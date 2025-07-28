Valley People 7/28/2025

AV SENIOR CENTER:

Do you have a little extra time on our hands and want to serve our golden citizens of the Valley? We’re looking for volunteers that can spare a little time wiping down tables, help load the bus for meal deliveries, cutting up fruit and vegetables, organize our pantry or storage shed, help at our fundraising events or ?

Contact Renée and see how you can make a difference at AV Senior Center.

707-895-3609 or [email protected]

911 ABUSE? Anderson Valley Fire Chief (and CSD Executive Director) Andres Avila told the Community Services District Board on Wednesday that the Valley has been experiencing a problem with ambulance calls that don’t require a medical response. Apparently, there are two local “patients” (privacy rules prevent identification or discussion of particulars, but those involved know, obviously) who are suffering from a mental illness that leads to frequent 911 calls and time consuming ambulance responses. Lately, the increasing frequency of these calls has taken the local ambulance away from real emergencies for hours at a time and is putting a significant burden on volunteer responders. The 911/ambulance system has no practical way to refuse or screen these 911 calls, even though responders and dispatchers know that these “abusive” 911 calls are probably not real medical emergencies. The local ambulance can be out of service for hours at a time for each unnecessary call. Avila said that the County’s social services staff is aware of the problem (which has been building up for several months now) and is looking for ways to mitigate it. But so far the problem continues. Apparently, these particular “patients” have medical insurance, so the ambulance is getting insurance payments for these responses. But nobody wants the money and everybody thinks a better solution would be to address the patient’s mental condition so that the stress on volunteers and the demand on the local ambulance service is reduced so they can respond to real medical emergencies. Just last Wednesday right in the middle of the CSD’s monthly board meeting, Avila had to excuse himself to respond with ambulance volunteers to another one of these non-medical 911 calls.

(Mark Scaramella)

THIS WEEK AT BLUE MEADOW FARM (Philo)

Summer’s finally here!

First Heirloom and Cherry Tomatoes

Bell, Gypsy & Corno di Toro Peppers

Jalapeno, Padron & Anaheim Chilis

Italian & Asian Eggplant, Zucchini

Walla Walla Onions, Lisbon Lemons

Basil, Santa Rosa Plums

Sunflowers & Zinnias

(Early Girl tomatoes will be out in a few days.)

Blue Meadow Farm

3301 Holmes Ranch Rd, Philo

(707) 895-2071

MAGDALENA HOMES (Anderson Valley) OPEN HOUSE

Friday, August 22

5:00PM PDT

Anderson Valley Brewing Co

17700 Boonville Rd

Boonville, CA 95415

POSTCARD OF LOCAL INTEREST

Wendling (now Navarro) postmark,June 29, 1909

That wide, rocky sandbar looks like the Navarro River. Any idea what they are cooking?

Marshall Newman

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

Whew, it’s starting already…the harvests are coming in and they’re whoppers! Last week we harvested more than 100 pounds of figs, 3 kinds of plums totaling several 100lbs, lots of onions, 2 kinds of blackberries, nearly 100lbs of white peaches, and capers, squash, eggplant, 3-4 kinds of peppers, and scallions. This is just the beginning and the kitchen is jumping. There were 5 of us in it the other day doing various jobs to help…sorting fruit, cutting peaches, grinding seed from blackberries, picking plum pits from puree, and canning plums and peaches. This is the beginning of the chaotic months that start to taper off in November. It is also when we most appreciate the skill and dedication of our community of workers.

The picture of the bowl of meatballs with corn, squash blossoms, zucchini and what may be potatoes, was taken by a private chef in SF who created the dish using the hamburger and ground pork she bought from Cam at the Clement St. Farmers’ market last week. It looks delicious. Her name is Brenda Landa and you can check her out on her instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/goodbirdsf/profilecard

The pictures below show a bit of what’s going on in the kitchen. The baker’s rack holds canned peaches, beets, and strawberries. On the table are small jars of peaches just taken from the canner, and in front of them in the last picture are the cleaned cambros from which the fruit was taken. The fresh fruit in boxes are white peaches, tomatoes, figs, wild plums, and on the floor, onions.

Needless to say, we’re already a bit tired. But the thrill of having sown, planted, grown for years the finally mature trees and this year are harvesting such a bounty from them, keeps us going. We love conversing with and selling to our random visitors to the farm. And right up there for pleasure is eating the food. There’s also creativity in figuring out what to do with such abundance…where to sell it fresh? how to can it? what to call it? what to charge? and how to deliver it to a buyer? and this part is more like work (;>)) Hang in…

Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg

AV BREWING SUMMER EVENTS

Friday, July 25 | 5-7 PM

What the Folk + Smash Daddy Burgers

Start your weekend with the foot-stompin’ acoustic energy of What the Folk. This fantastic band brings rich harmonies, fiddle-driven jams, and feel-good folk with a twist. Grab a juicy burger from Smash Daddy, sip a cold pint, and enjoy a golden summer evening in the beer garden.

Saturday, July 26 | 5-7 PM

Back Porch Trio (https://www.backporchtrio.com/?mc_cid=a2dc3544c2&mc_eid=UNIQID)

Slide into Saturday with the laid-back, feel-good sounds of the Back Porch Trio. This local favorite blends Americana, blues, and a dash of front-porch soul, perfect for a relaxed evening in the beer garden with friends, family, and a full pour in hand.

Saturday, August 2 | All Day - Music Starts at 2 PM

Boontstock — Our Big Summer Bash!

Join us for an epic day of music, community, and cold beer at our annual Boontstock celebration! Featuring a killer 4-band lineup.

No tickets, no cover - just good vibes and live tunes all day long. Come early, stay late, and dance your heart out!

BoontFling Returns - August 8-10

Join us in Boonville for an unforgettable weekend of championship disc golf, glow rounds, food trucks, camping, and an epic live music lineup — all hosted at the legendary Anderson Valley Brewing Company. Whether you're throwing for the win or just vibing under the redwoods, BoontFling is the summer highlight you don’t want to miss.

Friday, August 15 | 5-8 PM

Dirt Roosters - Fish Rock Bike Race Welcome Party

We’re welcoming Fish Rock Bike Race riders with a rowdy Friday night celebration! The Dirt Roosters bring boot-stomping Americana, gritty harmonies, and barn-burning energy you can raise a pint to. All are welcome — riders, locals, and music lovers alike!

Saturday, August 16 | 3:30-6:30 PM

Blue Luke, Fish Rock Saturday Set

Post-race, it’s time to wind down and vibe out with the soulful blues of Blue Luke. His expressive guitar work and rich voice set the perfect tone for a Saturday afternoon chill. Whether you’re fresh off the bike or just in it for the beer, this is your moment to relax and recharge.

Friday, August 22 | 5-7 PM

Grey Fox Trio

The Grey Fox Trio delivers some incredible music, and you won’t want to miss them! Ideal for sipping craft brews as the sun sets behind the redwoods. Bring a friend or two and settle in for a gorgeous night of music under the Mendocino sky.

Great Beer, Great Company, Great Music - Every Weekend Our shows are always free, family-friendly, and held in our spacious outdoor beer garden. Come for the music, stay for the vibes, and bring your friends — you won’t want to miss a beat.

(avbc.com)