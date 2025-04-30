Hopeful Signs

Are you ready for some hopeful news?

“Hundreds of military children who are students at Defense Department schools across the globe walked out of class Thursday to protest book bans, curriculum changes and restrictions on extracurricular activities that have resulted from the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity.” Rebecca Kheel and Thomas Novelly posted on Military.com April 10, “The walkouts, which included about a dozen schools on U.S. military bases in Europe, Asia and at least one stateside, represent the biggest collective action military children have taken since the start of the Trump administration to demand a voice in their own education after similar, smaller-scale walkouts in February and March.”

The grown-ups haven’t been moved to protest. “Books on the Holocaust, histories of feminism, civil rights and racism, and Maya Angelou’s famous autobiography, ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,’ were among the nearly 400 volumes removed from the U.S. Naval Academy’s library this week after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s office ordered the school to get rid of ones that promote diversity, equity and inclusion… The move marks another step in the Trump administration’s far-reaching effort to purge so-called DEI content from federal agencies, including policies, programs, online and social media postings and curriculum at schools.”

In a follow-up story April 16 Rebecca Kheel reported that “the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday evening against the Department of Defense Education Activity (sic) and the Pentagon on behalf of 12 students in pre-K through 11th grade from six military families who attend schools on bases in Virginia, Kentucky, Italy and Japan.”

Once upon a time I would have been glad to learn that the ACLU was filing suit on behalf of the student protesters. But now I’m wary of what role these helping professionals will actually play. Years ago I watched them help the Soros-funded professionals usurp leadership of the medical marijuana movement from grassroots activists in San Francisco. Will ACLU lawyers advise the rebellious students how to “frame their message”? Will the grassroots leaders feel supported or eclipsed?

Thanks, Tulsi

NY Times headline 4/15/25: “Trump Waved Off Israeli Strike After Divisions Emerged in His Administration.” Deep into the story we learn who urged restraint: “In a meeting this month — one of several discussions about the Israeli plan — Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, presented a new intelligence assessment that said the buildup of American weaponry could potentially spark a wider conflict with Iran that the United States did not want.

“A range of officials echoed Ms. Gabbard’s concerns in the various meetings. Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth; and Vice President JD Vance all voiced doubts about the attack.” (These wee little splits among our rulers expose the ground below, allowing plans to grow.)

Reassignment

Last week, Military.com broke a story that led to the prompt firing of Col. Susan Meyers, the Space Force commander in charge of “our” military base in Greenland. When JD Vance made his brief visit in late March, he disrespected Denmark directly in a speech: “You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” said the veep. “You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

Greenland is a Danish protectorate, and seven percent of the population are Danish-born. (Almost everybody else is Inuit and mixed race.) President Trump has announced “our” intention to own it. Some 150 US airmen and Guardians are stationed at Pituffik Space Base, along with Danish, Canadian and Greenlander civilians. Col. Meyers was attempting damage control when she emailed Pituffik personnel that Vance’s comments “are not reflective” of the Base’s values. “I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly –together,” she proclaimed.

Col. Meyers lost her command of Pituffik the day after Military.com posted an item about her internationalist email. Sen Erich Schmitt, R-Mo., an obvious opportunist, demanded an investigation by the Air Force Secretary. The chief Pentagon spokesperson said, “Actions to undermine the chain of command or subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated by the Department of Defense.”

Unneeded Research

It’s good that Harvard is standing up to Project 2025, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that a lot of useless research is being conducted there. A recent issue of the British Medical Journal featured a paper with 24 authors. The lead author summarized their conclusions: “Dementia, stroke, and late-life depression are connected and intertwined, so if you develop one of them, there’s a substantial chance you may develop another one in the future.” So said Jasper Senff, postdoctoral fellow at the Singh Lab at the Brain Care Labs at Mass General Hospital and at Harvard Medical School.

Well, duh! Isn’t it obvious that losing your marbles or being paralyzed will bring you down, man? The absurd research was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

At the height of the AIDS epidemic, an email was sent out by the UCSF News Services Department, announcing the award of a $1.5 million federal grant to a group at SF General Hospital. Well-respected Molly Cook, MD, was involved. The study would determine which of the various services available to AIDS patients in San Francisco were most effective. Cook et al had about a year to do the research. I remember thinking it could be done with one visit to Dennis Peron. Looking back… I must be the only journalist who ever interviewed Dr. Molly Cook and Dr. Molly Fry!