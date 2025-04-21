Announcements 4/21/2025

WILDFLOWER SHOW 2025

by Miriam Martinez

Have you seen those colorful signs around Anderson Valley? Yes, it's time for the AV Unity Club's Annual Wildflower Show. From May 3rd to May 4th the doors of June Hall at the Fairgrounds in Boonville will be open from 10 to 4 for visitors to come see the Mendocino County Wildflowers on display. Admission is Free!

You can purchase plants, many of which are pollinator, butterfly or hummingbird hosts. Bring a plant in for identification. Talk with the folks with the California Native Plants Society. Learn about ticks and Lyme disease. Kick back and have a cup of tea or a bite to eat. View the high school students’ Art Exhibit. Best of all, stroll through the displays of the many families of Wildflowers.

Saturday, we have two special events. First, the Community Lending Library will be open extra hours (from 10 to 4) and will be having a book sale. Usually books are $1 each for hardbound and 2 for $1 for paperbacks. Saturday May 3rd you get a full bag of books for only $5. Second, a talk on “Sudden Oak Death” will be presented at 2:00. You don't want to miss either event.

Both days there will be Silent Auctions of select items from local merchants, vintners, and artisans. Make a bid and gift yourself with dinner, wine, a tour, tasting, or a basket of fun around your cabin in the woods.

Proceeds from the Wildflower Show go to scholarships for graduating high school seniors, and other community projects sponsored by the Unity Club. Beautify your home, host pollinators, and contribute to scholarships; you can't do better than that.

Anderson Valley welcomes you to the Fairgrounds in Boonville for the AV Unity Club's Annual Wildflower Show May 3rd & 4th from 10 to 4. Admission is Free.

THE 40th ANNUAL BOONTLING CLASSIC 5K FOOTRACE IS LESS THAN THREE WEEKS AWAY!

Come join us for a great day of racing with your community on Sunday, May 4th, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the Anderson Valley Elementary School in Boonville. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate!

Like last year, ribbons will be given to the top three finishers in each of the ten age divisions, as well as plaques for the top man/woman/non-binary finishers.

We will have paletas from Corazón Purépecha in Ukiah as well as a post-race drawing with awesome prizes generously donated by local Anderson Valley businesses!!! All proceeds will go to the Anderson Valley Food Bank in Boonville, CA.

We are also offering awesome, locally printed-shirts. Attached below is the design for this year’s t-shirt!

You can sign-up ahead of time at this link: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Boonville/BoontlingClassic

OR register the morning of the race, starting at 8:30 a.m.

We hope to see you all for an awesome day of running in scenic Anderson Valley!

BETH’S PORCH

by Rod Balson

I sit and watch the world go by from Beth’s front porch. I see the horses grazing in the fields of green and feel the warmth of the sun as it peeks from behind the clouds. The cries of the crows in the distance are interrupted by the harsh guttural sound of someone starting their lawnmower. It seems to blend in with the sound of spring. The grass is so green this time of year — quite a contrast from the summer months.

From my vista the daffodils dance in the breeze, keeping time with the wind. The air smells so fresh and clean, intertwined with the fragrance of newly budding fauna. As I look to the east, the hills are sparsely speckled with oak trees. To the south and west the redwoods and firs grow from the ridgetops to the valley floor.

I hear the honking of geese, but I don’t see them. Then all of a sudden there they were, coming from the south in a perfect V-formation. The crows must also hear them as they themselves are growing louder and more excited. I haven’t seen this many geese around here since the mid-70s. There must be 600 or 700 birds. Then came another flock with double the number of birds, flying much lower. The geese continued to fly over for at least a half an hour. As I scanned the skies, I thought of the beauty of this day. Spring is here and it’s a sensual delight.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley USD Families,

Spring excitement is in the air; the sun is out and it feels like summer is on the horizon! Many of our Seniors have received college admissions offers and they are making their choices now. They are looking toward the future! Please remind these students that they need to keep their grades up too: most college admissions decisions require the student to maintain good grades all the way to the end of senior year.

Coming to school and working hard helps kids learn, even for our smallest students. Did you know that a few days of absence can cause a student to miss new learning and new skills? It can be very difficult to catch up after missed days. Getting good grades is also important for participation in sports. Remind your athletes to keep their eyes on the prize!

We are proud of ALL our students for balancing their enthusiasm for being outdoors with the responsibilities of school. Please encourage your child to continue to stay focused and to avoid taking days off during the school week, unless they are truly ill.

Thank you for supporting your child by sending them to school every day with high expectations. It will pay off!

