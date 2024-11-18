Letters 11/18/2024

COLD CREEK COMPOST EXPANSION OPPOSED

AVA,

You are receiving this letter because our records show you had previously expressed opposition to the Cold Creek Compost facility in Ukiah/Potter Valley.

We oppose Cold Creek Compost is a group of concerned stakeholders organizing to oppose the Cold Creek Compost expansion project and to enforce the requirements under which the original facility was approved/permitted.

If you would like to join our mailing list for important information and updates on the proposed expansion project please email we.oppose.cold.creek.compost@gmail.com.

Susan Summerfords is the primary point of contact from the Mendocino Planning Department for the proposed expansion of Cold Creek Compost. Jacob Nave is the primary point of contact from the Mendocino Environmental Health Department for the project.

Call To Action: Please Express Your Opposition To This Project!

1) Importantly, the County of Mendocino has a new link on their website where the public can log complaints EVERY TIME they experience the odor: https://www.mendocinocounty.gov/departments/public-health/environmental-health/lea-complaints

Please share this link with other people impacted by or experiencing odor caused by the compost facility and please log every experience you have with the odor.

2) Please share this information with other concerned citizens and ask them to email we.oppose.cold.creek.compost@gmail.com to join our mailing list for important information and updates on the proposed expansion project.

3) Please submit a public comment to pbscommissions@mendocinocounty.gov expressing opposition to this project.

4) Please email and call your Staff Planner, Susan Summerford at summerfords@mendocinocounty.gov and (510) 459-9788 expressing opposition to this project.

5) Please email and call your Local Enforcement Agent from Environmental Health, Jacob Nave at navej@mendocinocounty.gov and (707) 234-6302 expressing opposition to this project.

6) Please email and call your Planning Director, Julia Krog at krogj@mendocinocounty.gov and (707) 234-6650 expressing opposition to this project.

7) Please email and call your local Supervisor, Glenn McGourty at mcgourtyg@mendocinocounty.org and (707)-463-4221 to express opposition to this project.

Thank you,

We Oppose Cold Creek Compost

Potter Valley

WILL OF THE PEOPLE

Editor,

Donald Trump collected enough Electoral College votes to win the presidency, and he got the popular vote, too (quite an eye-opener). America has spoken. But who and what is America (and are Democrats listening)?

America is certainly not a gaggle of A-list celebrities, and I’ll throw most of the mainstream “news” media into that barrel. Real journalists were not backing Kamala Harris (or Trump). They were doing their jobs, covering the chaos as objectively as they could.

America is also not who the pollsters thought it was. They got it wrong again.

America is not made up of mega-donors (of which there aren’t that many compared to the entire population).

America is the average person, with an average job and an average family. They’re not rich or famous or powerful. On Tuesday, those people spoke. They prefer what Trump represents over Harris.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County

NOT THERE YET

Dear people,

I was studying the bible and following the reading instructions, as it was about only three men who God worked with, or were at His abode, in those times (until Abraham was called ). Abel, Enoch and Noah, after Adam and Eve did not choose for Him and were abandoned by blessings, or left in their sinful nature. We know that “the slumber” of the peoples, in the world, is part guilt and then destiny. Two sites were clearly showing president Trump, or “elect” as it is called, having won and congratulating. Other sites were like, “it is not yet clear,” “the nasty person is not there yet” and so on.

Kind regards,

Jan Bezemer

Ukiah

SCHIFF SAILS ON

Editor:

With an overwhelming victory on election night, the American people have spoken. President Donald Trump not only won the Electoral College, he also won the popular vote by more than 5 million votes. In spite of this historic result, our Golden State chose to vote for a former member of the House Intelligence Committee (Adam Schiff) who repeatedly lied to the American people night after night with his Russia collusion hoax. He said he had information that Trump was a Vladimir Putin puppet. As a result of his lying, the House censured him in June 2023. It’s time we take back our state. Tuesday was a great start.

Mick Menendez

Santa Rosa

CALIFORNIA LIBERALS ARE HARD SELLS

Editor,

Regarding the recent Chronicle article: ‘The Democratic Party is now Gavin Newsom’s to lead; does he have what it takes?’: Democrats suffered an overwhelming loss in the presidential election, in large part due to the ability of Republicans to paint Kamala Harris as a California liberal.

