Announcements 2/7/2025

UNITY CLUB NEWS: Sheriff Kendall & FBI Agent Hawkins

by Miriam Martinez

Welcome Rain! It feels so good to these old bones to have the fog and rain return like a blanket. Those below freezing nights were challenging.

The February AV Unity Club Meeting will be held on the 6th and will be preceded by a Potluck luncheon at 12:30. The meeting will be held in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. Our Hostess crew will provide the Main dishes. They are Judy Nelson, Dode Robb, Miriam Martinez, and Mary Pat Palmer. So far we will have Vegetarian Chili, a Gluten Free Chicken dish, and a Casserole. Members are encouraged to bring a salad or dessert. Coffee, teas and lemonade will be served. If you care to, you may call Judy Nelson or Miriam Martinez to let us know what you plan to bring. You may also bring a friend or spouse, in keeping with tradition.

At 1:30 we will open the meeting and Welcome the Public to our Outstanding Program. It is an honor to have both the Mendocino County Sheriff, Matt Kendall, and FBI Agent Ann Trombetta Hawkins, Santa Rosa Office, in Boonville. They will present a program “Human Trafficking in Mendocino County” The program will have a brief Q & A period following. I wonder when we can expect a Resident Deputy Sheriff in Anderson Valley?

If you haven’t done so yet, please come prepared to pay your annual dues of $30. It breaks down like this: GFWC $15, CFWC $5, District $5, Unity Club $5. If you are unable to attend our Guest Luncheon, please mail your dues check to Jean CondÃ³n, treasurer.

Our Lending Library has a great selection of previously loved books for sale. I found ‘Woman Warrior’ by Maxine Hong Kingston for 50¢. I also found a murder mystery, hardbound, for only a $1. Our Librarian has new titles on the shelves just waiting for you to Check Them Out. The Library is located in the Home Arts Building and is open Tuesdays from 1 to 4 and Saturdays from 12:30 to 2:30.

Enjoy the pleasant rain. I hope to see you at our Guest Luncheon Potluck at 12:30 on February 6th.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

Anderson Valley USD supports its students and families! There has been a lot going on in the news and we want to assure you of every staff member’s commitment to the safety and confidentiality of the students we serve. Please read below for important updates.

District Updates…

We Value ALL Our Families: Immigration Support and Updates

As your Superintendent, I want to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status. In accordance with the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe, 457 U.S. 202 (1982), every child is entitled to equal access to public education, irrespective of their immigration status. To date, no immigration officers have been on any of our campuses.

To uphold our commitment, our district has established the following policies and procedures (also included in our attached letter to families):

Prohibition of Unauthorized Access by Immigration Enforcement:

In alignment with California Senate Bill 48 (SB 48), our district prohibits granting access to school grounds to any immigration enforcement agent without a valid judicial warrant or other legal grounds. This policy ensures that our campuses remain safe spaces for all students

Protection of Student Records:

Under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are obligated to protect the confidentiality of student education records. We will not release any student information to immigration authorities without prior written consent from the parent or guardian unless presented with a court order or subpoena. CSBA.org

Limitation on Inquiries Regarding Immigration Status:

Our staff will not inquire about a student's or their family's immigration status, nor will we require documentation that may expose such status. This practice aligns with guidance from the California Attorney General's Office, which advises schools to refrain from collecting information related to immigration status to ensure equal access to education. California DOJ

Response Protocol for Immigration Enforcement Requests:

In the event that an immigration enforcement agent requests access to a school site or student information, staff are instructed to refer the agent to the Superintendent's office. The Superintendent, in consultation with legal counsel, will review the request to ensure compliance with all applicable laws before any action is taken. We understand that recent changes in federal immigration enforcement policies may cause concern within our community. Notably, the rescission of the 2021 memorandum on "protected areas" has raised questions about the presence of immigration enforcement in schools. Please rest assured that our district remains steadfast in its dedication to protecting the rights and well-being of all students.

Please find links to additional information for families below:

Immigration and California Families: State Immigration Website

National Immigration Law Center: “Know Your Rights”

Welcome, Teachers from Chile!

We are thrilled to welcome two new teachers from Chile! They arrived in the USA on Friday and are working on their paperwork so they can be in classrooms soon.

Alvaro Gongora will be joining AVHS. Mr. Gongora joins us with several years experience teaching math. He has a passion for helping students learn rigorous concepts and is excited to join AVUSD!

Maria Nadia Ramirex Valencia will be joining AVES. She comes to us with several years experience teaching special education. She loves working with young children and can’t wait to meet our students and staff!

Please take a moment to welcome these awesome additions to our teaching staff. We are so fortunate to have them!

Murals at AVES

In order to ensure everyone’s thoughts have been considered as we take next steps with murals on the AVES campus, we are asking for your input!

Please take this survey to share your thoughts about murals on the AVES campus. The survey will be tabulated this MONDAY (Today), so be sure to take it if you have opinions about our murals.

Please consider attending our Mural Meeting at AVES, on February 6th at 4:00 p.m., (moved to the cafeteria), to review the data collected, view a slide show about the murals, and provide final input for Mr. Ramalia as he and his team make final decisions regarding old, new, and future murals at AVES!

FFA Awards

Saturday the AV FFA Grapevine Pruning team participated in the FFA State Finals at Fresno State. They placed 10th in the state! Aliya placed 4th in cane pruning and 14th high individual! It was a great first year for the team!

Great job Alexys Bautisita coaching the team. Thank you to everyone who supported this team!

We love to see parents at our events, supporting their kids. If you would like to be more involved, please contact your school’s principal, Mr. Ramalia at AVES or Mr. McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Kristin Larson Balliet.

We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

klarson@avpanthers.org