NYT: Israel to Allow Humanitarian Airdrops Over Gaza

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates were expected to begin airdrops in the coming days, but experts warned that the bulk of necessary aid could come only by land.

by Aaron Boxerman

Israel said on Friday that it would soon allow other countries to drop aid from the air into the Gaza Strip during a widening humanitarian crisis in which several children have died of malnutrition.

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates were expected to begin airdrops in the coming days, according to COGAT, the Israeli military agency that regulates humanitarian affairs in Gaza.

Experts criticized the drops as largely symbolic and warned that they were unlikely to provide enough aid to the roughly two million Palestinians in Gaza, who are in dire conditions after 21 months of war.

Nearly one in three people in the territory is coping with food insecurity, according to the United Nations’ World Food Program. The Gaza health authorities say that acute malnutrition is rising and that children have died.

(nytimes.com)