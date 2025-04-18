Diocese Taking Bids On Historic Hopland Church

The Catholic Diocese of Santa Rosa is accepting bids for the landmark St. Francis Church in Hopland and surrounding mission property, according to an announcement by church officials this week.

Hopland Church (photo by Mike Geniella)

The possible purchase of the historic 127-year-old redwood clad structure was hailed Friday by residents and former church parish lay leaders who envision the iconic local structure being converted into a community center.

Vintner John Fetzer said Friday that he, Golden Pig owner Julie Golden, and others who either live or do business in Hopland are behind a fledgling drive to secure title to a beloved church where generations of local families have been baptized, married, and eulogized.

“I am one of the people behind that effort, and I welcome the opportunity to assist in opening negotiations with the diocese,” said Fetzer.

Fetzer said local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and specialty shops, need an event center. As important, said Fetzer, is a place where local families can celebrate special occasions, including anniversaries, birthdays, and weddings. Fetzer said art classes for kids, lecture space, and room for community discussions are other possible uses.

“We can return St. Francis to the center of our community,” said Fetzer.

Fetzer pledged to support the community drive. “I am asking everyone to join,” said Fetzer.

Loyal Catholic parishioners lost the church in 2020 when it was closed at the start of the Covid pandemic. Afterward, St. Francis was put on a list of church-owned properties to be considered for sale during the diocese’s bankruptcy proceedings.

Diocesan officials in December told church leaders in Ukiah that the Hopland church and the surrounding mission property would be sold.

No details, however, were provided nor any timeline set.

This week, however, the Rev. Peter Reddy, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Ukiah, informed local church leaders that the diocese is “now ready to take bids on the property and buildings that make up the St. Francis mission” in Hopland.

The St. Francis Guild last year abandoned its efforts to keep St. Francis operating as a viable church because it could not secure a priest for even monthly Masses.

The guild then voted to transfer remaining community-raised church operating funds to the Mendocino Community Foundation. The money is being held in trust for 18 months for earnings and then grants are to be awarded specifically to the Hopland community.

“I believe the needs of a community center meets the intent,” said Pat Hartley.

Hartley and husband Dr. Lawrence Hartley, Ukiah residents, steadfastly supported St. Francis as attendance dwindled, and the church’s fate became increasingly uncertain at the diocesan level.

Hartley said she believes the efforts of Fetzer, Golden, and others will quickly attract widespread community support.

“It is the best possible solution. We will certainly help in anyway we can,” said Hartley.

Fetzer said Hopland community group representatives will seek a meeting with diocesan representatives to learn what it will take to secure the church and property for a community center.

“Our intent is for negotiations to begin as soon as possible so we can make this happen,” said Fetzer.

Diocesan attorney Reed Moran, and the diocese’s Vicar General Moses Brown could not be reached Friday for comment on the local announcement that bids for St. Francis are now being accepted.

John Fetzer’s family winery was instrumental in the emergence of Mendocino County as a recognized grape growing region.

For decades Fetzer has been a supporter of St. Francis. He still places a holiday wreath on church doors, a tradition he continued even after St. Francis’ closure by the diocese.

“It is an iconic structure for anyone who has lived, worked or attended Mass in Hopland,” said Fetzer.

Katie Gibson married into a family that has been tied to St. Francis since the 1890s. Her wedding on New Year’s Eve 2019 to Dino Gibson, whose 19th century ancestors donated land where St. Francis stands, was the church’s last.

Gibson said she learned Friday the diocese was moving ahead with a sale.

Gibson applauded Golden, Fetzer and others in the local business community who immediately stepped up to support buying St. Francis, and converting the local landmark into a community center.

Gibson said Hopland residents need a place “to gather, to celebrate as a community, and to create a special place for the next generation. I will do whatever I can to make this happen.”