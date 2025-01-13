Bowled Over

Checking to see what time the Rose Bowl would be on today (Oregon vs Ohio State), I was amazed by the proliferation of bowl games.

I obviously haven’t been paying attention. Since December 14, 2024, college students have played in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at the Cramton Bowl (sic) in Atlanta, the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl in Frisco, Texas, the AOS LA Bowl hosted by Gronk at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Caesars Superdome in NOLA, the StaffDNA Cure Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (sic) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Myrtle Beach Bowl at Brooks Stadium in Conway South Carolina, the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise Idaho, the Hawai’i Bowl at the Ching Complex in Honolulu, the GameAbove Sports Bowl (sic) at Ford Field in Detroit, the Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney stadium in Mobile, the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Jamen G Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, the Birmingham bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, the Charmin Toilet Bowl in Flushing], NY, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, the SRS distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston, the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY, the Isleta New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium (Brock Purdy’s alma mater won big), the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl in Tucson, the Go Bowling Military Bowl at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, the Radiance Tech Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Atlanta, the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium (encore), the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium, the Kinder’s Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the Vrb Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium im Glendale, AZ. Today undergraduates will face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the good old Rose Bowl in Pasadena at 5 p.m. (Only one of the contests listed above was invented by your correspondent.)

In the days ahead, fans can get down on the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, the Capital One Orange Bowl at HardRock Stadium in Miami, and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Happy Product Placement New Year.