If Harris’ loss to Donald Trump had been closer, perhaps Gavin Newsom would have a political future. But the nation repudiated all that we take for granted in California — policies that lead to the highest gas prices in the nation, rampant retail theft, widespread homelessness, and the list goes on and on.

Circumstances forced the Democratic Party to nominate Harris for president. Democrats won’t nominate another California liberal any time soon.

Tim Dilley

San Francisco

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Editor:

One of the negative byproducts of having sold our public airwaves to the corporate sector is that reporting gets filtered through lenses that serve corporate owners advantageously rather than the general public. Time Magazine (not a bastion of radicalism) reports that from 1975 to 2023, the top 1% has transferred $50 trillion of wealth from the bottom 90% to themselves.

Donald Trump is a byproduct of this experiment in radical inequity. No matter how many times the administration trumpets or their data supports a “remarkable” economy, its distorted distribution leaves nearly all salaried people disaffected, denied security, accumulated wealth and, to say the least, skeptical about democracy.

Everywhere that unregulated capitalism tilts toward billionaires’ favorite philosophy — neoliberalism, the belief that markets are sacred and must never be regulated — working classes are losing agency and standing, working harder and shifting right. The corporate sector’s wealth dominates governance and the results are the anxiety, discord and division we are experiencing.

When will we have the grown-up conversation required to address this? Can such discussions occur when our national news corporations remain profit-seeking entities?

Peter Coyote

Sebastopol

HOW MANY CONFERENCES DOES THE WILLITS CITY MANAGER NEED TO ATTEND?

Editor,

I’d like to bring some light into the money spent by the City of Willits and taxpaying citizens for the countless trainings of City Manager Brian Bender. Some of these attended training sessions are not even associated with his current employment position as city manager. Besides the Local Government Reimagined Conference, the West Coast conferences, the International City/County Management Association, etc., the city and its citizens have also been paying for Mr. Bender’s upkeep of his Planner License and the needed mandatory continuing education credits that are needed about every two years to maintain his credentials.

While Mr. Bender is given the opportunity to attend these events, it seems unbelievable that some of the other City of Willits employees, in need of attending these very important events and the knowledge that comes with them, are left behind. The number of events attended by Mr. Bender are out of control, and we are wondering who approved them? The City Council? With the upcoming changes and a new city council, we are looking forward to a more controlled and accountable system for these kinds of issues — and more transparency.

Your fellow concerned citizen,

S. Jacobs

Willits

INTERNAL EXILE

To the Editor:

I intend to emigrate from within. My wife and I immediately decided that we are no longer giving our evenings to watching MSNBC and CNN. (I suspect that we are not alone and that their ratings will tumble.)

Bring on movies (which I believe will now boom as they did in the Depression), TV mini-series and sports. I especially look forward to the rest of the Rams season. Then there is basketball, an enjoyable bridge to baseball and the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani.

I’m an artist, and that will now provide an even more welcome diversion. Considering that much of my life has been devoted to the Republican Party at the local, state and national levels, I find this once-unthinkable retreat from being engaged in politics necessary but also sad.

Sandy Treadwell

Ojai

FOUR SAVED, FOUR BILLION TO GO

Editor:

On May 16, 2025, I’ll go on trial facing over five years in prison for rescuing Poppy, Ivy, Aster and Azalea from Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse. For taking them to get care, I was arrested on felony charges. I’ve been wearing a GPS ankle monitor for more than 300 days while I await trial.

Most criminal defense strategies attempt to make the jury question if the defendant really did what they’re accused of. I will proudly testify and say I did it. I entered the slaughterhouse, rescued four chickens from a transport cage, and left. I treated their wounds and shared their stories publicly.

I will tell the jury exactly what happened. It will be up to them to decide if they believe what I did was a crime. I am at peace with whatever may come, because I know that Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea are safe, happy and free. I do sincerely hope that someday soon it will be Perdue on trial for what I believe are blatant crimes against animals.

Zoe Rosenberg

Berkeley