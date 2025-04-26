Perilous Times?

History tells us that one of the few times somebody actually successfully brought corporate monopolies to heel, it was President Teddy Roosevelt.

At the turn of the 19th to the 20th century, the ol’ Roughrider rode roughshod over John D. Rockefeller in the Standard Oil antitrust case that defined — for a while anyway — just how big and powerful one company should be. Since then, anti-trust action has become a quaint, nearly extinct governmental power seldom exercised to prevent the rigging of the marketplace. After all, the global marketplace requires global-sized “competitors.” And Globalism finds Republicans and Democrats joined at the hip in their rabid support for a new world order where workers, small business operators, and the middle class are all listed on the economic extinction list.

At one time, anti-trust legislation and enforcement was one of the main planks in the platforms of both political parties. U.S. anti-trust law is found in the Big Three of the Sherman Antitrust Act, the Federal Trade Commission Act, and the Clayton Antitrust Act.

Today we live in a world dominated by folks known as One-Percenters who preside over an economic system called Globalism.

In fact, currently our country has the world’s wealthiest man apparently sharing the helm of the government with the President of the United States.

There’s an old saying about the more things change, the more everything remains the same.

It’s another way to say we’re just running in place.

What in the hell is going on?

Isn’t it amazing? Just back in the early to mid-1900s, we had people in public office who understood how government should work. TR was a Republican, his cousin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, was a Democrat. They both set this country back on course in perilous economic times. Times that were certainly as perilous then as they are now.

It can be argued that TR and then FDR, 30 years later, saved capitalism from self-destruction. The former broke up the monopolies that were strangling the country’s life breath; the latter glued back together the shattered pieces of a country depressed in spirit and economy, and later would lead the nation to victory in a world war.

It’s been said that FDR lifted himself from a wheelchair to lift a nation from its knees.

One of my boyhood idols was Bill Bradley, a celebrated collegiate and professional basketball player and former Rhodes scholar, who once had been hailed as an emerging star in the Democratic Party who twice ran for President.

First elected to the Senate in 1978, he emerged as the leader on a major issue only a few times—most notably in shaping the 1986 tax reform bill. In his first two terms, he tended to focus on one issue at a time—whether it was tax policy or relations with the former Soviet Union. After almost losing his seat in 1990, however, he broadened his strategy to encompass more issues—most notably race relations and the economic troubles of the middle class and the poor.

In 1996, he denounced politics in America as “broken,” then announced he would step down at the end of his third term in 1997.

“We live in a time when, on a basic level, politics is broken,” Bradley explained. “In growing numbers, people have lost faith in the political process and don’t see how it can help their threatened circumstances.”

He went onto say, “The political debate has settled into two familiar ruts. The Republicans are infatuated with the ‘magic’ of the private sector and reflexively criticize government as the enemy of freedom, and the Democrats distrust the market, preach government as the answer to our problems and prefer the bureaucrat they know to the consumer they can’t control.”

Republican Teddy Roosevelt summed it up succinctly:

“…Our government, national and state, must be freed from the sinister influence or control of special interests. Exactly as the special interests of cotton and slavery threatened our political integrity before the Civil War, so now the great special business interests too often control and corrupt the men and methods of government for their own profit. We must drive the special interests out of politics. That is one of our tasks today … The citizens of the United States must effectively control the mighty commercial forces which they have themselves called into being. There can be no effective control of corporations while their political activity remains. To put an end to it will be neither a short nor an easy task, but it can be done.”

It kind of makes you both sad and angry that politics are now so damn broke.

Maybe what is needed today is not a reform of government.

Maybe all we need to do is to return to a government that was reformed a long time ago.

That would qualify nowadays as a welcome revolution.

