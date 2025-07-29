Stigma

I have wanted to write about this for some time, knowing the ruffled feathers will be highly agitated at my audacity to share the truth. So here is my unapologetic stance on the narrative of “STIGMA.” I’ve said (and I still do, with good reason) that I do not vibe with that word. It gives a false perception of what it is.

“Stigma” is borrowed from the Latin stigmata, originating from the Greek word stizein, meaning to tattoo. In early English, it literally referred to a scar burned into the skin from a hot iron a mark of disgrace used to punish, brand, or label a person as unworthy.

Today, the word survives, but only conceptually. In its modern use, it’s a social construct we use to lock in the idea that addiction, mental illness, and homelessness are the result of personal failures. We no longer (physically) brand people, but we most definitely burn it into public perception. The system reinforces the shame and blame, all while pretending to fight it. It’s a conditioned belief, a buzzword for funding and pretentious action. Fighting something that is a thought, idea, or assumption is pointless. You cannot change the mind of the masses by telling them you’re dueling with their perceptions especially when the fact remains that the system does not combat the narrative, it feeds it.

An existing problem always has a solution, but the approach has to address the core issue creating the malfunction. In the case of addiction, homelessness, and mental illness, using this word is not a tool for education or awareness, it is a harmful deflection of responsibility by the system. It reinforces bias and belief patterns as individuals are cast aside. It perpetuates the idea that the system is doing all it can, while the people suffering are left to blame.

The solution is not to fight people’s beliefs, it is to provide what is necessary to become an integrated, functioning person to the best of one’s ability. Using the crutch of shame and blame only serves to keep things as they are, never accomplishing the task of intervention or assistance, never lifting someone out of their circumstances. It proves the issue is not stigmatization, but the system’s inability to act in accordance with basic survival needs and to follow through.

Individuals have an incredibly difficult time accessing what services there are, while trying to survive the streets.

Let’s dive into the ways stigma is created and used against homeless, mentally ill, and addicted people, showing that accountability is redirected and blurred.

Accessing federal funds to combat a perceived threat that is unseen and only exists in the thoughts and opinions of others is ridiculous. If the money was actually used to alleviate barriers and increase accessibility, we’d be getting somewhere.

The first point of bias is against mothers trying to access services, help, and assistance in a crisis for their loved ones who are disregarded and treated like the problem. Pushed aside, as we plead for intervention that never arrives. Leaving families in crisis without assistance or support.

My pet peeve: the narrative from law enforcement that they are not mental health workers that no matter what they witness, it’s “just drugs.” Therefore, you’re a bad criminal and condemned to county jail until you magically become a functioning, responsible adult.

Access to services is limited in countless ways. “Not enough of anything.” Why?

And for people who experience psychosis or delusions whether from mental illness, drugs, or a combination of both the impairments themselves become barriers to help.

When the system says, “We offered services, they refused,” that’s not an honest reflection of what occurred. That statement blames the homeless person and removes accountability from the system. Again: what was offered and how?

Meanwhile, the system creates community programs that are only utilized by the service entities, keeping out families and the community at large. For reference on that: the continued cries for help via particular business owners with no assessment, intervention or follow through.

And when the only organization that helps families denies you access and never gives voice to these matters?

As long as we go on pretending that the problem is stigma instead of the actual need for food, housing, support, treatment, and medication, nothing will resolve. These needs are all intertwined, with varying degrees of urgency.

Programs like Assisted Outpatient Treatment are incredibly difficult to access. The criteria are extremely rigid, especially for those experiencing psychosis due to their illness.

Blaming. On so many levels, the blame is the way in which we hide our own shame for having to witness such conditions, ones we don’t fully understand. We’re uncomfortable. And honestly? We’re scared. Because the truth is: homelessness, addiction, and mental illness can affect any one of us. And for some, it already does.

Just yesterday, I was reminded how deep this distorted perception runs. Someone I once knew took a jab at me. She thought I wouldn’t catch it, but I did. She showed her hand.

I suppose when you’ve built a career that’s meant to avail these conditions and nothing changes bitterness seeps out.

She proved my point: That what we’re fighting for is often false. Created by a system built on avoidance, wrapped in the illusion of care.