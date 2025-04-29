Announcements 4/29/2025

MARY LAURA HOLLIFIELD

Mary Laura Hollifield, age 79, of Caddo Gap, passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

She was born on March 11, 1946, in Hot Springs. She was the daughter of Burnett Price and Ella Miller Price. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dennis Hollified; her daughter, Denise Baker; and her two brothers, Clovis Price and Jerry Price.

Mary married the love of her life, Dennis, on June 1, 1963. She loved cooking for her family, gardening flowers, and most of all she loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at Alltell, Caddo First National Bank, and Kirby School District. Mary lit up a room wherever she was and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Melanie Hollified of Hopper; her four grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly (Baker) and Jacob Leigh, Kevin and Erika Baker, Emily (Hollifield) and Mitchell Williams, and Jesse Hollifield; her five great-grandchildren, Jerry Leigh, Gus Leigh, Cooper Baker, Kasey Baker, and Tinlee Williams; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of wonderful friends.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Price, Mike Price, Devin Deaton, Tracy Deaton, Rodney Standridge, and Neal Price.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to services on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel- Glenwood.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Smith Family Funeral Home Chapel- Glenwood with Harold Vaughan officiating.

Interment will be held at Hopper Cemetery.

Guest registry can be found at www.smithfamilycares.com

DR. ONIS WILLIAM PEEBLES

Dr. Onis William Peebles 83 of Elkland, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield Missouri.

Onis was born in Springfield, Missouri and grew up in the Willard area, where he attended High School. Onis attended the University of Missouri in Columbia, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree. After completing his undergraduate studies, Onis was accepted into the University of Missouri School of Medicine, where he obtained his Doctor of Medicine. After Medical School, he completed residency at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California specializing in Psychiatry.

After residency, Onis stayed in California and became the director of the adolescent program at Mendocino State Hospital until the facility closed in the 1970’s. Onis then attended Stanford University for specialty training before returning to practice Psychiatry in Chico, before returning to the Ukiah, California area. There his practice included work for the Mendocino County Court and for the Psychiatric Healthcare Facility in Ukiah until his retirement.

After retirement, Onis moved t Elkland, Missouri with his loving wife Carolyn. Onis loved being outdoors, and spent time in Missouri enjoying nature, observing the animals and walking through his land. He especially loved the many trees on his property, which provided habitat for many birds and other wildlife.

Onis is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Jeanne, 3 sisters, 3 nephews and several cousins.

WILDFLOWER SHOW 2025

by Miriam Martinez

Have you seen those colorful signs around Anderson Valley? Yes, it's time for the A.V. Unity Club's Annual Wildflower Show. From May 3rd to May 4th the doors of June Hall in the Fairgrounds at Boonville will be open from 10 to 4 for visitors to come see the Mendocino County Wildflowers on display. Admission is Free

You can purchase plants, many of which are pollinator, butterfly or hummingbird hosts. Bring a plant in for identification. Talk with the folks with the California Native Plants Society. Learn about ticks and Lyme disease. Kick back and have a cup of tea or a bite to eat. View the highschool students Art Exhibit. Best of all, stroll through the displays of the many families of Wildflowers.

Saturday, we have 2 special events. First, the Community Lending Library will be open extra hours (from 10 to 4) and will be having a book sale. Usually books are $1 each for hardbound and 2 for $1 for paperbacks. Saturday May 3rd you get a full bag of books for only $5. Second, a talk on "Sudden Oak Death" will be presented at 2:00. You don't want to miss either event.

Both days there will be Silent Auctions of select items from local merchants, vintners, and artisans. Make a bid and gift yourself with dinner, wine, a tour, tasting, or a basket of fun around your cabin in the woods.

Proceeds from the Wildflower Show go to scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and other community projects sponsored by the Unity Club. Beautify your home, host pollinators, and contribute to scholarships; you can't do better than that.

Anderson Valley welcomes you to the Fairgrounds in Boonville for the A.V. Unity Club's Annual Wildflower Show May 3rd & 4th from 10 to 4. Admission is Free

UNITY CLUB NEWS

by Miriam Martinez

Never fear, flower collectors, the Unity Club Meeting isn't until after the Wildflower Show. Our Annual Funny Money Auction will be held on May the 8th at 1:30.

