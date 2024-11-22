Keep The Faith; Solve The Problems

Before taking a break from the November 5th electoral wipeout engineered and orchestrated by the Democratic Party, here’s more evidence of why this Populist revolt has occurred.

This is a 21st Century spontaneous version of Populism and the Trump campaign was the only viable option for financially-insecure and politically-estranged Americans.

Don’t be fooled, these people are not Trump followers or brainwashed disciples.

Don’t fret about Trump being a threat to democratic governing.

All the pundits have it wrong who have diagnosed the Trumpster as a fascist or xenophobic nationalist. Hell, he couldn’t even spell fascist if his life depended on it.

In fact, he’s not even a politician, and he’s definitely not a statesman.

He’s an arrogant, pompous, narrow-minded, narcissistic, bloviating blowhard.

For the past century, the cry emanating from many voters has been, “What this country needs is a businessman in the White House!”

Well, we’ve had one who was in office for four years.

How’d that work out?

And now he’s back for another four years.

This country survived his first term in office, and we’ll survive the upcoming four years.

Trump was never a threat, menace or danger to the constitutional underpinnings of our democratic republic. But these One-Percenter-Global Marketeers are, as they have no allegiance at all to our country, or any nation for that matter. In fact, their raison detre is a borderless, govermental-less world. In a stateless world, they would be free to conduct their business at will. Ironically, Trump the Businessman-U.S. President was a threat to Globalism, albeit on a limited scale, but he did more to fight the One-Percenters than either Republicans or Democrats at the time.

History confirms that ordinary Americans are nowhere near quite as ordinary as the Democratic and Republican Elites believe them to be.

As I’ve said, many times, working people and the middle class have it all figured out, and once aroused they are a fearsome sight to behold.

Here’s some of the reasons why.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (“AOC”), a self-described “Progressive Democrat” from New York City, asked her followers on Instagram to explain why they voted for Trump, while on the same ballot also re-electing her for the umpteenth time.

“People who supported both Trump and me, or voted Trump/Democrat, tell me why,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her Instagram story.

According to AOC, responses included a variety of reasons, from policy positions to the attitudes of the candidates. The economy was one of the most commonly mentioned issues, with one response reading: “Trump is going to get us the money and lets men have a voice. You're brilliant and have amazing passion!"

Another wrote: “[Harris] was more for rights than the economy, and when she talked about it she didn't have a plan.”

Out of the 20 responses Ocasio-Cortez shared, she explained that the majority of them mentioned her and Trump's status as ‘outsider’ politicians who were not part of the establishment.

“I voted Trump, but I like you and Bernie [Sanders]. I don't trust either party's establishment politicians,” another responder said.

Another voter said: “I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of [Washington] DC, and less establishment. “

One Instagrammer declared, “You signified change. Trump signified change. I've said lately, Trump sounds more like you."

Other dual Trump-AOC voters stated the following reasons:

“I voted for Trump and you, not genocide Harris. Dems need Bernie!!”

“It's real simple… trump and you care for the working class.”

“I feel like Trump and you are both real."

“I know ppl that did this and it was bc of Gaza.”

“You are focused on the real issues people care about. Similar to Trump populism in some ways.”

Sounds to me like lots of folks understand the situation we’re in, how we got there, and what needs to be done to resolve any potential troubling times that may lie ahead.

As I’ve said a million times, problems just don’t happen, people make them happen.

Since people make problems happen, other people can make them un-happen.

I guess you could say that’s one of the central premises and strengths of our Constitutional Republic.

Keep the faith, we’ll be just fine.

(Jim Shields is the Mendocino County Observer’s editor and publisher, observer@pacific.net, the long-time district manager of the Laytonville County Water District, and is also chairman of the Laytonville Area Municipal Advisory Council. Listen to his radio program “This and That” every Saturday at 12 noon on KPFN 105.1 FM, also streamed live: http://www.kpfn.org)