Student Leadership group, complete with castle, glowing balloons, and dressed up tables and chairs. A fabulous time was had by all! Cheers to our students for their ability to kick up their heels while maintaining their respect for their school, community, and themselves. They had a wonderful time and their parents should be proud.

Pomo Partnerships Assemblies

We are so grateful to the Progressive Tribal Alliance for the awesome assemblies they brought to our students last Friday. Students learned about Pomo culture and history, and enjoyed engaging in Pomo dancing. Many teachers are now working together with the Pomo Tribal Alliance to plan projects to benefit our students and campus now and throughout next year. Many thanks to Nat Corey-Moran who organized this event!

CAASPP Testing Is Important!

CAASPP Schedules

AVES: April 22-May 9

AV Jr/Sr High: May 12-16

Please make every effort to have your child be present at school on these dates, as make-up testing is not ideal; taking the test with their peers is the best way for your child to focus and show what they know. These scores will be used to identify students who need extra support courses in 25-26. Strong scores may also identify your child for additional, challenging coursework.

While no single test defines a student, we encourage all students to give their best effort so that we have accurate information to guide their academic journey. With your continued support at home, we can use this data to ensure every student receives the opportunities and challenges they need to thrive. Please ensure your child is at school, well rested, and ready to do their best during the CAASPP tests.

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided

(bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities.

(More info coming soon.)

Sr High School provide credit recovery opportunities

(More info coming soon.)

Anderson Valley Elementary Family Work Party, Saturday, May 17, 9:00-1:00.

Please save the date and join us to help make our school even more beautiful. Weeding, pruning, planting, and other landscaping jobs are planned and your participation is welcomed and encouraged. More details coming out soon, please contact Nat Corey-Moran ((707) 354-3330 for more information.

Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Mendocino County Office of Education: Immigration Resource Page

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights” (English | Spanish | Additional Languages)

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

klarson@avpanthers.org