Announcements 9/13/2024

The third week of school has been fun and busy and we are very excited as we move toward the 100th Annual Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show at the end of this coming week. Fall is in the air!

California Community Schools Partnership Program - Planning Grant

Fabulous teacher, Nat Correy-Moran is currently working as Teacher on Special Assignment, coordinating this important planning grant. This grant program supports schools’ efforts to partner with community agencies and local government to align community resources with a focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement. An additional aim is to lift up the voices of students and families as we plan together to find new ways to enrich and add to AVUSD’s exceptional programs and services for students.

Mr. Corey-Moran has been working on many things already, including:

Gathering input from students, staff, and community members to guide us in future district initiatives and work

Working with district personnel to improve parent access to Parent Square, a communication tool, through which parents can receive emails and/or text messages about important school events

Coordinating with local agencies and organizations to strengthen and improve our services to students. So far, Mr. Correy-Moran has collaborated with the following:

AV Land Trust

Mendocino County Outdoor Education Program

Anderson Valley Health Center

Mendocino County Office of Education

The county’s naturalist program (outdoor education)

Career and College Readiness Program

Career and Technical Education

Mr. Corey-Moran is busy! You will be hearing more from him about great things to come for the students and community of Anderson Valley Unified School District!

‘Fair Friday’

As a reminder, Fair Friday is coming this week! Students and staff are brimming with excitement, and the new principals and I can’t wait to join in the fun.

We would like to remind students that when they are at the fair, they are representing Anderson Valley Unified School District as well. We thank them in advance for their exemplary behavior and for making their parents and educators proud.

As usual, Fair Friday (September 13) will be a minimum school day.

AV Elementary

Students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

Students are to be picked up by parents at the school or will be taken to their regular drop-off locations by the bus.

Students will not be dropped off at the fair this year for safety reasons.

Jr/Sr High School

Students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m.

Students who take the bus will be dropped off aht their regular drop-off locations. (Students will not be dropped off at the fair this year.)

Some groups will be working at the fair; stay tuned and you will be hearing details from Mr. McNerney and/or class and club advisors

Senior class representatives will be helping with parking and baked potatoes. Thank you, Seniors, Mr. Folz, and other staff, for upholding this fun tradition!

Monday, September 16th, will be a day off for students. Teachers will be doing “In Service” workshops, working together to make our schools even better in the coming months!

We look forward to seeing students and families at the fair!

We are hiring!

Are you interested in being a part of the AVUSD team? We have a fantastic team, a fun working environment, and we make an impact on children’s lives. Consider joining us! Our job openings are posted on the Edjoin.org website and are linked here. Open positions include:

Special Education Teacher, Mild/Moderate, at AVES

Special Education Instructional Assistant/Driver (split shift)

After School Program Tutor Jr/Sr High

Elementary School After School Program Tutor

Please reach out to me anytime if you have questions, concerns, or ideas for making our schools even better!

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent, Anderson Valley Unified School District