Announcements 5/5/2025

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

April showers bring May Wildflowers; just in time for the annual A.V. Unity Club's Wildflower Show May 3rd & 4th in June Hall at the Boonville Fairgrounds. Doors open at 10 and close at 4 both days. Admission is FREE!

Enjoy seeing all the Wildflowers collected by dedicated plant ID specialists. Bring in that plant you were wondering "Is this a Calypso Orchid?" Buy some plants, many of which are butterfly, hummingbird, or pollinator friendly. Visit with the folks from the California Native Plants Society.

Learn more about ticks and Lyme Disease. View the highschool students Art Exhibit. Sit back and relax in our Tea Room. We'll be serving tacos, tamales, and an assortment of baked goods; coffee, tea and horchata. The beautiful photographs of wildflowers will grace the walls of the Tea Room. Stroll around the Silent Auction tables. You can treat yourself to wine tasting, dinner, local artisans' fine art, a tour, or a basket of goodies. The lucky bidders will be selected before 4 p.m. each day. You will be contacted by phone.

Saturday the 3rd of May will be very special. At 2:00 we will have a presentation by Kerry Winneger from SSU's Galbreath Preserve, on "Sudden Oak Death." If you've seen those trees split apart and melt into the ground, you have got to wonder why.

Our other special event is the Community Lending Library will be open extended hours (10 to 4) and we're having a sale. Get yourself a bag of books for only $5.00! You can't beat a bargain like that.

Come to the Anderson Valley Unity Club's Annual Wildflower Show May 3rd and 4th from 10 to 4. Admission is Free. All proceeds go to scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and other community projects sponsored by the Unity Club.

THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT MENDOCINO COUNTY

A Presentation with Local Author Katy M. Tahja

What was Winston Churchill doing in Willits in 1929? Why do we have white deer here? What do potato chips and Laura Scudder have to do with history here? Which Miss America was born here and what special skill did she have? Why did a local newspaper headline the phrase “Private Parts in Public Places?” Join us at the Ukiah Branch Library on Saturday, May 3rd at 2 pm for an informative & fun presentation with local author Katy Tahja!

Katy Tahja is a retired librarian and author who lives out in the woods in Comptche. She is a docent at the Kelley House Museum in Mendocino. A professional storyteller, she portrays several figures out of history and always has a good folktale to share. A resident of the county for fifty years, living with three generations on a ranch owned by her husband's family of 100 years, she enjoys collecting local history. On her wild side she’s been going to the Burning Man gathering in the Nevada desert for more than a decade…but that is a whole other story.

This program is sponsored by Mendocino County Library and the generous contributions from Ukiah Valley Friends of the Library. Please contact the Ukiah Branch Library at 707-463-4490 or carrm@mendocinocounty.gov for more information.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley USD Community,

As a newcomer to AVUSD this year, I have been so impressed by the dedication of our little community to the success of our students. Our local business, parents, alumni, and staff are unmatched! Our community does not just give lip service to supporting local education, they show up with actions, involvement, and even financial support. Senior Awards Night was the crowning glory to a year of amazing support from our community groups, who showed up for our kids with donations totaling over $350,000.00. With a small graduating class of 28, simply does not happen anywhere else!

Our graduates are well prepared for the future, whether they plan to attend community college, a 4-year university, or one of the excellent trade schools available. They are ready to fly, and the funds provided by our donors will help to make their dreams attainable.

Anderson Valley USD is deeply grateful to our donors, including Lions Club, Yorkvillle Community Benefits Organization, Anderson Valley Garage, AV Sports Boosters, Independent Career Women, The Unity Club, Miner-Anderson Scholarships, Anderson Valley Arts Association, American Legion, AV California Schools Education Association, AV Teachers Association, Michael Shapiro Business Scholarship, Cheri Fish Memorial Scholarship, William W. Sterling Memorial Scholarship, AV Wine Growers Scholarship, and the Anderson Valley Education Foundation.

Special thanks, also, to the parents who have raised and supported these students from Kindergarten through their newfound adulthood. They are incredible people. You are heroes and your children will change the world for the better. Thank you for providing the foundation, and congratulations on a job well done!

Upcoming Events!

April 22-May 9 - CAASPP Testing at AVES (3rd-6th)

April 26, Prom at the Fairgrounds

May 5, AVES TK-3 trips to the Wildflower Show

May 5-9, 2025 teacher appreciation week

May 12-16 - CAASPP Testing at AV Jr/Sr High

May 15 - Agriculture Day at AVES

May 13, Board Meeting Ribbon Cutting Event

May 20, 225 Sports awards dinner

May 22-26, 2025 Senior trip

May 22, 5:30 AVES Open House

May 26, 2025 no school

May 28, 2025 FFA Drive thru dinner

May 30, Peachland Graduation

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 11, 8th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

College Day TBD

6th to 7th Orientation: date TBD

Thank you to our Community Schools Coordinator, Nat Corey-Moran, for the updates below. (Fliers for the first two events have been sent out previously and are available in school offices.)

Day of The Child

Day of the Child celebrations are on Sunday, May 4 at the Anderson Valley Elementary School. The event will be from 1:00-3:00, with a potluck lunch with handmade tortillas starting at 12:00. Kids games, face painting, a volleyball game, family art projects and community organizations such as the library, fire department and Migrant Education. There will also be a salsa competition, bring your best recipes. Join us to celebrate our children together!

Boontling Classic

The 40th annual Boontling Classic 5K run/walk is on Sunday, May 4 at 10:00, starting on Anderson Valley Way right in front of AV Elementary. Join us for this fun and healthy community event!

Pomo Partnerships Assembly

Please join us for our Pomo Partnerships assemblies on Friday, May 2 (8:30-9:20 at the AVHS Gym, 12:45-1:20 at AVES on the Old District Office lawn.) There will be a presentation by Progressive Tribal Alliance about Pomo culture and history and traditional dancers as well. Parents and families are welcome, please sign in at the office when you arrive on campus.

Anderson Valley Elementary Family Work Party, Saturday, May 17, 9:00-1:00.

Please save the date and join us to help make our school even more beautiful. Weeding, pruning, planting, and other landscaping jobs are planned and your participation is welcomed and encouraged. More details coming out soon, please contact Nat Corey-Moran ((707) 354-3330 for more information.

Important Information

CAASPP Testing Is Important!

CAASPP Schedules

AVES: April 22-May 9

AV Jr/Sr High: May 12-16

Please make every effort to have your child be present at school on these dates, as make-up testing is not ideal; taking the test with their peers is the best way for your child to focus and show what they know. These scores will be used to identify students who need extra support courses in 25-26. Strong scores may also identify your child for additional, challenging coursework.

While no single test defines a student, we encourage all students to give their best effort so that we have accurate information to guide their academic journey. With your continued support at home, we can use this data to ensure every student receives the opportunities and challenges they need to thrive. Please ensure your child is at school, well rested, and ready to do their best during the CAASPP tests.

Vacancy on the Board of Trustees

Saoirse Byrne has resigned from the Board due challenges around scheduling conflicts. We in AVUSD are deeply grateful to Saoirse for her leadership on the board. She has kept the importance of outdoor instruction and the building of creativity and free expression at the forefront of our conversations. Her passion for student learning and her fresh perspective have been a great benefit to the district.

If you or someone you know might be interested in joining the Board of Trustees, please review this Board of Trustees Vacancy document and let us know!

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided

(bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities.

(More info coming soon.)

Sr High School provide credit recovery opportunities

(More info coming soon.)