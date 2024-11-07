Democrats, Party Of Long Noses

It’s hard work being a Democrat these days. If it isn’t the lies and deceptions, it’s the dishonesty and denials.

And that’s just the stuff they tell their own party members. Sadly, the average Democrat person pretends not to notice and never demands an apology or explanation no matter what the bosses tell them.

Such as: Inflation hasn’t gone up, it’s that the other guys who are holding the graph upside down. And our borders weren’t technically breached because we had those millions of guests from Haiti flown in. They never even saw a border.

Yes, Kamala was Border Czar, but we meant the border between Ohio and Indiana. And crime rates fell until the FBI was told to release the real figures, just in time for news outlets to ignore them.

Tomorrow continues with more stories and lies the poor old Democrat is required to believe. It’s cubic yards of bullpoop the party members are forced to consume, with a smile. Lies are then amplified by our friends at CNN and MSNBC and CBS, the New York Times, ABC, NBC, and a few score other media outlets.

The stories are later revealed to be lies, but as a proud Democrat you’re not allowed to care, or even notice.

NOTE: We pause to point out that Donald Trump tells lies of industrial strength, grandiose lies with alarming gusto. He is an army of lies, but here’s the difference: when he speaks, a wolfpack of journalists pounces, “fact checks” them, and says he’s lying before he finishes his sentence.

An hour later, comedians wear each other out with jokes about Trump’s latest lies, some of which he actually said. Tomorrow’s editorial pages will expound on The Many Lies of Trump in solemn, somber gravity, and remind us that he stole a bunch of democracy stuff last term, and now wants to take your gold fillings and next born child.

Meanwhile, back at White House press briefings, the lies grew more and more gaudy and implausible. The “wolfpack” of journalists melts back into a polite, loyal harem: Joe Biden is mentally alert they all said, sharp as a tack they all said, smartest guy in the room, full of vim, vigor, vinegar and maybe vodka and valium. Joe runs daily marathons, and does Sunday crossword puzzles in 30 seconds flat.

(But no fair asking him to count backwards from 10.)

Loyal Democrats were required to believe these and other fabrications. And they did. All of them.

Why? Because media outlets at CNN, LA Times, the Press-Democrat and Politico told them to. Videos of a befuddled, helpless Joe Biden were fake they said, disinformation and propaganda. (“OK,” sighed old line Democrats.)

Until The Debate.

That’s when everyone had to pretend they hadn’t lied or been lied to. Accustomed to such dishonesty, and worse, Democrats never expect an apology or explanation from politicians and “journalists” who spread the lies. To average Dems it’s kinda like “Been Wrong So Long it Looks Like Right to Me.”

Previously they’d been ordered to insist grown men share public bathrooms with little girls, and they did. Men competing in girl’s sports? A shrug of the shoulders. Young boys having private parts maimed via surgery and taking drugs to become a girl (and vice-versa)? We guess so. Maybe.

For more than a year party leaders crowed that Trump did very bad Russian Collusion things. Very bad. Regular Dems waited and waited for Adam Schiff to deliver the very bad (good!!) news, the smoking gun, the knockout punch, the incontrovertible proof deemed true at MSNBC, CBS, etc. And they cheered! Until it all turned into another big lie.

Next? Very true and honest news that more than 5000 genders exist (and twice that many pronouns, or else zero) and that gender itself is assigned at birth. Weeks of rioting and burning down cities is acceptable if conducted in a “mostly peaceful” manner. Defacing statues and tearing down monuments is cool, or at least not criticized.

Also from Democrat leaders: Free speech is permissible for leftists but not conservatives, and some lives matter but others don’t.

Then Joe (“Sharp as a Tack”) Biden yelled that only one thing was worse than terrorists exploding nuclear bombs in America: temperatures rising 1.5 degrees Celsius in 20 years. Dems swapped gas stoves and Craftsman lawn mowers for solar and goats. Very smart much intelligent doing thing of. Earth.

The FBI, CIA, NY Times and CNN privately decided Hunter’s laptop was a bunch of lies, even the child pornography stuff and the payoffs from Ukrainian Oil Companies. Just in time for the 2020 election they hid it so it wouldn’t distract voters from breaking news on Stormy Daniels and the Steele Dossier which, by the way, never existed.

Now comes Our Big Festival of Lies. Now comes Election Season in which all Democrats running for office pretend to be Republicans. Suddenly Democrats are foursquare behind secure borders, have no interest in de-funding the police, love guns and the Second Amendment. Homeless? I don’t see no stinking homeless.

Every four years they hang up American flags to pretend they’re patriotic.

Also suddenly: Not a peep about free transgender surgery services and nothing about forcing plumbers and construction workers to pay off student loan debt for graduating lawyers and social workers. Reparations are off the table.

Unless Democrats win.

Tom Hine sends dispatches from North Carolina but will soon return to the land of harmony, community and other pleasant lies. TWK’s friend emailed an old photo of a lovely babe draped over Donald Trump’s piano, so he sent back an old photo of Kamala draped over Willie Brown’s organ.