Announcements 7/31/2024

‘MARCHIE’ SUMMIT

Death is never easy, no matter how prepared you are, or how long someone’s life has been. You always long for more time.

Marchie Summit

Marchie “Grandma” lived a long full life of 99+ years. It wasn’t always easy. In fact, sometimes her life was downright hard, but she would tell you, “God was always good”. She was more than ready to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her, knew her love for Jesus, because she would tell you and ask if you knew him too. Marchie had the gift of prayer, she prayed constantly. She always had a scripture or a hymn to share, whether you asked for it or not, but it was always a blessing to hear.

Marchie was born in Caddo Gap, Arkansas to Magdeline “Maggie” Coffman and James E. Coffman. She was one of ten children, Jerry, Cleo, Dorothy, Elsie, Ruby, Cathrine, Marchie, Wanda, Sonny, and Maurine, all of her siblings preceded her arrival in heaven.

While living in Arkansas, she married Wilson Thomas Summit and had four of their six sons (Tom, Tony, Dewey, Danny, David, Don) in Arkansas. In 1951, they packed up their family and moved to Boonville, Ca. This move to California, like many families from Arkansas were doing at the time, was a result of the booming old-growth logging industry. Coffman family members already in Anderson Valley, called their relatives back in Arkansas, telling them there were plenty jobs to be found in California, so they went.

Marchie was a housewife and mother to her 6 sons, but she also did odd jobs here and there to earn a little money. Many will remember the scrumptious pies she baked and sold in front of her home in Boonville. She was also a seamstress. Marchie could mend just about anything. She loved getting together with other women, be it family or friends, to stitch a quilt and fellowship. She was a talented quilter. She also loved a good bargain and yard sale.

Marchie's legacy lives on through her surviving family: sons Tommy (Joyce), Tony (Colleen), Danny (Debbie), David (Janese), and Dan (Debbie); grandchildren Tommy, Todd, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Jason, Sarah, Aimee, Christian; Laura; Lane; Rachel; Megan; Mandi; Joshua; Kelsey; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Her presence will forever remain in their hearts as they cherish memories of her love and wisdom.

Marchie Summit was preceded in death by her beloved husband Wilson Summit; son David Summit; grandsons William Summit and Peter Summit; great-granddaughter Savannah Logan.

She enjoyed attending church at the Assembly of God, and spent as much time as possible there, singing, worshiping and serving.

As many know, if you knocked on her door, she would welcome you in for some conversation, sassafras tea or coffee, pie, and/or some kind of fried food, if you weren’t careful it just might have been frog legs. You always left full and felt better about life. That was Marchie, she lived to lift others up. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and everyone who ever had the privilege of knowing her.

A Funeral Service for Marchie Summit will be held on July 31, 2024, at 10:00 AM at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah followed by a Graveside Service at the Boonville Cemetery and a Memorial Gathering at Senior Center-Anderson Valley in Boonville starting at 2:00 PM.

This is not goodbye, it’s see you later, Grandma. Thank you for sharing the love of Jesus with us. May we all strive to share it with others.

PETE E. BENVILLE

12/12/1936 - 6/1/2024

Our beloved father, Pete E. Benville, sadly passed away on June 1, 2024, at the age of 87. Thankfully, he was able to complete his life at the home he designed and built in Boonville, CA, with his two daughters present.

Pete Benville

Pete was born in Seattle Washington, and raised in Soap Lake, Washington, where he cultivated lifetime friendships. He graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Chemistry. After finishing college, Pete served seven years in the Army Reserves while working as a chemist in Cook, Washington, where he met his wife, Linda. Wanting a warmer climate, the two moved in 1968 to sunny California. Pete found a position as a Research Chemist in Tiburon, where he remained until his retirement.

He was a private pilot with an adventurist spirit. He took pleasure in taking friends and family up in his Beechcraft Musketeer. Along with flying, Pete found joy in God and the Bible, rejoiced in his church community, loved spending time with friends and family. He was a Do-It-Yourselfer whether building his own house or fixing his cars. Pete believed in lifetime learning and hard work. He was athletic and enjoyed playing tennis along with other outdoor activities and spent many evenings square dancing. He had a unique sense of humor. Pete thought it was funny to name the family Golden Retriever “Au” which is the symbol for gold.

His friends describe Pete as kindhearted and said he always offered a helping hand when needed. This kind, loving man will be greatly missed.

Pete is survived by his two daughters, three grandsons, niece, nephew, cousins and his beloved mutt, Pooch.

To honor Pete's memory, we are holding a Celebration of Life in California.