What!? You don't have any Funny Money? Neither do I, but we will have a fists full of Money ðŸ¤‘ when we arrive at the meeting.

Remember those sweet gifts you got, that you will never use; and they're too good to give to Paul Bunyan or the Hospice Thrift? Bring them to the Funny Money Auction. If you have plant starts that didn't make it to the Wildflower Show, bring them too. We are going to have a hot time and the bidding will be brutal. All in fun, come to the Unity Club May 8th Funny Money Auction at 1:30 in the Dining Room, Fairgrounds.

ANOTHER BIG SCAM AIMED AT PACIFIC.NET EMAIL

AVA News Service

A friend recently succumbed to the latest scam going around to email users of @pacific.net. Titled “Migrating to the New Webmail Service” or similar, it claims you need to click on a button within the message to “sync your email and prevent losing data.” This is a scam that results in your system being hacked. My friend realized immediately they had made a big mistake, but it was too late. They have spent the last several weeks having all their credit cards reissued, changing passwords on all accounts, and recovering frequent flyer miles that were stolen within a day of the fatal click.

As Pacific.net does not have a public function that allows you to change your account password, you will have to abandon your @pacific.net email and start another email account elsewhere and notify all your contacts of the new address. Repeated attempts to contact @pacific have gone unanswered. Could be their systems are being overwhelmed by the hack.

If you have made the mistake of clicking on the button, the first thing you need to do is contact the big three credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion) and freeze your credit. This means the credit bureaus will contact you first if a hacker tries to open new credit lines in your name. Of course, you cannot use your compromised email account as the contact point as the alert will just go to the hackers!

Here is the message, which you should delete immediately without opening. The return path on one I received recently was conchetta at metrocast dot net.

Hello Pacific Internet Users, We are migrating to a new webmail system to enhance your email experience. To sync your email and prevent losing your data, please log in to the new system by clicking the button below. Log in to New Webmail https://pacific114net.weebly.com/ Our priority is always your security and privacy, and we are committed to making this as smooth as possible. Just to let you know, replies sent to this email cannot be answered. © 2024 Pacific.net http://pacific.net/ All Rights Reserved Solution Specialist

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley USD Families,

We hope that you were able to gather with family and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend! Happy Easter to those who celebrate it!

As a reminder, there will be no school on April 21, which is a Professional Development Day for our teachers. They will be working and planning all day!

Our calendars are getting busy during this gorgeous and eventful time of year. Additional events have been added to the list below; please check it and make note of events that you and your family plan to attend! We hope to see many, many parents and community members at Day of the Child and all our upcoming celebrations, promotions, and graduations. What a great time to celebrate our kids!

Upcoming Events

We are in the midst of enjoying Spring activities and there is still a lot to do as we head toward the end of the school year! Please mark your calendars for these upcoming events; we will continue to keep you posted about new ones.

April 21 - No School For Students (PD Day)

April 22-May 9 - CAASPP Testing at AVES (3rd-6th)

April 22, 6:00-8:00 Awards Night at AVHS

May 5, AVES TK-3 trips to the Wildflower Show

May 12-16 - CAASPP Testing at AV Jr/Sr High

May 13, Board Meeting Ribbon Cutting Event

May 22, 5:30 AVES Open House

May 30, Peachland Graduation

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 11, 8th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

CAASPP Testing Is Important!

CAASPP Schedules

AVES: April 22-May 9

AV Jr/Sr High: May 12-16

Please make every effort to have your child be present at school on these dates, as make-up testing is not ideal; taking the test with their peers is the best way for your child to focus and show what they know. These scores will be used to identify students who need extra support courses in 25-26. Strong scores may also identify your child for additional, challenging coursework.

While no single test defines a student, we encourage all students to give their best effort so that we have accurate information to guide their academic journey. With your continued support at home, we can use this data to ensure every student receives the opportunities and challenges they need to thrive. Please ensure your child is at school, well rested, and ready to do their best during the CAASPP tests.

Exciting Construction News!

