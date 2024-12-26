Announcements 12/26/2024

BILL ALLEN UPDATE

(Nancy Allen Updates Us On The Present Condition Of The Signal Ridge Man badly injured in a local car accident a couple of years ago.)

He is on his way to the place in Petaluma that we have been hoping he can go to. A little over a week ago he had his trache tube removed- this is a BIG step. It's also been scary for him! He is now in a facility not far from where he's been the last two years that is very large, 150 patients compared to 24 (the whole hospital had a lot more, but his ward had only 24 mostly very quiet patients. Here, there are people all over in the halls, walking or moving around in their wheelchairs, and some can be quite… vocal.

So, he still cannot move, eat or talk, but he is breathing totally on his own, and enjoys watching movies, and being read to, looking at pictures, etc. He can wiggle toes and fingers, occasionally move an arm or leg. We are still very hopeful for a great recovery. We are waiting for the admissions person at Vineyard Post Acute in Petaluma to figure out what sort of Medicare he has left. She thinks it's more than merely custodial care, but is having a hard time figuring it out.

Everybody has to report everything, but the reports are not always complete. All the reports she initially got said nothing at all about a car accident! I had to find a doc's report on that and send it to her! I guess she just couldn't find information from the first two places he was in.

But even if it is just “custodial care” the place in Petaluma will be much better for his continued healing, as well as much better for me! It will save an hour drive time on those rare occasions when I get to go home; and I will be able to walk to the facility from the home of my friend who has a room all ready for me to stay in. That will save me an hour of driving every day, so I can spend more time with Bill, and get some exercise, as well as save on gas. Plus, our acupuncturist is in Petaluma, who also does other kinds of work which has been very beneficial. He has a few patients in the Bay Area, so he comes down once a week and works on Bill, though he is not allowed to do acupuncture on him at the hospital. But once we're in Petaluma, that changes. And I guess we will have to fund-raise again to pay for more rehabilitation. The basic offering is petty mundane.

BODY RECOVERED UNDER NOYO BRIDGE ASSUMED TO BE THAT OF MISSING FORT BRAGG TEENAGER

On Monday, December 23, 2024 at approximately 8:15 AM, a witness called Dispatch reporting human remains were on the shore under the south side of the Noyo Bridge. Officers quickly responded to the shore and located human remains, which were unidentifiable.

Officers examined the remains and noted the clothing and jewelry were the same of Roy Mora, 15, who has been missing since December 7, 2024 and last seen on surveillance video crossing the Noyo Bridge on December 7, 2024 at approximately 8:00 PM.

Roy Mora

Also, Roy’s cell phone was located on the Noyo Bridge the evening of December 7, 2024. Positive identification will require DNA confirmation and may take several weeks.

The review of surveillance footage confirmed Roy was walking alone when he left the view of surveillance cameras. The individual who found the phone entered the bridge from the north over two hours after Roy last appeared on video walking across the bridge. This was confirmed with video surveillance. Investigators also confirmed no one else was on the east side of the Noyo Bridge where Roy was last seen for over 30 minutes.

Roy’s mother identified jewelry found on the remains as the same as what Roy was wearing the night of his disappearance.

Until positive identification has been made by the medical examiner through DNA, FBPD will continue to follow leads regarding Roy Mora. Based on all evidence to date, there is no sign of foul play.

Chief Neil Cervenka said, “The entire police department is devastated and is grieving with our community. Our entire staff has been working continuously to find Roy, and through that, have come to know him. Our thoughts are with Roy’s family and friends.”

Fort Bragg PD would like to thank Fort Bragg Fire Department and the US Coast Guard for their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact FBPD Dispatch with the Fort Bragg Police Department at (707)964-0200 or email room-299199@room.veoci.com. If you have photo or video surveillance of Roy from the evening of December 7, 2024 or after, you can direct upload at https://fortbraggpd.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/findroy.

This information is being released by Chief Neil Cervenka. For media inquiries, please reach out to him directly at ncervenka@fortbragg.com.

FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

Hi friends,

Here's wishing you all a regenerative holiday season. The word is probably familiar to you in the context of farming now; it's a very old word coming from a Latin verb meaning “to bring forth again”. Re=again; generate=capable of producing or creating. At present the USDA defines regenerative agriculture as a system of farming practices that prioritize soil health and work in harmony with nature, but this definition of regenerative is still in flux. As was done with the word “organic” the great minds of government are probably working on ways to corrupt it so it fits the “big Ag” definition, and charge producers to be able use the word.

I'm choosing to use the word to say that we, each one of us, must build up our strength to hold back or power through the darkness coming in the next four years and beyond. We're practicing regeneration by taking a break from frantic work, spending quiet time with family and friends, and sleeping well. Below are pictures of the newest members of the farm family making friends with their elders who go to market in early January. They are adorable cuties that amazingly grow to market size in just 6 months. They don't like rain but they sure love the muck it engenders!

Happy Holidays & Happy Regeneration. We'll need all our creativity in the coming years.

Love, Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg

Boonville