Memorial Assembly at AVHS

Students and staff have organized a memorial assembly to honor our beloved student, Yeanette Guadalupe Camarillo Balandran. There is also a beautiful ofrenda in the hallway by the office that was decorated by students and staff. Yeanette is deeply missed and will always be remembered at our school and in our community.

The assembly will be this Wednesday, April 16, 11:25-11:50. All AVHS students will attend and AV Jr High students who knew Yeanette are welcome to attend as well, as are any community members who would like to come to honor her memory. Yeanette will never be forgotten.

Upcoming Events - Mark your Calendars!

We are in the midst of enjoying Spring activities and there is still a lot to do as we head toward the end of the school year! Please mark your calendars for these upcoming events; we will continue to keep you posted about new ones.

April 17, 5:00-6:00 p.m. Academic Talent Search at AVHS

April 21-May 9 - CAASPP Testing at AVES (3rd-6th)

April 22, 6:00-8:00 Awards Night at AVHS

May 12-16 - CAASPP Testing at AV Jr/Sr High

May 30, Peachland Graduation

June 5, FFA Awards Night at AVHS

June 10, 6th Grade Promotion

June 12, High School Graduation at AVHS

CAASPP Testing Is Important!

We in AVUSD want to emphasize the importance of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), which includes not only the English Language Arts and Mathematics assessments but also the California Science Test (CAST). These assessments are essential tools that help us measure how well students are understanding grade-level standards and applying critical thinking skills across subjects. The results provide us with a clearer picture of student achievement and allow us to identify where additional support or enrichment may be needed.

In our district, we will be closely reviewing CAASPP and CAST scores to help target resources and interventions to students who need them. These scores may also influence course placement, including access to advanced or specialized programs. While no single test defines a student, we encourage all students to give their best effort so that we have accurate information to guide their academic journey. With your continued support at home, we can use this data to ensure every student receives the opportunities and challenges they need to thrive. Please ensure your child is at school, well rested, and ready to do their best during the CAASPP tests.

Thank you, Anderson Valley Education Foundation (AVEF)!

Did you know that the AVEF has donated $1.4 MILLION dollars to Anderson Valley scholars since the organization started in 1999? I had the pleasure of attending their fundraising supper on Sunday and had the opportunity to meet the wonderful people who do so much for our kids. The AVEF offers grants, internships, fellowships, scholarships, and summer programs.

Internship applications are due to our school librarian, Ms. Tere, by April 18, 2025. Please check the https://www.andersonvalleyeducation.org/Home website for important information about internships and all the other opportunities the AVEF supports.

Sonoma State University: Academic Talent Search for Grades 6-11 THURSDAY at 5:00!

Please join us for an Academic Talent Search (ATS) presentation at the Anderson Valley High School cafeteria, 5:00-6:30 PM on Thursday, April 17. ATS has worked in our district for nearly a decade supporting students in the process of applying for and being accepted to college.

They offer a variety of high quality free services and supports including guidance counseling, college tours, and application assistance. We hope you can join us to learn more about their program and to complete an application so that your student(s) can join in their supports. If you have any questions, please contact Nat Corey-Moran (email: natcomo@avpanthers.org, phone/text: (707) 354-3330).

THANK YOU School Site Council, DELAC, and School Community!

We had a pretty good turnout at last week’s SSC/DELAC meeting. we were happy to get somewhere between 20-30 participants, including staff, students, and families. We finalized input and plans for 25-26 and enjoyed taco bar afterwards. We appreciate the time and commitment of all people who attended and shared their thoughts and perspectives. Your input matters!

Vacancy on the Board of Trustees

Saoirse Byrne has resigned from the Board due challenges around scheduling conflicts. We in AVUSD are deeply grateful to Saoirse for her leadership on the board. She has kept the importance of outdoor instruction and the building of creativity and free expression at the forefront of our conversations. Her passion for student learning and her fresh perspective have been a great benefit to the district.

If you or someone you know might be interested in joining the Board of Trustees, please review this Board of Trustees Vacancy document and let us know!

Summer School

Summer School will be June 23-July 22

8:30-12:30 / ASP 12:30-5:30 Transportation provided

(bus leaves for the day at 3:00 p.m.)

AVES will provide activities including sports, crafts, science, art, and field trips. Here is the AVES Summer School flier

AV Jr High will provide fun learning activities. (More info coming soon.)

Sr High School provide credit recovery opportunities. (More info coming soon.)

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Mendocino County Office of Education: Immigration Resource Page

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights” (English | Spanish | Additional Languages)

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,