The new track at AVHS is going to happen! We are thrilled to announce that we received a strong bid within our budget. Cupples construction came in as our lowest bidder for the track at approximately $3,145,000. We are already working with Cupples for the AVHS project and soon the AVES kitchen, ans we are happy to continue working with them! The field will be natural, rather than synthetic. This was the key factor that allowed us to get to a price within the Caltrans Clean California grant budget. We are so excited for our athletes! We will keep you posted on progress, including a groundbreaking to happen before summer!

The ribbon cutting for the AVHS project will be May 13, during the school board meeting. We changed this date to align with the board meeting; this is the FINAL date! We look forward to showing school board and community members around our beautiful new classrooms in the main wing, and also the gorgeous Science rooms that are nearly complete! Many thanks to the community for voting Yes on Measure M; it is those funds that have paid for this project.

The AVHS Science Rooms with tables and counters are nearly complete!

The gym is still under consideration by DSA but we are moving forward with plans while we wait for information about funding! We anticipate renovating our current gym. This allows us to keep the gym at its current, large size and in its current location. This decision is in line with feedback from Mr. Toohey and Mr. McNerney, our athletes, alumni, and our community. Stay tuned!

Academic Talent Search

Many thanks to Nat Corey-Moran for coordinating with Sonoma State to bring the Academic Talent Search (ATS) presentation to AVHS last night! ATS offers a variety of high quality free services and supports including guidance counseling, college tours, and application assistance. If you missed the presentation, it is not too late for your student to join! If you have any questions, please contact Nat Corey-Moran (email: natcomo@avpanthers.org, phone/text: (707) 354-3330).

Vacancy on the Board of Trustees

Saoirse Byrne has resigned from the Board due challenges around scheduling conflicts. We in AVUSD are deeply grateful to Saoirse for her leadership on the board. She has kept the importance of outdoor instruction and the building of creativity and free expression at the forefront of our conversations. Her passion for student learning and her fresh perspective have been a great benefit to the district.

If you or someone you know might be interested in joining the Board of Trustees, please review this Board of Trustees Vacancy document and let us know!

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided (bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities. (More info coming soon.)

Sr High School provide credit recovery opportunities. (More info coming soon.)

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Mendocino County Office of Education: Immigration Resource Page

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights” (English | Spanish | Additional Languages)

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet Superintendent, Anderson Valley Unified School District klarson@avpanthers.org

AV BEERFEST 2025

Beer, Glorious Beer

An epic line-up awaits: Russian River, Stumptown, Almanac, and so many more – enough breweries and cideries to satisfy everyone.

A Most Excellent Soundtrack

Get ready to groove with Rising Signs, Blue Luke, the Adam Manus Band, and the Mark Weston Band – good vibes and better tunes all day long.

Fuel For The Journey

Stay fueled with local legends: Fairall’s Farm, Slam Dunk Pizza, Spiro’s Gyros, Dutch Girl Desserts, Reggae Rasta, Curry Xpress, The Alley Grill, and Turtle Island Tacos.

So don your best bathrobe, grab your crew, and let the good times roll.

This Beer Fest really ties the year together.

UKIAH HOSPICE IS STILL IN BUSINESS

After receiving many phone calls of, “Is it true? Is Hospice of Ukiah closed?”

The short answer is, “No!”

Briefly: Hospice of Ukiah was created over 40 years ago by Dr. Robert Werra to provide hospice care to the Mendocino County community without charging anything for it. As the years went on, it seemed like a good idea to open a thrift shop to help the families with the possessions of their loved ones that the family wasn’t keeping. And low and behold the Thrift and Gift was opened.

The Thrift and Gift was not the initial reason for Hospice of Ukiah but quickly became an Ukiah staple. The building Thrift and Gift was renting was sold in late 2024, and the local hospice group moved out at the end of February 2025.

Without a thrift store location, being able to loan out equipment became a liability, so the Board of Directors decided it was the right business decision to end that service.

“Hospice of Ukiah, as it was initially incarnated, is still here: The nurses, assistants, social workers, and chaplain, are all in the building: 620 S. Dora Street, Suite 101. And with the continued support of our donors, we will continue to provide services to our community,” explained Brian Locatelli, Vice President of the Hospice of Ukiah Board of Directors.

