Divisive Water Politics

Gather around, time to spend a quick minute looking at a water resource issue that affects you whether you know it or not.

It’s a tortuously convoluted hot mess.

It, of course, is the 120-year-old PG&E Potter Valley Project (PVP), a combined operation that provided electrical energy, flood control, and water for consumers, including the agriculture sector.

Six years ago, PG&E announced it was going to abandon the corporate-owned PVP citing it was no longer operationally profitable. Attempts to sell the PVP on the open market resulted in no takers of the offer.

Since then PG&E has been processing the formal abandonment of its federal license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The question pending is who will take on operations, including infrastructure such as two dams (Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam) and a mile-long tunnel diverting Eel River water through Potter Valley and into the Russian River, which flows into Lake Mendocino.

There are now at least 20 different state agencies, local governments, joint power agencies, environmental/wildlife organizations, and other public interest groups, pushing their arguments and plans over the future of the PVP.

By far, the number one item garnering the most attention and vitriol revolves around the “decommissioning”, i.e., take down/removal of Scott Dam and Cape Horn Dam, and the related issue of what to do with the mile-long diversionary tunnel.

Arguments pro and con center on restoring the Eel River to its original flows, and the divisive politics of fishery sustainability versus human consumption and needs. In my opinion, it’s not an either/or question or debate, it’s an issue that must be re-framed into “how can we realistically do the most to accomplish both goals.” But that’s a discussion for another time.

Former county supervisor John Pinches, of Laytonville, sent me a letter he directed to Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster regarding this PVP controversy. The long-time supervisor was recognized and noted for his expertise in the budget process, transportation issues such as roads, bridges, and maintenance, and, of course, water affairs.

Here’s his thoughts on this water affair:

Felony Lake Theft Attention: Dave Eyster Mendocino County District Attorney My intent of this letter is to expose the largest theft in the history of Mendocino County, and to a lesser degree in Sonoma and Marin: The removal of Lake Pillsbury which is one of the largest freshwater lakes with a shoreline of 31 miles. The proposal by Dept of Fish & Wildlife, CalTrout, Humboldt County, Round Valley Indian Tribes and the Inland Power & Water Commission is criminal! In 1906 the tunnel for water diversion was built. This was before the first water right law in 1914. This clearly gives its ownership and control to Mendocino County. Round Valley Tribes are to collect $1 million dollars per year while taking the water from their relatives in Coyote Valley & Redwood Valley. If this proposal goes forward it can eliminate the water in Coyote Valley & Redwood Valley completely in dry years to include the water for Redwood Valley Fire Department. (Remember the large fire in Redwood Valley in 2017.) If CalTrout was so interested in the fisheries why don’t they stop the Tribes from completely netting the North Fork of the Eel when the salmon and steelhead are running? Also CalTrout has done nothing to place a single trout in the tributaries of the Eel which are many, Blue Rock Creek, Burger, Tin Cabin, Shell Rock, Bellsprings, Chamise Creek… just to name a few. Humboldt County’s position is to wipe out our water, but they have the Mad River dammed to create Ruth Lake. They are talking out of both sides of their mouth. Chuck Bonham, Director of Fish & Wildlife has stated in a February 16 in the SF Chronicle article, “We’ll protect water for 600,000 people in the Russian River Basin.” In fact this is a lie, actually in a dry year it will eliminate the water for 600,000 residents, businesses, farmers and fire protection. With PG&E their hydroelectric project at the base of the tunnel they should BUTT OUT. Why do they call it Inland Water & Power Commission? They don’t have anything to do with power. (Only in their meetings). Water running down hill is not a new concept. The Potter Valley Project is the most beneficial project in the history of our County. To tear down Scott Dam and eliminate Lake Pillsbury is criminal and needs to be investigated. Putting the water resources in jeopardy for 600,000 residents, businesses, farmers, and devastation to our region’s frail economy is clearly a huge crime. The Eel River had two hatcheries on it in the late 1800s so Fish & Wildlife policy not to integrate hatchery fish with natural strains is over 100 years too late. Mr. Eyster please take this issue serious as it is. For further facts please call me at (707) 216-1482 as I have lived in the Eel River watershed for 73 years. Actually, there are more salmon & steelhead this year than in over 30 years. Please don’t let a few special interests take down our most valuable resource. Scott Dam was built in 1920. If the dam is not safe then build a new one downstream with a state-of-the-art fish ladder, tearing out the water supply will not help the fish. The People of California recently passed a $15 billion bond issue for water projects with hardly any of that money used. Let’s keep the water and common sense flowing.

During his 12 years on the BOS, Pinches attempted a number of times to enlist his colleagues’ support for a plan to capture mid-county Eel River wintertime high flows that could be diverted for additional capacity either in existing reservoirs, temporary storage facilities or new reservoirs. His proposals never gained traction with the Board and were opposed by a number environmental groups.

