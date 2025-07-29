How Anderson Valley Amused Itself In The Early 50s

From the “News From Boonville” Section of the Ukiah Daily Journal of Monday, May 21, 1951, by Marie Tarwater (namesake of “Tarwater Hill” in Boonville)

Welcome To Hollywood Night

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsored a Welcome to Hollywood party Saturday evening in the Boonville Apple hall, with close to 300 people attending. Bob Rawles was the announcer; the master of ceremonies was Otis Goodman of Cloverdale.

The first number was Milton Badego of Cloverdale, pantomining several songs.

Otis Goodman picked three people from the audience te put on a one-act: play: Mrs. Beatrice Lampert, Alice Hanes and Gene Courtney. It wag a very good melodrama,

Prizes were awarded as follows: Mrs, Lampert, a plastic tablecloth, Alice Hanes a sheet from the Boonville Motel, and Gene Courtney a carton of cigarettes from the Food Center Grocery.

Mr. Goodman Jooked for the eldest lady, who happened to be 78-year-old Mrs. Louie Clingenpeel of Branscomb, who was visiting her daughter, Mrs. Golda Hurst here.

Mrs. Myrtle Perry was presented a shampoo and hair set for the most embarrassing situation,

Chester Knivila, who signed his name Jo Peter, sald that he would like to take a trip away from Boonville, “because of the lack of women in Anderson valley,” received a jarge rubber thumb to get himself out of town and 10 gallons of gas from the Shell Service station.

Rena Galletti wrote the winning good neighbor letter about Mrs. Louise Brown. Mrs. Brown was not there, but she recejved a $5 order from the Style Shop [the late Charmian Blattner’s Philo clothing store] and Mrs. Galletti won the Tom Breneman Rose. Victoria Harper won the wishing ring for her wish to be a retired teacher. The bigeest disappointment was awarded to Joe Rawles, because he once had taken a permanent job while he was waiting for a temporary one, He won a crying handkerchief and a carton of cigarettes from MeKinney’s store at Philo.

The master of ceremonies then had the people count to seat No. 53. That was Miss Linda Louise Westfield. She was presented banana splits for the family. Norma Presley’s pet peeve was that everyone criticized her driving. She won a plastic cake plate from the Variety Store. Mary Babcock’s pet peeve was her husband. She won a box of candy from the B&D Fountain. Henry Cox’s peeve was that his wife was too young for him, He won a rear view mirror for his car.

The biggest fish story was won by Robbie Rowley, who sald he caught a 5-foot rainbow trout. He won a spori shirt from Presley’s General store.

For the birthday of the day, Emilie Sanderson, who was 16 years old, got two Sunday dinners at the Boonville Lodge, also a big angel food cake decorated with candles.

The couple who had been married the longest was Mr. and Mrs. Louie Clingenpeel of Branscomb. They were presented two dinners at Wiese’s Valley Inn.

The child that would get up and sing a song was Kathy Lampert. She won a game from the Variety store.

To the couple that were married the shortest time was two chicken dinners at Philo Cafe. This was Mr. ond Mrs. Maxie Rowlon. To the largest family was a $3 grocery order from Zittleman’s, won by Mrs. Hettie Rawles, also a fuscia plant,

Mr, and Mrs, Thurlow Lyg won a foot- long cigar and a $1.50 worth of laundry from the Boonville Laun- dry for having the youngest child present.

The youngest grandmdther was Alice Hanes. She won a cardtable cloth. The boy who had the most junk in his pockets was Raymond Brunton. He won a toy lawn mower,

‘Mr. Nestor Taskinen was voted the most careful driver. He won 10 gallons of gas from Clark’s Service Station.

The baldest man was Homer Charles, Sr. He won a hair cut and shave at the Philo Barber Shop.

Jed Rawles won the door prize, a beautiful sandwich grill from Rossi’s Hardware.

Young Toby Huff drew the door prize ticket. He was presented with two show tickets and $2 in cash from Del’s Motel. The oldest car was a 1922 Chevrolet truck owned by Bill Maddux. He won an oil change and lubrication job at the Live Oak Garage.

The lady with the most articles in her purse, Mrs. Myrtle Perry, won a $5 check from Bud Miller of Cloverdale. Mrs. Perry had 189 things in her purse.

Grandmother of the day was Mrs. Golda Hurst who won a car wash at the Associated Service Station.

A hair cut and shave was awarded to Glen McAbee for being the quietest man there.

(Submitted by Valerie Hanelt of Yorkville)