“We appreciate the years of support and plan to re-open a thrift shop when we find the right space,” explained Diane Hunt LVN, Clinical Supervisor.

“Our mission is to continue supporting clients and families for end of life and palliative care,” she added.

If you still have questions or concerns, please give Office Manager Kim Shepard a call at (707) 462-4038, and she will do her best to answer or address any questions or concerns.Hospice care is a specialized type of care focused on providing comfort and support for people with a terminal illness, typically with a prognosis of six months or less to live if the illness runs its natural course. It aims to improve quality of life by managing pain and symptoms, and offering emotional, psychological, and spiritual support to both the patient and their family.

(L-R): Brandan Moroni LVN, nurse coordinator; Diane Hunt LVN, Clinical Supervisor; Teresa Etter LVN, nurse coordinator; Hope Moroni RN, MSN, nurse coordinator; Shelley Stickles LVN, nurse coordinator; Ashley Crippes CNA, nursing assistant. (Photo by Kim Shepard, Ukiah Hospice Office Manager)

Personnel: Care Team for Hospice of Ukiah: Diane Hunt, LVN; Clinical Supervisor, Susan Bridge-Mount, LMFT; Social Worker, A.V., Ashley Crippes, CNA; Nursing Assistant, Teresa Etter, LVN; Nurse Coordinator, Kay Lieberknecht; Chaplain, Grief Counselor, Brandan Moroni, LVN; Nurse Coordinator, Hope Moroni, RN; Nurse Coordinator (Per Diem), Judy Nelson, RN; Nurse Coordinator, A.V., Cristina Simpson, MSW; Social Worker, Shelley Stickels, LVN; Nurse Coordinator. Volunteer Medical Advisors: Dr. Joann Rosenfeld, Dr. Jay Joseph.

Hospice of Ukiah Board of Directors: Kimberly Smith – President, Brian Locatelli; Vice President, Dr. Jay Joseph; Treasurer, Susan Bridge-Mount; Secretary, Mark Davis, and Kerry Randall.

(Carole Hester)

PINOT FAIR FAN VOLUNTEERS WANTED

Hi Fair Fans!

Our fair will be the Pinot Noir Fest beneficiary this year but we need volunteers to help! The fair grounds are desperately in need of funds to address deferred maintenance issues, so this opportunity is a real blessing! (The volunteers will be able to attend the Fest before or after they help)

Here are the available shifts and the online link to sign up as well as a link below!

May 15th Thursday Fairgrounds set up: 2 - 4 volunteers needed Start time will be determined later, but probably around 10am - 1pm. I will update with times as soon as we plan it.

This is to set up the tables and chairs, staging the area for the conference. This is a small affair and significantly scaled back from years prior.

May 17th Saturday 11am - 3pm: 2 volunteers needed for trash management - this does not entail picking up garbage, it is a supervisory position that I need someone responsible for (optimally 2 people relieving each other). We have rented the large trash containers. Someone needs to be posted in front of the containers at all times to make sure the trash is sorted properly and that the recycling is broken down to fit as much in as possible. If you have 2 team members that can switch off, both people will be able to enjoy Pinot Fest, too.

May 17th Saturday - 1pm - 4pm: 4 Volunteers needed for the first 2 hours of this shift to help with maintaining the festival tasks, empty spittoons, fill water pitchers, pass out cookies, take trash bags to the containers. There will also be an hour of clean up (see below). Volunteers are welcome to come early to enjoy the festival, and will have some time during their shift to participate.

May 17th Saturday - 3pm - 5pm: 2 Volunteers needed to clean up, washing spittoons, water carafes, breaking down tables and chairs, putting dirty linens in bags, gathering AVWA signs. Anyone can help with this, teenagers, etc…

If any of you/and friends, are interested in general volunteering and want to attend the Vineyard Seminar, BBQ, or the Grand Tasting, please send them this:

2025 Pinot Fest Sign Up Form Click Here

For a synopsis of the events and times, 2025 AVWA Pinot Fest click here

Thanks and take care,

Donna Pierson-Pugh for The Boonville Fair Boosters