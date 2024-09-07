Announcements 9/7/2024

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Anderson Valley Elementary School

Students are doing well settling into their new classes and are happy and learning. The PTA has been selling spirit wear regularly and it is a lot of fun to see students and staff sporting their school colors on Fridays! Our after school program is going strong, and we are looking forward to the addition of a Ballet Folklorico class being added soon. It has been a great start to the 2024-2025. year!

Jr/Sr High, ASB & Class Officers

ASB Leadership students are filming each other for upcoming morning announcements.

Mr. Alexys Bautista is doing a great job with his ASB group! He says, "These students are all leaders on our campus that share the same goal: Revive school spirit and pride and create an environment in which all students feel seen, respected and included. They along with their parents have signed a contract in which they will uphold a conduct that embodies safety, respect and responsibility in all interactions with teachers, staff, peers and the broader community." We are so excited to know this awesome group of students is already making plans for engaging activities for the whole student body.

COPE Health Scholar Program

Ms. Kira Brennan has been working hard advocating for students who are part of the COPE Health Scholar Program. They have completed almost all their clearances and will do a day-ong CPR class on Sept. 24th in Willits. If all goes well, we will have our first three Health Scholars interning at Adventist! They will begin to look at Medical Assistant Programs for their future after High School.

Library Trip

Mrs. Ali Cook took her ELD class on a trip to the public library! They had a blast and were so happy to get books that were both interesting and on their appropriate reading levels. Ali and Heath are looking into bringing the mobile library to our school as well, to give students additional reading options.

English 85

Dr. Maya Borhani will be teaching this dual enrollment English class to over twenty high-achieving students; she was hired by Mendocino College. She will be coming out (from Oregon) soon to meet the class in person but will be mostly teaching them via Zoom. This is an exceptional group of kids and they will have a good experience.

Construction continues!

Gym -

We have received an estimate to retrofit the gym to meet current DSA specifications. If the cost of improving it is 51% or more of the cost of replacing it, there is the possibility we could receive funding from the Office of Public School Construction (OPSC).

The OPSC is under the authority of the state of California's Department of General Services. OPSC implements and administers a $42 billion voter-approved facilities construction program.T

Track (Clean California Grant from CalTrans)

We re waiting on DSA approval and it will soon be out to bid.

Fire Alarm (Measure M funded)

Jr/Sr High, we will be putting in an entirely new system; this is currently in the designing process. The new system will be improve the connections between our various buildings and will also eliminate challenges we have been dealing with in our aging system.

Elementary Kitchen (Measure M funded)

Kitchen is back in DSA for approval, which required a change to student drop-off and pick-up to be in compliance with current ordinances. Parents have been doing a WONDERFUL job with the new drop-off and pick up!

We are looking forward to updating the kitchen in the coming months.

THE BOONVILLE DISTILLERY BISTRO/FIESTA

by Torrey Douglass

The adage “Adapt or Die” is particularly relevant in the restaurant business, and after a slew of changes, proprietor Natalie Sparks has been figuring out the next chapter for her restaurant and craft distillery in downtown Boonville, The Boonville Distillery.

After stepping away from the main restaurant for a time, she is back at the helm, now with Michelin star-rated chef, Chris Morrison, in the kitchen Friday through Monday. Chris is serving up a menu of elevated classics at The Bistro. Dishes include mouth-watering beer-battered fish and chips, the classic ground beef burger, and a trio of salmon tacos that knocked my socks off. Their fresh and filling salads exceed expectations—as Natalie puts it, “We take our salads seriously.” The Bistro is one of the few local spots with a kids menu, as well as the only full bar for 30 miles.

From Tuesday through Thursday, Chris steps out of the kitchen and long-time local favorite, Libby, steps in. Libby ran her own Mexican restaurant in Philo for many years, and folks who have missed her scrumptious enchiladas, burritos, and tostadas will be delighted that she’s cooking again. Fresh, flavorful, and satisfying, Libby strikes the perfect balance with her dishes, combining stick-to-your-ribs nourishment prepared with expert finesse.

Things will continue to evolve at The Boonville Distillery, so it’s best to take advantage of the “Two Restaurants, One Space” while it is here. Whether you sit down at The Bistro or Fiesta, you’ll be exceptionally well fed and watered.

More on instagram @boonvilledistillery and online at boonvilledistillery.com.