Announcements 7/25/2024

JOHN SHANDEL

Today, this afternoon approx. 250 of John's family and friends came to Little River for one last goodbye for a man we loved and respected.

Many kind, funny, insightful and loving words were spoken for a great man, now physically gone from Albion Ridge except for his ashes.

Happy Trails John,

John Shandel was my friend and favorite Redneck and I may be one of his best Hippies.

He taught me how to sharpen a saw, cut and split shakebolts, where to sell them and steer clear of the law.

When I first arrived here his old schoolhouse was filled with longhairs and I was one of them. Instead of being angry about it he filled up

my old pickup with firewood so these mostly unskilled folks could keep warm.

As the years passed by I took my turn as a volunteer and became an EMT under Bettie's guidance and John right there.

As more years did pass along I bought a sawmill and there again John came through with many logs to mill and customers too.

John was always passing along his knowledge and leading by example. He taught me, "how to become a better man".

That was and forever will be our one and only, John Shandel.

Gary Moraga

Albion Ridge

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

We survived! And if you are in our neighborhood or under a heat dome of your own, we hope you did as well.

Two weeks of temps over 100, 109 being the hottest, is debilitating to say the least. Exhaustion and fuzzy brain are symptoms and sleep doesn't erase either one. Our concrete block house has no air conditioning and will hold the night time cool for several days, but after that it heats up. The fan helps, the moving air giving an illusion of cool. Our plants have suffered as much as we. The great berry sets we were excited to see have been torched in places, even under shade cloth.

And though most of our crops are under shade cloth we may have to increase the density. The two crops that actually thrived are okra and capers! The okra was looking weak before the heat arrived, but is now, less than a week later, setting fruit.

The high temps have moderated and we're relieved for the moment. We know they will return. There's really no point in complaining since we've done it to ourselves, though I do wish my animals had had a voice in the choices made. The dogs and cat spend the days splotched on the cement in the breezeway; the chickens find shade and stand with wings spread, panting; the pigs flop on the shady cement and love a water spray off; the ducks tussle in their water tubs; and the yaks, covered in heavy black hair, native to high country and cold climates, they're sprawled on the dry grass in their field in full sun!

Whatever your method of keeping cool, we hope it works well for you. Take care, eat well and enjoy.

Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg

Boonville

AV VOLUNTEER RESPONDERS FUNDRAISER

The Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association invites the community to a Tri-Tip and chicken BBQ fundraiser on July 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Boonville Fairgrounds.

Hosted annually by the Lions Club, the event promises a delightful evening under the redwoods, featuring a mouth-watering tri-tip dinner and home-baked desserts. In addition to the delicious food, attendees can participate in a silent auction offering items such as wine flights, art, jewelry, weavings, and unique local adventures and experiences. This year, DJ Stevie D will provide music for dancing and grooving.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. All proceeds from the BBQ will benefit the Anderson Valley Volunteer Fire Department, helping to cover essential costs such as uniforms, vehicle maintenance, fuel, and other operational needs. This year’s fundraiser also aims to support the purchase of a new Zoll Monitor for the department’s ambulance.

In rural Mendocino County, volunteer firefighters play a critical role in providing emergency services to far-flung communities. These volunteers often respond to fires, medical emergencies, and other urgent situations across challenging terrains and vast distances. Their ability to operate effectively hinges on the support they receive from the community.

Events like the annual BBQ are vital for raising the funds necessary to keep the department equipped and ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Community support ensures that volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to maintain their vehicles, update their equipment, and continue their training.

For more information about the event or to learn more about supporting the Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, please contact avvffa74@gmail.com or visit avvffa.org. To donate to the Anderson Valley Volunteer Firefighters Association, go here.